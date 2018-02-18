Roger Federer celebrated his impending return to the top of the world rankings by winning the Rotterdam Open on Sunday, his 97th title. The 36-year-old, the oldest ATP No.1 in history, thrashed Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov 6-2, 6-2 in a one-sided final.

In the Open era, only American Jimmy Connors has won more titles than Swiss master Federer, with 109. Federer, the record 20-time Grand Slam winner, will retake the number one ranking he last held in October 2012 when the official ATP rankings are published on Monday.

-Inputs from AFP