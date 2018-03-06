Scroll

Indian Open: Aggressive Shubhankar Sharma done in by unforgiving course in final round

The 21-year-old made mistakes while going for broke and finished tied 7th after starting the day in joint lead.

by 
ALFREDO ESTRELLA/AFP

Shubhankar Sharma faded away dramatically on the last day of the Indian Open to finish tied-7th on 4-under 284 for the tournament, seven strokes behind eventual winner Matt Wallace of England, who pipped countryman Andrew Johnston in a play-off.

The 21-year-old faded away for the second time in as many weeks, ending with a 3-over 75 for the day, after having been in a share of the overnight leader with Wallace after 54 holes. The DLF Golf and Country Club course in Gurugram, recognised as the toughest course in the country, did not spare it’s own favourite son.

The world number 66, having received an invitation to play in the Augusta Masters and another to play a round with Rory McIlroy, ahead of the world’s most prestigious golf tournament, started well with two birdies on the second and fourth but slipped up on the 5th, 7th and 15th holes, managing a double bogey on each of those three holes.

Sharma’s off-field demeanour is very much the inverse of his on-field play. The soft-spoken Chandigarh lad, who labels himself a ‘chatterbox’ has been described as an aggressive player on the course, opting for shots experienced pros would leave alone.

It was an extremely risky tactic to try on this course, one which is known to have slipped up players like Miguel Angel Cabrera in the past. SSP Chawrasia, the two-time defending champion didn’t even make the cut this time. Jyoti Randhawa, the next-highest ranked Indian at the 2018 tournament, finished 9 shots behind Sharma, ending the tournament at a dismal 5-over. The Gary Player course would thoroughly eviscerate your game, if you even so slightly dithered in line and technique.

On day one, Sharma had found that out to his disadvantage as he had a disastrous back nine, dropping five shots. With the gameplay that he has displayed in Jo’burg, Malaysia and Mexico, he came roaring back setting a course record 64, with only one bogey and eight birdies to his name.

“I hit a lot of bad shots today. It’s that kind of course; you play bad shots, you get penalised,” said a pensive-looking Sharma afterwards. On the par-3 190-yard 5th hole, he said he misjudged the distance, “I miscalculated the yardage. I was probably too aggressive there, should have hit it with a 7-iron there, went with a 6-iron.”

His misfortune didn’t end there. The 417-yard 7th entrapped him as Sharma, looking to make par, hit a low fade shot, “I was just trying to keep up with Matt. He was playing so well. I made a bad swing on the fifth hole, which put me out of contention. I was trying to come back, but I made another bad swing on the seventh. You can’t really drop too many shots on this course and I dropped nine today. I thought I hit a good tee shot, but couldn’t convert as my low fade shot ended in a low cut.”

He chose to reflect on his shot choice, “This being my home course, I haven’t hit water on that hole many times, should have gone conservate, went aggressive.”

Till the very end, Sharma continued his approach. While the rest in the last tee-off group opted for a safe shot on the 18th, he went straight for the hole, fetching him a birdie.

“I play aggressively but smart. I don’t think I go for stupid shots. If you have to shoot a 62 or a 64, you have to do stuff that other players don’t. I try to control my aggression but when I see a shot, I go for it.” Apart from the course record 64 here, Sharma had also recorded a 62 at the final round of the Maybank championship and a 61 at the second round in Joburg.

“They don’t call him Phil (Phil Mickelson) the Thrill for nothing. He takes chances, and when they come off, it looks good,” says Shubhankar talking of his golfing ideology. “A golf swing is like a well-oiled machine, last season, we put in lots of hard work into it. I have always had a good wing but I’m getting much better at every aspect of the game.”

“I had zero pressure today, I already qualified for the Masters. Last week prepared me. I’ll have fun at the Masters as I expect I will have tough weeks throughout my career. My game is good enough to compete at that level though. I just need to see the job out,” said Sharma when asked of the tension on his shoulders coming into the final round.

Wallace also had words of praise for Sharma, “As soon as we finished yesterday and Shubhankar made birdie on 18th and we’re tied, I told Dave, ‘we’re not going to be favourites tomorrow.’ But as soon as I woke up in the morning, I was like, this is going to be like round one and shoot my best. Play the aggressive shot when you need it to be. That front nine today was special to me this week.

“If Shubhankar had played well and has the local support, it’s going to be really tough. For him to achieve all the things he has done, he has been phenomenal. I’ve done something similar, but on a lower level. I won many times on the Alps Tour within a short time. We had a chat on the golf course and I think he’s going to do really well.”

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

The impact of gender equality on the economy is far greater than its badge value

It's time to look at the larger picture.

Pexels

The year 2017 heard voices from across the globe speak up in solidarity for gender equality. Today, with social media as the mega-phone that amplifies the global appeal for equality, the term seems to be suffering from semantic saturation i.e. due to constant repetition, it seems to have lost its meaning.

