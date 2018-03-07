Following negotiations in the recent past between the cricketers and the board, the Board of Control for Cricket in India on Wednesday announced the addition of a new category (A+) for the centrally contracted players which includes the top bracket from the men’s team.

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Shikhar Dhawan – the five players who play consistently across three formats – are the first set of players to feature in this category and will earn Rs 7 crore.

The senior women’s cricketers will also get a pay rise along with the addition of a new category (Category C) – the top bracket of players here will get Rs 50 lakh during the contract period.

The Annual Player Contracts were announced for the period from October 2017 to September 2018. In a press release, the board stated that the Committee of Administrators “was of the view that the performance and position of Indian Cricket needs to be recognised with the fee structure comparable to the best in the world.”

Here’s a look at the top categories.

Domestic players get an increase too.

One of the other talking points from the announcement is the fact that pace spearhead Mohammad Shami has been left out of the central contract list after allegations of domestic abuse surfaced against him earlier in the day.

