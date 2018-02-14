It was a night of goals and records as Champions League action returned on Tuesday for the first leg of the last-16 clashes.

Harry Kane and Christian Eriksen pulled Tottenham back from the brink to hold Juventus 2-2 in Turin, spoiling what had looked set to be a Gonzalo Higuain one-man show while Ilkay Gundogan dazzled with two goals in Manchester City’s 4-0 romp at FC Basel.

The Juventus forward scored a lightning strike after just 73 seconds and followed it up with another. But while the Italian giants remained unbeaten, the match belonged to Spurs who equalized thanks to a Harry Kane record goal.

The 24-year-old scored his seventh goal in Europe’s top club competition this season which put him level with Steven Gerrard for the most scored by an English player in a single Champions League campaign. It was also his ninth goal in nine matches.

For Pep Guardiola’s side, the tie was effectively settled after just 23 minutes as they raced to a 3-0 lead. Their first three goals came in a devastating nine-minute spell thanks to a Gundogan header, a Bernardo Silva volley and a long-range Sergio Aguero strike.

As expected, Basel were starved of the ball as City enjoyed 69% possession and completed 754 of their 882 passes.

Here’s a look at all the big numbers from Tuesday’s matches.

Hurricane Harry Kane

9 - Harry Kane has scored more goals in his first nine Champions League appearances (9) than any player in the history of the competition, ahead of Ronaldinho, Simone Inzaghi, Didier Drogba & Diego Costa (8). Greatest. #JUVTOT #UCL pic.twitter.com/b7RCpdRrwn — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 13, 2018

Harry Kane has equalled the record for most goals scored by an English player in a single #UCL season (7), set by Steven Gerrard in 2008/09. 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/k0SQ2l4EjW — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) February 13, 2018

Harry Kane is the first player to score past Juventus in Turin since Benevento's Amato Ciciretti, exactly 100 days ago on November 5th pic.twitter.com/MSTa6Mz5mS — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) February 13, 2018

Harry Kane has now scored 9 goals in his last 9 games in the Champions League.



It was always going to be him. pic.twitter.com/ZLGyA5klKC — Squawka Football (@Squawka) February 13, 2018

Juve’s fortress

Juventus are now 27 games unbeaten at home in UEFA competition (W16 D11). 💪 #UCL pic.twitter.com/i1VNSHNm1Z — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) February 13, 2018

Juventus' last 17 games, did they keep a clean sheet?



Barcelona ✅

Crotone ✅

Napoli ✅

Olympiakos ✅

Inter ✅

Bologna ✅

Genoa ✅

Roma ✅

Verona ❌

Torino ✅

Cagliari ✅

Genoa ✅

Chievo ✅

Atalanta ✅

Sassuolo ✅

Fiorentina ✅

Spurs ❌ pic.twitter.com/kKxsEkSpnE — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 13, 2018

Gonzalo Higuain has now been directly involved in 10 goals in the Champions League for Juventus:



9 goals ⚽

1 assist 🅰️



In only 19 games. pic.twitter.com/7sEO42gqH1 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) February 13, 2018

Manchester City’s dominance

. @ManCity become the first English club to score 3 goals before halftime in a CL away match in the knockout phase. #ucl — Gracenote Live (@GracenoteLive) February 13, 2018

34 - Manchester City have already won more games this season in all competitions (34) than they did in the whole of last season (33). Exceptional. #UCL #BSLMCI pic.twitter.com/UJhZwns81G — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 13, 2018

Kevin De Bruyne has now assisted 7 goals in his last 7 games for Man City in all competitions.



He just can't stop assisting. pic.twitter.com/tEz6gtmmkk — Squawka Football (@Squawka) February 13, 2018

Sergio Agüero has 14 goals in 11 games in all competitions in 2018. 🔥🔥🔥 #UCL pic.twitter.com/chdsaEKQgR — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) February 13, 2018

4 - Sergio Aguero has scored in all four of his Champions League away appearances so far this season for Manchester City - Dwight Yorke is the only other player to do this for an English side in the competition (for Man Utd in 1998/99). Trip. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 13, 2018

UPDATE: Basel 0-3 Manchester City...



It's the middle of February and Kevin De Bruyne is one away from 20 assists in all competitions for Manchester City this season, while Sergio Aguero has just scored his 14th goal in 2018.#BASMCI #UCL https://t.co/Xk6yZScVlE — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) February 13, 2018