The women’s Twenty20 tri-series featuring India, Australia and England has reportedly been rescheduled to ensure live broadcast for all the matches.

The series was originally to be held in Mumbai from March 22 to April 3. However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s current media rights contract with Star India ends at the end of March and therefore, the last two matches – including the final – would have possibly be left hanging with a new broadcaster.

Therefore in order for all seven matches to be telecast by Star, the dates have been changed and the series will now end on March 31, said a report by The Hindu.

Star Sports, the current media partner, will show all seven matches of the series to be played at the Brabourne Stadium, in addition to the three-match One-day International series against Australia to be played in Vadodara on March 12, 15 and 18.

The ODI series against England, which begins after the Australia series, will be shown by the new media rights holder. India’s games against the reigning world champions will be held in Nagpur on April 6, 9 and 12, the report added.

At the end of February, BCCI has invited bids for the media rights for the next five years – from 1 April 2018 till 31 March 2023. The online auction for the aforementioned rights will be held at the end of this month.