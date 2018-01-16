Jordan Greenway, first African-American ice hockey player, hopes to shatter race barriers

Jordan Greenway, the first African-American US Olympic ice hockey player, hopes to inspire black youth to his sport the way Tiger Woods did in golf or Serena Williams has in tennis.
“I just really want kids out there to do something different, go against the colour barrier in the sports world,” Greenway said. “You see African-American players in other sports like basketball and football. I want kids to feel all right to go try something different.”
The 20-year-old Boston University star forward is one of four collegians on the US roster and helped the Americans win the 2017 World Junior Championships, scoring three goals and setting up five more. “It’s a proud feeling to win a gold medal for the USA and I want to have that feeling again on the biggest stage,” Greenway said.
“Winning a gold medal is a feeling you can’t put into words. That’s motivating me every day to work hard. I couldn’t be more excited. I always had a dream to play in the Olympics. I didn’t think it was going to happen.”
Greenway has his chance because the National Hockey League, which had shut down for every Winter Olympics since 1998 so players could compete in the Games, decided against the move this season, opening the door for Europe-based talent, minor-leaguers and top collegians.
Not that Greenway isn’t good enough for the NHL. He was a 2015 second-round NHL Draft pick by Minnesota, 50th overall, and at 6-foot-6 (1.97m) and 227 (103kg) pounds he’s the largest player on the US Olympic roster. “Jordan’s size and ability will be a big factor on penalty kills and power play,” US coach Tony Granato said. “His versatility will bring something special as a player.”
Jordan accepts his racial pioneer role with pride and responsibility. “Being the first African-American, I’m really honoured by that. Hopefully I’ve been a role model to other African-American kids to go out and do something different. You don’t see a lot of African-Americans playing hockey. Hopefully I can inspire them.”
Greenway has 24 goals and 57 assists in under three seasons with a perennial college power and could play a major role in the American men’s quest for their first gold since 1980. “Our college guys, I think they can compete in the NHL right now,” Granato said. “They are going to have a major impact on how we do.”
Greenway wouldn’t have it any other way. “I want to make an impact any way I can,” Greenway said. “I’ll put in all the effort I’ve got.”
Is your dependence on your maid a decade too outdated?
Home appliances have become more sophisticated and custom-designed to meet the needs of the Indian consumer.
Behind every smooth-running household is usually a domestic help. The maid has been a boon - after all, its she who takes care of the food, dirty dishes, the dusty floor and the piling laundry. She shares the burden of chores that fall upon homemakers and working professionals alike.
But domestic helps don’t come without stress and need some supervision. Since most domestic helps work at several households, the time crunch often causes a lot to be desired from their service. Dipali is very particular about her kitchen operations and repeatedly finds herself insisting on proper scrubbing to remove stains from hard to reach areas like grooves, handles etc. Vibha, meanwhile, struggles with getting her domestic help to spend an extra few minutes on proper rinsing. She doesn’t want her family eating out of utensils containing residual soap traces. Gargi has resorted to saving fragile dishes for a more delicate rinse later with her own hands, having had one too many experiences with broken crockery. All of them keep only a part of their detergent reserves by the sink to avoid wastage. While they are grateful for all the help they get, they resent the hovering around to ensure their instructions are being followed.
For working professionals trying to achieve work-life balance, this means they aren’t quite free from domestic responsibilities. Supervision eats into their free time and confrontations over their grievances get more and more stressful. The search for a replacement is so daunting that most are grateful they have at least some help at home.
But why are domestic helps still relied on to perform a whole host of household tasks when labour-saving alternatives for some chores have been available for several years?
Take hand washing of dishes for example. Alternatives to this have been around decades - but there has always been a deep distrust of dishwashers among Indian homeowners. Despite the hassles of a domestic help, it is widely believed that a dishwasher simply cannot match up to the friction of a scrubber and soap driven by a pair of determined hands. “Ever seen a recently cooked-in kadhai?”, “Dishwashers are too foreign to be able to deal with a kadhai”, “What’s the point of pre-rinsing?”…and so on. The misconceptions about dishwashers still linger.
While these concerns weren’t unfounded once, the current generation of dishwashers have evolved greatly. Take the pre-rinsing myth for example. Modern dishwashers do not require pre-rinsing at all, further reducing human effort. Dishwashers also consume a fraction of the amount of water used in manual washing – maids commonly leave the tap running during the entire time they wash dishes leading to a lot of wastage. Dishwashers have also become quite versatile and allow for greater flexibility. Lighter loads and quicker time cycles are a possibility now - useful options for the busy professionals. The maximum gains are on the hygiene front. Eliminating the need for scrubbers and cleaning sponges, which are known bacteria hotbeds, dishwashers effectively sanitise the utensils by heating water to temperatures starting at 40C. The biggest myth, perhaps, surrounds the cost-effectiveness of dishwashers. They actually utilise much less energy than is commonly thought, between 1-1.05 kW/wash, and ought to ease any concerns about spikes in the electricity bill.
But what good is a dishwasher in an Indian kitchen if it can’t do justice to a soiled kadhai? Dishwashers, such as the range offered by Bosch, are in fact fast adapting to the unique needs of Indian cooking. The hallowed pair of hands are replaced by several programmes, most notably the Intensive Kadhai programme which uses increased water pressure to tackle stubborn oil and masala stains that are the mainstay of Indian cooking.
On the other hand, the HalfLoad option allows for fewer, lightly soiled utensils to be washed for when you desperately wish to check off the minor tasks on the to-do list. Bosch dishwashers have also been designed keeping Indian utensils in mind. The spacious baskets can accommodate bulky kadhais, tavaas, patilas and pressure cookers, as well as other stainless-steel utensils, microwave-safe plastic, melamine, ceramic and glassware from your kitchen arsenal.
With Bosch dishwashers, you get spotlessly clean and dry kitchenware, making the oily sheen, discoloured vessels and residual soap traces a memory of the past. With the chore of dishwashing reduced to just the loading of dishes, you can use your time previously spent on washing dishes or supervising your maid to activities you really care about; and all this along with noiseless operation, and water and energy savings. Opt for a life of #NoMoreDishStress with Bosch dishwashers. Click here to learn more. To schedule a dishwasher demo, call 1-800-266-1880.
This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Bosch and not by the Scroll editorial team.