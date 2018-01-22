‘A very, very special victory’: Twitter rejoices after one of India’s finest overseas Test wins

India salvaged lost pride by pulling off a dramatic 63-run win against South Africa in the third Test as relentless pacers scripted a sensational turnaround on an unpredictable track at the Wanderers on Saturday.

Mohammed Shami led India’s fightback with a five-wicket haul as India snapped nine wickets for 53 runs to bundle South Africa out for 177 and avoided a humiliating whitewash in the three-match series.

It is first time that an all-pace attack has fashioned victory for India on overseas soil. Overall, the four full- time seamers shared all 20 wickets in the match, which ended on the fourth day.

A memorable series win, without a doubt and the Indian team was roundly applauded, starting from cricketers - present and former.

What. A. Win. One of the best overseas wins. Game reveals character....and India have shown their mettle. Proud. 😊🙌👏🏏 #SAvIND — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) January 27, 2018

Well done Indian team on winning Jo’burg Test. Showed solid character n persistence on a tough pitch, deserve all the accolades. Hope the critics who came out blazing after two losses will be eating their words for dinner tonight!!! @BCCI — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) January 27, 2018

2-1 does convey the entire result. To come back and win a game when you are down and out, specially on this pitch is a tremendous task by #TeamIndia. Congratulations on a great win, boys. 🔝 bowling #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/mVoosL0Hng — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) January 27, 2018

Courage and attitude two words for this team India.Thumping win against SA.Really proud of u boys #INDvSA — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) January 27, 2018

Congratulations Team india 🇮🇳 what a win @BCCI #INDvSA test series — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) January 27, 2018

Congratulations #teamindia on a fabulous comeback and a great win. It was the intent that was shown by our boys from day one of this test match. People...? Had their own doubts of India choosing to bat first on a wicket which helped seamers. #INDvSA #FreedomSeries — Pragyan Ojha (@pragyanojha) January 27, 2018

Kohli got a lot of praise obviously...

On bowling paradises batting was the ultimate challenge.

Virat Kohli should have been the man of the series, two 50s, excellent 100 at Centurion and making his team fight through and through. #SAvIND — Emmad Hameed (@Emmad81) January 27, 2018

For that brief period where Dinesh Karthik, Rahane and Bhuvneshwar were on field together: India had inadvertently selected the team that should have played all 3 tests.#SAvIND — Sorabh Pant (@hankypanty) January 27, 2018

Couple of selections questionable no doubt. Bhuvi's omission from 2nd Test inexplicable. But Kohli is quick learner. Can only get better — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) January 27, 2018

And let’s not forget Dean Elgar...

Dean Elgar, player of epic innings, delays his much deserved ice-cold post match drink to take selfies with some folks in the Unity Stand. — stuart hess (@shockerhess) January 27, 2018

Well done India! Well fought @imVkohli! Deserved victory! Great test and series! Credit to all players! @deanelgar ... what can I say? Heart, determination, courage! Take a bow! A lesson to youngsters and parents who think only extreme talent gets u to the top... — mark boucher (@markb46) January 27, 2018

As true lovers of the game, let's also take a moment and applaud the grit and determination displayed by Dean Elgar. He waged a lone battle as the Indian pacers were too good for rest of the South African side — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 27, 2018

Indeed, a lot of praise for bowlers and plenty of good wishes for team India...

One of the most memorable wins in the history of Indian cricket. #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/wzYM1QuDyX — CricTracker (@Cricketracker) January 27, 2018

What a comeback by Indians!

What a game of Cricket!

Proud of You Champs! 🙌

Congratulations ❤️ @imVkohli & Squad ✨ #NeverGiveUp 💪 #SAvIND — Manveer Gurjar (@imanveergurjar) January 27, 2018

This has been a heart warming, jaw dropping, joy inducing, soul satisfying bowling performance by India #SAvIND — Gaurav Kapur (@gauravkapur) January 27, 2018

There's a strong case to be made for this being the greatest session in India's cricket history. What a comeback from 124-1. Thoroughly deserved victory. Though any celebrations should be tinged with regret over how they messed up the Centurion Test. #SAvIND — Dileep Premachandran (@SpiceBoxofEarth) January 27, 2018

Bhuvneshwar Kumar in this #SAvInd series



1st Test - India's highest wkt-taker & faced most balls



2nd Test - Dropped



3rd Test - Man of the Match for his all-round performance. — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) January 27, 2018

Such a joy to see a battery of FIVE Indian pacers, all running in at 140kmph+ and making batsmen hop.

Who would’ve thought that possible a few years ago?



Well played boys#SAvIND

💪🏽🇮🇳💪🏽 — atul kasbekar (@atulkasbekar) January 27, 2018

Lost the Test series and played four days on a monstrous pitch, stuck to a plan and deployed Bumrah and Shami to do the rest. What a display of fearless, tenacious cricket. Congratulations India! #SAvInd — Roha Nadeem (@RohaNadym) January 27, 2018