Women's Cricket

No broadcast of India vs SA shows BCCI still doesn’t care enough about women’s cricket

If you cannot arrange for TV or online coverage of the few matches they play, how do you expect to build an audience for women’s cricket in India?

by 

Compare the following scenarios:

Scenario 1: It is the first match of the ODI series between India and South Africa. About an hour before the start, the television programmes are in full flow with cricket experts and former players discussing the pitch, team combination et al. There is a TV crew at toss, a brand-sponsored segment aired, online ball-by-ball commentary, Twitter trends, the works.

Scenario 2: It is the first match of the ODI series between India and South Africa. Till the toss, nobody, not even former cricketers, know which channel or online streaming service is showing the match. Actually, many people don’t even know whether the match will be telecast on TV. Barely any word on Twitter, not even updates on the official handle.

There are no prizes for guessing which scenario is for which series. Both the Indian men and women cricket teams are playing a One-Day International series in South Africa. The men are taking on the Proteas in a bilateral series and the women are competing in the first fixture of the all-important ODI championship to qualify for the next World Cup.

But while the highlights of the men’s ODI are still running, the first women’s ODI (which India won by 88 runs) was not even shown on TV.

The reason? According to BCCI, it is because they do not have the right to produce matches outside India, which puts the onus on Cricket South Africa. On their part, CS have been tweeting regular updates about the match on their Twitter handle but no visuals. (The Field has reached out to Cricket South Africa for comment and are awaiting their response. We will update the copy, as and when they respond.)

Both Sony and Star have clearly stated that they do not have the rights for the women’s tour. However, both BCCI and Sony have assured that the women’s matches there will be telecast... when they play the three double headers Twenty20s. Read: Only the three matches where the women and men’s team play on the same day on the same ground, will be on TV.

Onus also on BCCI

The Diamond Oval in Kimberly, where the ODI series is being played, is not some far-off ground difficult to access. The stadium has had matches shown live on TV and it can certainly be done for the women’s matches... if the boards were so inclined.

This was a series planned in September, almost four months back. Surely CSA could have worked out a way to get a basic camera feed out, if not a produced package?

The Board of Control for Cricket in India is the same body that reportedly made South Africa play their Boxing Day Test against Zimbabwe. Surely they can persuade CSA or at least take the initiative for live score updates for the women’s team? Or take a cue from Cricket Australia that makes it a point to broadcast even tour or practice game on their website.

But the message here is clear: The reception and recognition and hype after India’s World Cup final run was just tokenism. The bottomline is that there are no takers for women’s cricket. No point in investing in a camera set for telecast. No need to even tweet scores and updates from an international game.

Importance of broadcast

The players themselves have spoken multiple times about the importance of broadcasting the matches live and how it would help women’s cricket.

This is what Mithali Raj had said the last time India were in South Africa

“It is important that we market the sport. If we are playing a series, or a bilateral series, it is important that it is broadcasted because a lot of people back home are so inquisitive to know the result of the game.

While there are a handful of fans who watch women’s cricket online, Raj urged the board to telecast the matches, “They do follow it over the net, but if it is broadcasted, it can make a huge difference for the profile of the game as well as for the players.

Unfortunately, that (the issue of broadcasting) depends on the home board.”

This was in May 2017, when India had beaten South Africa by eight wickets to lift the Quadrangular Series. Almost eight months later, nothing has changed. The fact that India fought all odds and apathy to reach the finals of and come as close as nine runs to winning the World Cup means nothing.

When many fans, this writer included, switched on their TVs on Monday afternoon, there was a sense of hope that even though India hasn’t played in more than six months, things have changed since Lord’s 2017.

This was the perfect time to build on the momentum the team has created in England; the fans are coming in, make it count and provide a platform for the team to reach a new level. Bring the game to masses, make them care about it like they do about the men’s.

But sadly, the apathy towards women’s cricket continues. It is an established fact that India women barely get a chance to play as much international cricket as their peers of both genders.

Graphic by Anand Katakam
Graphic by Anand Katakam

The disparity in the number of matches between the men and women’s team have played is highest in Indian cricket. The men’s team has played 87 more matches than the women’s team since 2015.

That is almost one-and-a-half years’ worth of matches. In 2017, Virat Kohli and Co played 54 matches across formats. The women, only 20 ODIs, mainly because it was a World Cup year.

But if you cannot arrange for telecast in the measly number of matches they play, how do you expect to get an audience for women’s cricket? Even from a purely monetary sense, an audience is the basic, first step.

Graphic by Anand Katakam
Graphic by Anand Katakam

There are people who still talk about how they never saw Kapil Dev’s iconic 175 in the 1983 World Cup due to a BBC strike. What if Monday’s ODI had another explosive knock from Harmanpreet Kaur? Or a hat-trick or a double hundred or some insane record? All of it would be lost, because two boards of two of the biggest cricket-playing countries, one of which is the richest, didn’t care enough to produce a basic, one-camera feed for an international game.

It all comes down to one simple fact – nobody cares enough to invest in women’s cricket. There is no question that the resources are there, but there is no inclination to set up a live system to show it.

The subtext is there for all to see: Receive felicitations when you perform well but don’t expect much when actually playing. Don’t wait for television coverage or people to follow it. You’ll get TV coverage eventually, when there is a double header with the men or when you play in India. Till then, wait for the boys play, you can you have your moment then.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Now that you’ve reached the top, how often do you say, “Thank You”?

What kind of a leader are you?

How do you define success? The typical picture of success is a large bank balance, expensive material possessions and fame. But for some, success is happiness that comes from fulfilling a childhood dream or attaining a sense of purpose. For those, success is not about the volume of an applause or the weight of a gold medal, but about showing gratitude and sharing success with the people without whom the journey would be incomplete. Here are a few ways you can share your success with others:

Speech

While it sounds simple and formulaic, a genuine, emphatic and honest speech can make everyone feel like they are a part of a winning team. For a personal touch, acknowledge the team’s efforts by mentioning each one of them by name and thanking them for their unique contributions. Hearing their own name makes people feel proud and honoured.

Realise the success should be passed on

Instead of basking in the glory of their own achievements, good leaders encourage, motivate and inspire others to achieve success. A good leader should acknowledge his own mistakes, share his experience and knowledge and cultivate an environment where every milestone is an accomplishment for everyone in the team. Talk about challenges, the personal and professional struggles that you had to overcome. Sharing setbacks helps others to relate to you and helps them overcome struggles they may be facing.

Celebrate

Nothing beats shaking-off the deadlines, work-pressure and fatigue by celebrating success together. Enjoying a job well done together as a team brings about a spirit of camaraderie. A catered lunch, evening drinks or a weekend off-site, the important thing is to enjoy the win with people who have gone through the same struggle.

Keep it flexible

The last thing you want is for work celebrations to become monotonous and repetitive. Not all milestones have to be celebrated in a grand manner, some can just be acknowledged with gestures such as personal Thank You notes or writing a recommendation on LinkedIn.

Make success more meaningful

Go beyond numbers, sales targets and profits and add meaning to the achievement. Reminding everyone of the larger purpose inspires people. It’s easy to lose interest when you do something in a routine fashion. Giving a larger meaning to success makes people feel more involved and energized.

Great leaders are those who share their victories with others. They acknowledge that the path to success is collaborative. Great leaders don’t stand in front of their team, but are found working amongst them. This video is an ode to such leaders who epitomise the Chivas culture and know how to Win The Right Way. Follow Chivas on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Chivas Studio Music CDs and not by the Scroll editorial team.