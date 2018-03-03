Leander Paes and Jamie Cerretani of the United States reached the doubles final of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships on Friday.

Paes and Cerretani defeated Damir Dzumhur of Bosnia and Filip Krajinovic of Serbia 6-4, 6-2 in the semi-finals.

“The key was our team work. We have been playing very well as a team,” Paes said in the on-court interview after the match.

“Thanks to the crowd for the support, for staying so late for the match. You guys are amazing,” Paes said.

Paes can win his third Dubai doubles title if he and Cerretani can beat defending champions Jean-Julien Rojer of the Netherlands and Horia Tecau of Romania in the final on Saturday.