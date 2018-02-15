Terrific goals were in the air on Valentine’s Day as Cristiano Ronaldo scored a brace to help Real Madrid come from behind and stun Paris Saint-Germain 3-1 while Sadio Mane scored a brilliant hat-trick to power Liverpool’s 5-0 thrashing of Porto in the first leg of the Champions League last-16 clash.
It was also a night of records as Ronaldo became the first player to score 100 Champions League goals for the same club and Liverpool became the top-scorers this season. Playing in the last 16 of the competition for the first time in nine years, Jurgen Klopp’s men are now all but certain to reach the quarter-finals.
Have a look at all the big numbers from Wednesday night: