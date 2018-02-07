Indian Premier League side Mumbai Indians appointed Sri Lanka fast bowler Lasith Malinga as their bowling mentor for the upcoming IPL season. A part of the Mumbai Indians setup since 2009, he has played 110 matches for the side and has taken 157 wickets.

Malinga will join the support staff headed by coach Mahela Jayawardane, bowling Coach Shane Bond, batting coach Robin Singh and newly appointed Fielding coach James Pemment.

“It’s a great opportunity to be present with, and an honour to continue my association with Mumbai Indians. Mumbai has been my home away from home for the last decade. As a player, I have enjoyed the journey with Mumbai Indians and now as mentor, I look forward to the new chapter,” said Malinga.

Mumbai Indians owner Akash Ambani said that appointing Malinga as mentor will serve a great benefit to the young talents the franchise has in the team.

“Mumbai Indians has proven record of scouting and bringing forth the young talents at National stage. It will be a boon for these youngsters as well the established ones to have the combine force of Shane Bond and Lasith Malinga to back them,” said Akash Ambani. “Malinga has been a pillar of strength for Mumbai Indians since the inception of the team, and his passion for the team will help us achieve new heights,” added Ambani.