Terrific goals were in the air on Valentine’s Day as Cristiano Ronaldo scored a brace to help Real Madrid come from behind and stun Paris Saint-Germain 3-1 while Sadio Mane scored a brilliant hat-trick to power Liverpool’s 5-0 thrashing of Porto in the first leg of the Champions League last-16 clash.

It was also a night of records as Ronaldo became the first player to score 100 Champions League goals for the same club and Liverpool became the top-scorers this season. Playing in the last 16 of the competition for the first time in nine years, Jurgen Klopp’s men are now all but certain to reach the quarter-finals.

Have a look at all the big numbers from Wednesday night:

Ronaldo stat attack

Cristiano Ronaldo—the first player to score 100 Champions League goals for a single club 👑 pic.twitter.com/SSrxExttG0 — B/R Football (@brfootball) February 14, 2018

Cristiano Ronaldo's goal in the Champions League per season:



2017/18

10 goals



2016/17

12 goals



2015/16

17 goals



2014/15

10 goals



2013/14

17 goals



2012/13

11 goals



2011/12

10 goals



The only player to score at least 10 Champions League goals in seven consecutive seasons. pic.twitter.com/Jjbj8FgPmV — Squawka Football (@Squawka) February 14, 2018

7 - Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored 10+ goals in seven consecutive Champions League campaigns, while no other player has done so in more than two. Heaven. pic.twitter.com/402CYUCRq2 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 14, 2018

12 - Cristiano Ronaldo scored 12 of the last 16 Real Madrid goals in the Champions League knockout phase. Saviour. — OptaJohan (@OptaJohan) February 14, 2018

Cristiano Ronaldo is the King of Champions League football. pic.twitter.com/YJoGUeVCPt — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) February 14, 2018

A Messi comparison was inevitable, right?

Since September 2009 in the #UCL...



Cristiano Ronaldo: 💯 goals.

Leo Messi: 80 goals. pic.twitter.com/HHtfE1fOn4 — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) February 14, 2018

Champions League top scorers this season:



- Cristiano Ronaldo: 11

- Firmino, Kane: 7

- Neymar, Salah, Mane,Cavani, Ben Yedder: 6



Mind the Gap



- Messi: 3 pic.twitter.com/juC5DI5M11 — Cristiano Ronaldo (@TeamCRonaldo) February 14, 2018

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 431 goals in 423 games since joining Real Madrid in 2009. He’s the first player to score 100 goals at a club in the Champions League.

#101⚽⚽⚽ pic.twitter.com/ujVEbcsQsd — Victor_Zsasz🎲🎯 📿🥃⛑ (@pound_4_pound37) February 15, 2018

Real Madrid were pretty good too...

100% - Isco Alarcon completed all of his 38 passes in the first half against PSG, more than any other player. Baton. pic.twitter.com/78qtoJOtbM — OptaJose (@OptaJose) February 14, 2018

Salah + Firmino + Mane = Many, many Liverpool goals

🔥🔥🔥 Liverpool have scored 1⃣4⃣ goals in their 4⃣ #UCL away games - and are now joint top scorers with Paris.



How far can they go? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/j9EuffXHUC — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) February 14, 2018

28 - Liverpool have scored more goals than any other team in the Champions League this season, with 25 of those goals coming across their last five games. Update. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 14, 2018

Liverpool this season:



Won 4-0 twice

Won 5-0 twice

Won 7-0 twice



Won 1-0 once pic.twitter.com/5RbmUIEW3u — bet365 (@bet365) February 14, 2018

Roberto Firmino has now scored 7 Champions League goals this season, equalling Steven Gerrard's record for the most Champions League goals scored for Liverpool in a single season. pic.twitter.com/mbgMyDPgeu — Squawka Football (@Squawka) February 14, 2018

Mané is the 4⃣th Liverpool player to score a #UCL hat-trick, after...



...Michael Owen (2002), Yossi Benayoun (2007) and Philippe Coutinho (2017). 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/4NNcmXIguW — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) February 14, 2018

Mo Salah has been involved in 40 goals in his 36 games for Liverpool. 30 goals and 10 assists. — DaveOCKOP (@DaveOCKOP) February 14, 2018

Mo Salah scores his 30th goal in all competitions and has now scored in five consecutive appearances for Liverpool. His last four months...



⚽️

⚽️

⚽️⚽️

⚽️

⚽️

❌

⚽️

⚽️⚽️

❌

⚽️

⚽️

❌

⚽️

⚽️

❌

⚽️⚽️

⚽️

❌

⚽️⚽️

⚽️⚽️

⚽️

❌

⚽️

⚽️⚽️ — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) February 14, 2018

It's crazy to think that a player of Roberto Firmino's caliber is only taking part in his first ever Champions League campaign.



Games: 6

Goals: 7

Assists: 3



10 goal involvements, already equaled Steven Gerrard's historical Liverpool record. pic.twitter.com/35VwzMQETM — Seleção Brasileira (@BrazilStat) February 14, 2018

PSG had some good numbers too...

Neymar has now registered 12 assists in the Champions League since the beginning of the 2016/17 season.



Twice as many as any other player in the competition. 😳 pic.twitter.com/HTE3HZwFrc — Squawka Football (@Squawka) February 14, 2018