However, the gender gap is very real. According to the Global Gender Gap Report 2017 that studied the parity gap across parameters such as access to health, education, politics and workplace, 2017 has been a bad year with the gender gap widening for the first time since records began in 2006. It pointed out that at the current rate of progress, it will take 100 years to bridge the global gender gap (and 217 years to fill workplace gender divide). The same report found India at 108th position in the Global Gender Gap index, a drop from 87 in 2016.

Before we get into the ways and means of accelerating gender equality at the workplace, let’s take a step back to understand what it stands for. Gender equality is the state in which access to rights and opportunities is unaffected by gender. In other words, it is a state devoid of assumptions and stereotypes that diminish the potential of an individual on the basis of their gender. But to really understand equality, it’s necessary to recognize inequality.

Gender bias at work

Gender norms call for women to take up the bulk of the responsibilities at home, and this puts the onus on women to choose between work or family. Liberian activist Leymah Gbowee, who won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2011 asked the men to put a monetary value to all the chores their wives did by estimating how much they’d have to pay someone else to do it. With this simple task, Gbowee demonstrated the value of unpaid work that women are expected to do – efforts that are routinely dismissed by working men and women.

This imbalance caused by gender norms or biases penetrates the workplace as well. According to a worldwide survey by Accenture, women are 22% less likely to reach manager level than their male peers. Conversely, men are 47% more likely to reach senior management/director positions than their female peers. The report confirmed that while there are a number of social and economic barriers to equality in the workplace such as educational disparities, childcare, domestic responsibilities and cultural biases, an organisation’s culture can hold women back too.

Why should we be worried about women dropping out mid-career?

According to the World Economic Forum (WEF), improving gender parity may result in significant economic dividends depending on the situation of different economies. Gender equality could add additional $250 billion to the GDP of the United Kingdom, $550 billion to Japan’s and $2.5 trillion to China’s. The global GDP could increase by $5.3 trillion by 2025 if the gender gap in economic participation was closed by 25% over the same period.

At an enterprise level, gender equality has benefits comprising better decision making, innovation and greater employee satisfaction leading to higher growth and profits. The WEF report highlighted a LinkedIn research which found that women are under-represented in engineering, manufacturing and construction, and information, communication and technology. Each of these segments lose out the potential benefits of greater gender diversity.

Even at an individual level, the benefits of an equal workplace are seen by men and women alike. The Accenture study quoted earlier identified 40 factors that influence advancement at the workplace. The list of 40 includes gender diversity as a priority, diverse leadership, policies such as maternal and paternal leave and cultural drivers for a more inclusive workplace. The study found that in organisations where these 40 factors are implemented, even men are 23% more likely to advance to a manager level.

Benefits of a 50-50 workplace that leverages the full-potential of its employees has a 3-tier impact – on individual, enterprise, as well as the economy at large. Several companies have integrated gender inclusive frameworks with their organisational structure with the belief that diversity makes the company stronger in terms of innovation, creativity and growth. Representation, parental leave, family support, leadership training, flexible work schedules and transparency are some such policies that are being implemented in organisations to create a diverse and progressive work environment.

Digital literacy - an equaliser?

The movement towards an equal workforce is a slow but steady one which requires progressive transformations in both social and economic fronts of equality. Even though parity might take years to achieve, there are a few enablers that women can benefit from today - digital technology being one of them. A research by Accenture explored how digital technology can be a great facilitator for women. The research, a global survey of 28,000 women and men, went on to highlight three accelerators that could close the gender pay gap – digital fluency, career strategy and tech immersion. According to the research, digital fluency – the extent to which people embrace and use digital technologies – advances pay equality by providing women access to online courses, networking, banking and paid work.

To complement digital fluency, a career strategy would help women manage their careers through mentorship, promotion and training. Lastly, tech immersion – acquiring STEM and digital skills – would help women advance as quickly as men in the workforce and increase their chances of working in a high paying industry. The study argues that combining these three equalizers would reduce the pay gap by 35% worldwide.

Organisations that are built on the principles of diversity know the following points to be true - that diversity is important to make a business stronger and more innovative; that gender equality supports those who have been denied opportunities based on unfair gender biases; and that workplaces need to evolve to make place for different needs and requirements and be flexible enough to create a sense of belonging for every individual in the workforce.

Accenture has been a leading voice in advocating equality in the workforce and continues to share its point of view while implementing inclusive policies in its own organisation and opening doors for women in STEM. With more than 40% of the workforce being women, 40% women new hires in 2016, and a vision to have 25% women managing directors globally by 2020 in their workforce, Accenture is paving the path towards a 50-50 world by 2025.

To know more about gender equality in the workplace and how to achieve it, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Accenture and not by the Scroll editorial team.