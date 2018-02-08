It was a historic performance from India in several ways, as Mithali Raj and Co won the second ODI in South Africa by a whopping 178 runs.

Smriti Mandhana smashed a stunning 135 runs from 129 deliveries, accelerating briskly and converting her start into a hundred – something she said she would do after her 84 in the last match. This was her third ton, becoming the first Indian woman to have three centuries in three different overseas countries. Harmanpreet Kaur (55) and Veda Krishnamurthy (51) got in on the act as well, with the latter slamming her way to a blistering fifty in 31 balls to take India to 302.

In response, South Africa were never in the tough chase with Jhulan Goswami picking her record 200th ODI wicket in the fifth over. She became the first woman to achieve the milestone. Poonam Yadav took a clinical 4/24 in 7.5 overs while Rajeshwari Gayakwad (2/14 in 6 overs) and Deepti Sharma (2/34 in 6) chipped in to dismiss the hosts for a paltry 124.

While India have won the series with a 2-0 lead, they will need the points from the third ODI to add to the list and hope for direct qualification for the 2021 World Cup as part of the ICC Women’s Championship. It’s a sentiment shared by the captain, who vowed to let up in intensity.

“Want to finish 3-0. Still have 2 points to fight for. We won’t take them lightly. We would’ve tried out some youngsters if it was not for the points but knowing that we need to have as many points as we can... because as the runners-up team at the World Cup, for the next World Cup, I would want the team to have direct entry,” captain Raj said after the match.

Raj was also all praise for record-breaker Goswami. “It is always good to have one of the quality fast bowlers in your squad. She also, like me, debuted quite early in 2002 and since then we’ve been together a long time playing for India. She’s someone who has really worked hard. Because of her height she gets that lateral move off the wicket which has always been her strong point. Also her high-arm action in getting bounce off the wicket. These wickets are ideal for a fast bowler like her to get wickets,” she was quoted as saying in the video recap released by Cricket South Africa. There is no official telecast for the match.

Player of the match for the second consecutive time, Mandhana was happy to get her third ton.

“Good that I could convert last game’s 84 to this innings, but I had to start afresh. I told myself I had to start from zero. [It] was even more special because we won the series, getting the team through and contributing to the team makes me feel very good. Good to be 2-0 up in the series but we’re playing for the Championship, so every point matters,” she said.

Watch the brief highlights of the match here: