East Bengal’s title aspirations got a major boost as the Kolkata giants recorded the biggest victory of the season with a 7-1 rout of Chennai City in their I-League encounter on Saturday. East Bengal’s Dudu Omagbemi smashed four goals four-goal burst.

Dudu scored in the 32nd, 49th, 56th and 61st minute respectively, including season’s first hat-trick as East Bengal climbed to the second position with 29 points from 16 games – two behind table toppers Neroca FC, who are still on top with 31 points from 17 games.

However, Minerva are also on 29 points but have played a match less than East Bengal.

With Sunday’s win, East Bengal have opened up the league but much of the credit would go to Gokulam FC, who defeated both Neroca and Minerva to give Khalid Jamil’s men, some much-needed breathing space. With 29 goals and a difference of 13, East Bengal also have done their chances a world of good if it comes to a photo finish.

In what was a must-win game, East Bengal were spectacular right from the start against a sloppy Chennai defence as they went three-nil up in little over half an hour’s play that included an own goal from Dharmaraj Ravanan (23rd). Mahmoud Al Amna (20th minute) drew the first blood. The Chennai defence was caught napping as Al Amna’s first two shots were blocked by Thaufiq but he got a third time lucky to chip it into the open net.

In the second-half Dudu completed his hat-trick and went on to fire in his fourth, before substitute Gabriel Fernandes completed the rout with his 84th minute strike. Mashoor Thangalakath (59th) scored the solitary goal for Chennai City as the southern outfit coached by V Soundarajan found themselves staring at relegation.

