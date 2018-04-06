The India men’s hockey team kicked off its campaign in the Commonwealth Games with a high-octane clash against Pakistan and it lived up to it’s billing.
Pakistan equalised with no time left on the clock through a controversial penalty corner. The match ended 2-2.
In the racket sports, the badminton stars and paddlers went through to the semi-finals but Joshna Chinappa’s campaign came to an end.
But the golden lining to the day was once again provided by the weightlifters. S Satish and RV Rahul clinched gold medals to spread some cheer among the camp.
Weightlifting
|Event
|Teams/Players
|Time (IST)
|Result
|Men's 77 kg Final
|Sathish Kumar Sivalingam
|5 am
|Satish wins gold
|Women's 63 kg Final
|Vandana Gupta
|9.30 am
|Gupta finishes fifth
|Men's 85 kg Final
|Venkat Rahul Ragala
|2 pm
|Rahul wins gold
Hockey
|Event
|Teams/Players
|Time (IST)
|Result
|Men Pool B
|India vs Pakistan
|10 am
|India draw 2-2
India held to a controversial 2-2 draw
Badminton
|Event
|Team/Players
|Time
|Result
| Mixed Team
quarter-finals
|India vs Mauritius
|6.31 am
|India win 3-0 and will face Singapore in the semis
India ease through to the semifinals
Squash
|Event
|Teams/Players
|Time (IST)
|Result
|Women's Singles Quarter-Finals
|Joshna Chinappa (IND) vs Joelle King (NZL)
|3 pm
|Joshna lost.
|Women's Singles Classic Plate quarters
|Dipika Pallikal vs Samantha Cornett (CAN)
|9 am
|Dipika through.
Artistic Gymnastics
|Event
|Teams/Players
|Time (IST)
|Result
| Men's Individual
All-Around Final
|Yogeshwar Singh
|4.40 am
|Finishes 14th with a total of 75.600
| Women's Individual
All-Around Final
| Pranati Das,
Aruna Buddha Reddy
|12.11 am
|Aruna finishes 14th, Das is 16th
Table tennis
|Event
|Teams/Players
|Time (IST)
|Result
| Women's Team
Quarter-final
|India vs Malaysia
|5 am
| India win 3-0 to
reach semis
| Men's Team
Quarter-final
|India vs Malaysia
|7.30 am
| India win 3-0 to
reach semis
Both Indian teams reach the semifinals
Swimming
|Event
|Team/Players
|Time (IST)
|Result
|Men's 200m Butterfly Heat 2
|Sajan Prakash
|6.05 am
|Finishes fifth in heat, qualifies for final
|Men's 50m Backstroke Heat 1
|Srihari Nataraj
|6.45 am
|Finishes third in heat and qualify for semis
|Men's 200m Butterfly Final
|Sajan Prakash
|3.10 pm
|Finishes eighth
|Men's 50m Backstroke Semifinal 2
|Srihari Nataraj
|3.55 pm
|Finishes fifth in the heat
Boxing
|Event
|Team/Players
|Time (IST)
|Women's 60 kg Round of 16
|Sarita Devi (Ind) vs Kimberly Gittens (Barbados)
|2 pm
|Sarita Devi wins on points and advances to next round
|Men's 56 kg Round of 16
|Husamuddin Mohammed (Ind) vs Boe Warawara (Vanuatu)
|3.15 pm
|Husamuddin wins on points and advances to next round
|Men's 69 kg Round of 16
|Manoj Kumar (Ind) vs Kassim Mbundwike (Tan)
|3.45 pm
|Manoj wins on points and advances to next round
Cycling
|Event
|Team/Players
|Time (IST)
|Result
|Men's Sprint Qualifying
|Sanuraj Sanandaraj, Sahil Kumar, Ranjit Singh
|9 am
|Sanuraj finishes 20th, Ranjit 21st, Sahil 22nd
|Men's 15 km Scratch Race Qualifying - Heat 2
|Manjeet Singh
|11.40 am
|Manjeet finishes 13th
|Women's 25 km Points Race Finals
|Manorama Devi Tongbram, Sonali Mayanglambam
|2.45 pm
|DNF
|Women's 500 m Time Trial Final
|Aleena Reji, Deborah Herold
|3.30 pm
|Deborah finishes 13th, Reji finishes 14th
Basketball
|Event
|Team/Players
|Time (IST)
|Result
|Men's Prelims Pool B
|India vs England
|1 pm
|India lose 54-100
|Women's Prelims Pool B
|India vs Malaysia
|2 pm
|India lose 72-85
Lawn bowling
|Event
|Teams/Players
|Time (IST)
|Result
|Women's Singles, Section D, Round 5
|Pinki (Ind) vs Pauline Blumsky (Niu)
|4.30 am
|Pinki loses 16-20
|Men's Triples, Section A, Round 5
|India vs South Africa
|4.30 am
|India lose 9-23
|Men's Pairs, Section D, Round 5
|India vs Norfolk Island
|7.30 am
|India lost 7-17
|Women's Fours, Section B, Round 5
|India vs Fiji
|7.30 am
|India win 24-9
| Women's Fours
quarter-finals
|India vs Malta
|11.31 am
|India lose 11-13