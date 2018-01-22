Indian Super League

Indian Super League: Kerala Blasters stage comeback to beat Delhi Dynamos 2-1 at home

Kalu Uche gave Delhi the lead but substitute Deependra Negi turned the game around for the hosts.

by 
ISL / SPORTZPICS

Kerala Blasters FC came from behind to beat Delhi Dynamos FC 2-1 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi on Saturday. Kalu Uche gave the Lions the lead from the spot in the first half, before Deependra Negi’s strike and Iain Hume’s penalty in the second period secured all three points for the home side. Pratik Chowdhary was also shown a red towards the end of the game after picking up a second yellow.

The game had a good flow to begin with as both teams took turns to get into the final third. The hosts fashioned the first opportunity of the game in the 12th minute when a defensive clearance fell for Milan Singh and he unleashed a rasping effort along the ground from long range. Custodian Arnab Das Sharma managed to keep out the stinging drive, and when Iain Hume turned in the rebound, he was flagged offside.

Kerala were then really let off the hook in the 27th minute. Matias Mirabaje latched on to a loose ball and let fly. The ball took a deflection off a defender and seemed to be looping in, but goalkeeper Subhasish Roy came up with a brilliant finger-tip save.

The Lions took the lead five minutes after the half-hour mark. After Prasanth K pulled Seityasen Singh down in the box to concede a penalty, Uche stepped up and gave Roy no chance with his well-taken spot-kick.

The hosts nearly found an equaliser two minutes before the break. Jackichand Singh laid off the ball for Milan to take a powerful shot from the edge of the box, following which the ball missed the target by inches. That happened to be the last chance of the half as the visitors went into the break with a one-goal advantage.

After the restart, Kerala took just three minutes to equalise. Jackichand’s attempted cross was looping in towards goal, and Arnab tipped it behind for a corner. The former took the resulting corner from which substitute Negi stuck out his leg to put the ball in the back of the net.

Ten minutes later, Negi nearly got a second. Lalruatthara put in the cross and the 19-year-old tried to flick it into the goal with his head and ended up just missing the target. The 72nd minute saw substitute Nandhakumar Sekar deliver a delightful cross from the right. Uche’s header though, went over the target.

With a quarter of an hour remaining, Kerala went ahead. Chowdhary clipped and brought down Negi in the box, and Hume stepped up and scored from the resulting penalty, sending Arnab the wrong way.

Five minutes from time, two substitutes combined as Loken Meitei swung in a cross from the right, and Kerala’s new signing Gudjon Baldvinsson attempted a spectacular volley. The Icelander, however, could not connect properly.

The night then ended on a sour note for Delhi as Chowdhary got booked for a second bookable offence deep into injury time to receive his marching orders. It proved to be the last bit of action from the match as the Blasters climbed to the fifth spot with the win.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Now that you’ve reached the top, how often do you say, “Thank You”?

What kind of a leader are you?

How do you define success? The typical picture of success is a large bank balance, expensive material possessions and fame. But for some, success is happiness that comes from fulfilling a childhood dream or attaining a sense of purpose. For those, success is not about the volume of an applause or the weight of a gold medal, but about showing gratitude and sharing success with the people without whom the journey would be incomplete. Here are a few ways you can share your success with others:

Speech

While it sounds simple and formulaic, a genuine, emphatic and honest speech can make everyone feel like they are a part of a winning team. For a personal touch, acknowledge the team’s efforts by mentioning each one of them by name and thanking them for their unique contributions. Hearing their own name makes people feel proud and honoured.

Realise the success should be passed on

Instead of basking in the glory of their own achievements, good leaders encourage, motivate and inspire others to achieve success. A good leader should acknowledge his own mistakes, share his experience and knowledge and cultivate an environment where every milestone is an accomplishment for everyone in the team. Talk about challenges, the personal and professional struggles that you had to overcome. Sharing setbacks helps others to relate to you and helps them overcome struggles they may be facing.

Celebrate

Nothing beats shaking-off the deadlines, work-pressure and fatigue by celebrating success together. Enjoying a job well done together as a team brings about a spirit of camaraderie. A catered lunch, evening drinks or a weekend off-site, the important thing is to enjoy the win with people who have gone through the same struggle.

Keep it flexible

The last thing you want is for work celebrations to become monotonous and repetitive. Not all milestones have to be celebrated in a grand manner, some can just be acknowledged with gestures such as personal Thank You notes or writing a recommendation on LinkedIn.

Make success more meaningful

Go beyond numbers, sales targets and profits and add meaning to the achievement. Reminding everyone of the larger purpose inspires people. It’s easy to lose interest when you do something in a routine fashion. Giving a larger meaning to success makes people feel more involved and energized.

Great leaders are those who share their victories with others. They acknowledge that the path to success is collaborative. Great leaders don’t stand in front of their team, but are found working amongst them. This video is an ode to such leaders who epitomise the Chivas culture and know how to Win The Right Way. Follow Chivas on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Chivas Studio Music CDs and not by the Scroll editorial team.