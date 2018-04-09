Weightlifter Pardeep Singh opened India’s medal account on day five of the 2018 Commonwealth Games when he bagged the silver medal in the men’s 105 kg category with a total lift of 352kg on Monday.

His effort took India’s medal tally to 13 overall and nine from the weightlifting arena including five gold.

( Medal-filled Monday? Catch up on all the action on day 5 here.)

Pardeep successfully lifted 152 kg in Snatch along with two other lifters but his effort was 2kg less that Samoa’s Sanele Mao, which meant that the Indian would have to better the mark of Mao in Clean and Jerk to finish on the top of the podium.

He began with a lift of 200kg but with Mao lifting 206 kg in his second attempt, Pardeep attempted an audacious 209kg but the 2:1 verdict in his favour was later overturned.

Mao in the meanwhile went on to lift an incredible 211kg to reach a total of 360kg and assure himself of a gold medal. Pardeep did try to match his opponent’s Clean and Jerk tally but failed.

England’s Owen Boxall clinched the bronze with a total of 351kg.