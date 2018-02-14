It was a night of goals and records as Champions League action returned on Tuesday for the first leg of the last-16 clashes.
Harry Kane and Christian Eriksen pulled Tottenham back from the brink to hold Juventus 2-2 in Turin, spoiling what had looked set to be a Gonzalo Higuain one-man show while Ilkay Gundogan dazzled with two goals in Manchester City’s 4-0 romp at FC Basel.
The Juventus forward scored a lightning strike after just 73 seconds and followed it up with another. But while the Italian giants remained unbeaten, the match belonged to Spurs who equalized thanks to a Harry Kane record goal.
The 24-year-old scored his seventh goal in Europe’s top club competition this season which put him level with Steven Gerrard for the most scored by an English player in a single Champions League campaign. It was also his ninth goal in nine matches.
For Pep Guardiola’s side, the tie was effectively settled after just 23 minutes as they raced to a 3-0 lead. Their first three goals came in a devastating nine-minute spell thanks to a Gundogan header, a Bernardo Silva volley and a long-range Sergio Aguero strike.
As expected, Basel were starved of the ball as City enjoyed 69% possession and completed 754 of their 882 passes.
Here’s a look at all the big numbers from Tuesday’s matches.