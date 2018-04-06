A month after resigning as spin bowling coach of the Mumbai Cricket Association’s academy, former India cricketer Ramesh Powar has been roped in by Cricket Australia to coach its young spinners, Mid-day reported.

According to the report, Powar’s name was proposed by Australia great and former India coach Greg Chappell.

Powar becomes the second such Indian recruit by the Australians. Last year, Former India cricketer Sridharan Sriram was appointed spin bowling coach in the cricket set-up Down Under.

“I am happy to inform you that I have been invited by CA to Brisbane in June to coach young spinners,” Powar was quoted as saying.

“It was Chappell who recommended my name to CA. I thank him and Troy Cooley, head coach of their National Performance Programme, for giving me the opportunity,” he added.

The 39-year-old has played two Tests and 31 ODIs for India.