Stephen Constantine accepts contract extension, set to become India’s longest-serving foreign coach

The contract saga for the position of Indian men’s national football team head coach came to an end as the incumbent Stephen Constantine decided to renew his contract with the All India Football Federation, agreeing on all terms.

Due to expire in March 2018, the Englishman’s contract had become a source of discussion within the federation in recent weeks with the Technical Committee led by Shyam Thapa, forwarding their proposal to the Executive Committee for ratification.

In his second stint as coach of the national team, Constantine has led the team to a two decade-high ranking of 96, with the team currently sitting in the 102nd position.

Bob Houghton (06-11) had served six years as head coach. So, if Constantine is able to see his contract through, he will become the longest serving foreign head coach in India football history.

Announcing his extension on his personal blog, Constantine said, “After accepting my second contract extension with the All India Football Federation, I will have the longest tenure of any foreign coach in Indian history, with a total of seven years (2002 – 2005; 2015 – 2019).

I am of course immensely proud of that, and of our accomplishments in both stints. This time round, qualifying for the Asian Cup in 2019, winning the SAFF, and taking India to its highest ranking in modern history, 96 are all great achievements. I really could not have done this without the support of the AIFF, my staff and, of course, the players.”

He also spoke about the challenging fixtures lined up for the team in the upcoming year.

“It is going to be a tough season and hopefully an injury-free one as well. As we head into the start of this schedule in March we already have several players out with injury and or suspensions.

“We are going to need all hands on deck going forward. As always with me, it is the players that are willing to play for the team and do the work that interest me.

“We have shown over the last two years that the current group of players are fighters and will give everything in every game.

The door is open to any Indian player who is willing to do the work, the job we need him to, in the National Team.”