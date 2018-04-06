The India men’s hockey team kicked off its campaign in the Commonwealth Games with a high-octane clash against Pakistan and it lived up to it’s billing.

Pakistan equalised with no time left on the clock through a controversial penalty corner. The match ended 2-2.

In the racket sports, the badminton stars and paddlers went through to the semi-finals but Joshna Chinappa’s campaign came to an end.

But the golden lining to the day was once again provided by the weightlifters. S Satish and RV Rahul clinched gold medals to spread some cheer among the camp.

Weightlifting

Event Teams/Players Time (IST) Result Men's 77 kg Final Sathish Kumar Sivalingam 5 am Satish wins gold Women's 63 kg Final Vandana Gupta 9.30 am Gupta finishes fifth Men's 85 kg Final Venkat Rahul Ragala 2 pm Rahul wins gold

Hockey

Event Teams/Players Time (IST) Result Men Pool B India vs Pakistan 10 am India draw 2-2

India held to a controversial 2-2 draw

Badminton

Event Team/Players Time Result Mixed Team

quarter-finals India vs Mauritius 6.31 am India win 3-0 and will face Singapore in the semis

India ease through to the semifinals

Squash

Event Teams/Players Time (IST) Result Women's Singles Quarter-Finals Joshna Chinappa (IND) vs Joelle King (NZL) 3 pm Joshna lost. Women's Singles Classic Plate quarters Dipika Pallikal vs Samantha Cornett (CAN) 9 am Dipika through.

Artistic Gymnastics

Event Teams/Players Time (IST) Result Men's Individual

All-Around Final Yogeshwar Singh 4.40 am Finishes 14th with a total of 75.600 Women's Individual

All-Around Final Pranati Das,

Aruna Buddha Reddy 12.11 am Aruna finishes 14th, Das is 16th

Table tennis

Event Teams/Players Time (IST) Result Women's Team

Quarter-final India vs Malaysia 5 am India win 3-0 to

reach semis Men's Team

Quarter-final India vs Malaysia 7.30 am India win 3-0 to

reach semis

Both Indian teams reach the semifinals

Swimming

Event Team/Players Time (IST) Result Men's 200m Butterfly Heat 2 Sajan Prakash 6.05 am Finishes fifth in heat, qualifies for final Men's 50m Backstroke Heat 1 Srihari Nataraj 6.45 am Finishes third in heat and qualify for semis Men's 200m Butterfly Final Sajan Prakash 3.10 pm Finishes eighth Men's 50m Backstroke Semifinal 2 Srihari Nataraj 3.55 pm Finishes fifth in the heat

Boxing

Event Team/Players Time (IST) Women's 60 kg Round of 16 Sarita Devi (Ind) vs Kimberly Gittens (Barbados) 2 pm Sarita Devi wins on points and advances to next round Men's 56 kg Round of 16 Husamuddin Mohammed (Ind) vs Boe Warawara (Vanuatu) 3.15 pm Husamuddin wins on points and advances to next round Men's 69 kg Round of 16 Manoj Kumar (Ind) vs Kassim Mbundwike (Tan) 3.45 pm Manoj wins on points and advances to next round

Cycling

Event Team/Players Time (IST) Result Men's Sprint Qualifying Sanuraj Sanandaraj, Sahil Kumar, Ranjit Singh 9 am Sanuraj finishes 20th, Ranjit 21st, Sahil 22nd Men's 15 km Scratch Race Qualifying - Heat 2 Manjeet Singh 11.40 am Manjeet finishes 13th Women's 25 km Points Race Finals Manorama Devi Tongbram, Sonali Mayanglambam 2.45 pm DNF Women's 500 m Time Trial Final Aleena Reji, Deborah Herold 3.30 pm Deborah finishes 13th, Reji finishes 14th

Basketball

Event Team/Players Time (IST) Result Men's Prelims Pool B India vs England 1 pm India lose 54-100 Women's Prelims Pool B India vs Malaysia 2 pm India lose 72-85

Lawn bowling