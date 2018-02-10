Pyeongchang Winter Olympics luge live: Shiva Keshavan to start 37th in men’s singles Run 1
Shiva Keshavan is among 40 sliders competing in the men’s singles luge event at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics 2018.
There are four heats – two each on Saturday and Sunday – which will decide who will compete in the final medal round.
The first heat begins at 3.40 pm IST.
Live updates
4.05 pm: The USA’s Tucker West, who holds the start-time record on this track, starts brilliantly but hits the wall later on to finish only at 48.484. Ten of the 40 lugers have completed their first runs and we’ve got two Germans at the top.
3.55 pm: Two-time Olympic gold medallist Felix Loch of Germany sets the fastest timing – 47.674 seconds. That’s going to be tough to beat!
3.50 pm: Wolfgang Kindl of Austria, up second, beats Pavlichenko’s timing by 0.382 seconds, finishing at 47.955. However, his record too does not last long, as Germany’s Johannes Ludwig times 47.764.
3.44 pm: And we’re underway at the Alpensia Sliding Centre! First up is Semen Pavlichenko, who is an Olympic Athlete from Russia. He finishes his first run at 48.337 seconds.
3.35 pm: The athletes are still warming up for the first run and the track is being iced. If you want to watch it live, you can find details here.
3.30 pm: There were some stunning photos from the opening ceremony on Friday evening. If you missed it, you can catch a glimpse here, including the entry of the Indian contingent. The highlight was, of course, this guy:
3.20 pm: Keshavan once again did the honours of holding the national flag as the Indian contingent, including cross-country skier Jagdish Singh, took part in a glittering opening ceremony of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics on Friday. Keshavan has held the Indian flag in all his earlier five Winter Olympics appearances either in the opening or closing ceremony. The 2014 edition was an exception as the Indian Olympic Association was under suspension.
3.15 pm: Keshavan will be starting the first run at 37th in the line-up out of 40. He was among the sliders who completed six training runs at the Alpensia Sliding Centre in the last three days.
Keshavan’s best lap time came in the first of six training runs, when he recorded 49.186 seconds. He finished 15th out of 20 participants and his timing was 1.391 seconds slower than the leader.
The Alpensia Sliding Centre in Pyeongchang is a very technical track, Keshavan had told The Field. “There are a couple of pretty tricky corners and combinations where there is potential for mistakes.”
The track was completed only a year ago, with the first test runs taking place last February, so there are still conflicting views within the luge community as to how best to manoeuvre certain curves and corners. “There is still room for error because people are still tentative about certain curves,” Keshavan had said.
Here is how Keshavan fared in the trial runs, although this is no indication of how he will fare in the heats.
3 pm: Hello and welcome to The Field’s live blog for the luge men’s singles runs 1 and 2 on Saturday, in which Shiva Keshavan is among 40 sliders competing for a spot in the medal round.
Keshavan, 36, has been India’s only regular face in the Winter Olympics since making his debut in 1998, when he was only 16 years old. Since then, he has taken part in six straight Winter Games, including Pyeongchang, which will be his final Olympic campaign.