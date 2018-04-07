Indian boxers continued their fine start to the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast to inch closer towards securing medals.

All three Indian boxers in action on Saturday, notched up victories to enter the quarter-final stage.

Former World Champion L Sarita Devi produced a dominant show. She delivered a near-flawless display against Kimberley Gittens in the 60 kg category.

Devi was off to a great start in the first two rounds of the bout, landing a series of 1-2 punches at the end of the second. The aggressive opening two rounds were followed by a steady third and Devi received a unanimous decision in her favour. The dominating performance was underlined by the three knockdowns.

Second Indian in action was Hussamuddin Mohammed, who defeated Boe Warawara of Vanuatu in the men’s 56kg round of 16.

Mohammed was stretched in the opening two rounds that even saw him hit the deck once. He, however, bounced back well in the third round, taking an aggressive approach.

Despite the tight contest, Mohammed was adjudged the winner with a unanimous decision, amid boos from the crowd.

Manoj Kumar was next in action in the 69 kg category. The 2010 CWG gold medallist overcame a stiff challenge from Kassim Mbundwike in what turned out to be a very tactical bout.

Both boxers traded punches in the first two rounds, but Kumar’s defense held him in good stead. The Indian’s better reach came in handy, though. In the end, it was another unanimous decision in favour of as Indian. It was not a dominating performance, but a deserved win.

All three boxers entered the quarter-finals and will be assured of a medal with one more win. On Sunday, Vikas Krishan and MC Mary Kom (both favourites for medals) will be in action in their respective last-eight bouts as well.