India vs Pakistan in any sporting event leads to a rise in stakes and tempers invariably flare up. As the two traditional rivals clash in the Commonwealth Games men’s Pool B clash in Gold Coast, it isn’t just the heated battle on the field that’s become the talking point.

The spotlight will also be on the touchline. Former India coach Roelant Oltmans will be stationed in the opposition camp for the first time after being sacked by Hockey India. And it will be a test for India coach Sjoerd Marijne as he comes up against a man who has more than just a fair idea of how the Indian players operate.

The two teams squared off most recently at last year’s Asia Cup in Bangladesh where India claimed the honour and this would Oltmans’ first major outing with the Pakistan team, having taken over the reigns for the second time last month.

In fact, India simply dominated Pakistan in all the four clashes they were involved in last year.

On sheer form, Pakistan are not really expected to mount a challenge on India. However, an India-Pakistan clash is always likely to bring out a special performance from either side. To not a expect spirited display from them this time around would be foolhardy.

Marijne, on the other hand, has had time to work with the Indian team. Under him, the team has experienced relative success in the recent past. Form also seems to be on India’s side, having claimed the Asia Cup in October followed by a bronze in the Hockey World League Final. Marijne, who took over compatriot Oltmans, has brought with him, his own perspective.

Speaking ahead of the tie, Marijne sounded confident of a positive result. His biggest fear, though, is the panic that an India-Pakistan clash can create. “We start favourites,” said Marijne, adding the key was for the team to get in an early goal, but more importantly, not to lose focus if one doesn’t come along easily.

Better on paper

According to the rankings, India are comfortably ahead of Pakistan. The Manpreet Singh-led side is currently ranked sixth in the world, while their neighbours are struggling to find form and are languishing in 13th position.

The last time the two sides met at the Commonwealth Games was eight years ago in the 2010 Delhi edition. India had thrashed Pakistan back then by netting seven goals, while Pakistan managed to net only four. The overall record at the Commonwealth Games stands at 1 win apiece between the two sides as Pakistan had beaten India during the 2006 Games in Melbourne.

At Gold Coast, the two rivals are placed in a group that also features England, Wales and Malaysia. The Indians are favourites to advance along with England. Against Pakistan, they will be aiming for the perfect start.

India, though, have a few chinks in their armour and would do well to address them before the clash. The team boasts of four penalty corner specialists in Rupinder Pal Singh, Harmanpreet Singh, Varun Kumar and Amit Rohidas. However, penalty corner conversions have been India’s Achilles heel.

It remains to be seen if Marijne has been able to help the men improve the poor penalty corner conversion rate. Oltmans, will be hoping its to the contrary.