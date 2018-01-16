BCCI treasurer questions CoA member Edulji's one-time benefit payment, alleges conflict of interest

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) treasurer Aniruddh Chaudhry has questioned CoA member Diana Edulji benefiting from a one-time ex-gratia payment given to women international cricketers, implying conflict of interest in the allocation.

Incidentally, Diana Edulji’s sister Behroze, who played one ‘Test’ match for India in the mid 70’s has also been a beneficiary of the BCCI largesse, a policy decision that was taken once CoA took over board administration. The matter was being talked about in hushed tones in the BCCI circle but has now come out in the open after treasurer Chaudhry’s letter.

Chaudhry, who has been perceived as anti-CoA and anti-CEO (Rahul Johri) has raised objections categorically in a comprehensive letter, which is in possession of PTI.

Chaudhry’s letter makes it clear that he had signed BCCI’s statement of accounts on protest as the powers of treasury has been allegedly taken away from him. He has not been provided with the full details of various transactions made by the board.

He has questioned the manner in which the One-Time Benefit payment was made without ratification from the Special General Body (SGM) and an alleged case of Conflict of Interest as Edulji and her direct relative (own sister) were beneficiary to a policy decision taken by a body of which she is herself a part.

Treasurer Chaudhry in his letter wrote: “It would be imperative to disclose as a subsequent event that the COA had decided to give One Time Benefit to women players and Ms Diana Edulji, who is a member of the COA, and her sister were a beneficiary of that decision.”

He further wrote: “It would be pertinent to mention here that the presentation of the ‘Display Cardboard Cheques’ had already been done in full public view in course of the broadcast of IPL games before the SGM had ratified the same in a given circumstances of which the factum presentation in full public view was a part.”

In Edulji’s defence, it needs to be mentioned that she recused herself at the time (she left the meeting room) when the policy decision was being taken. The matter was minuted. It has not cut much ice with the senior BCCI officials, who have repeatedly felt short-changed by the CoA.

“Even if we accept logic that she recused herself from the meeting, will anyone believe that she was not privy to this policy decision that would have directly benefited her and her sister?” questioned a senior office-bearer. “Also let us accept that conflict of interest in BCCI is more about perception. If Edulji is allowed to continue as a COA member, then why was Roger Binny forced to quit the national selection panel when his son Stuart used to be in contention for a place in the India team? Everyone in BCCI knew that Roger would leave the room when Stuart’s name would come up, even then he was not allowed to complete his tenure as per Lodha Committee recommendation. Here a policy maker is a beneficiary and Aniruddh is absolutely spot on to have raised a pertinent question,” the official further stated.

Repeated text messages to Edulji went unanswered.

