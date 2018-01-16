IPL without Chennai Super Kings didn’t have the same impact: Dwayne Bravo

West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo claimed that there is no franchise better than Chennai Super Kings, which has used Right To Match card to retain him during the Indian Premier League auctions.

From Trinbago Knight Riders to Essex, Lahore Qalandars to Melbourne Renegades, Bravo is a T20 franchise’s delight with his multiple skills of power-packed batting and bowling during death overs.

Back with Dhoni, Raina

“Personally, it (CSK) are the best franchise that I have ever played for and I am looking forward to it and meeting up with our captain MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, (Ravindra) Jadeja and also to the newcomers who are now going to be new members of our family,” said Bravo.

“Harbhajan Singh, Ambati Rayudu (he played with them for MI) to just name a few guys who are going to join us and wear the Yellow jersey... can’t wait! I am happy, blessed and honoured to be retained by the Chennai Super Kings,” he added.

The Trinidad cricketer was retained by CSK after the franchise exercised the Right to Match card at Rs6.40 crore at the player auction held in Bengaluru.

“I am very happy and excited to be back in Yellow. To all our CSK fans eagerly waiting... this IPL we are back,” he added.

Bravo turned out for CSK between 2011 and 2015, scoring 706 runs and taking 79 wickets. He also said the Super Kings’ return to the IPL is a big one, a moment that a lot of people were waiting for.

Return of CSK in IPL

“The return of CSK to the IPL is a big one, a special one, a moment that a lot of people were waiting for,” said Bravo, who bagged the Purple Cap for most wickets in 2013 and 2015.

He also said CSK was one of the most successful IPL franchises and the League never had the desired impact as it was absent for the past two years.

“Chennai Super Kings are one of the most successful franchises in IPL history. Definitely, IPL without Chennai Super Kings, didn’t have the same impact it had in the previous years,” said Bravo. Further, he said Dhoni again representing CSK and being the leader meant a lot.

“I think the return of CSK, you know, Dhoni again representing Chennai Super Kings, being the leader, the fan base, the fan following that we have in India and outside of India, they mean a lot,” he said.

Bravo also praised young South Africa pacer Lungi Ngidi, who will be making his IPL debut and said he was happy to be in the same team as him. “A young, talented fast bowler...I am very happy to be in the same team with him. I am looking forward to embracing him when he comes to represent the best franchise in the world,” Bravo said.