Nishu Kumar’s 91st minute winner helped Bengaluru FC beat Maldivian side New Radiant SC 1-0 and top the AFC Cup Group E table at the Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

Bengaluru had a big chance to score in the 15th minute when New Radiant ’keeper Mohamed Imran charged outside the box in a bid to clear an attack and was left stranded after Thongkhosiem Haokip stole the ball. The striker went for goal but his shot was headed out by defender Haroon Amiri off the line.

Haokip, then, had a tougher chance in the 32nd minute when Khabra crossed into the box. He met the ball on the volley but was awkwardly positioned to score.

Roca started the second half with one change, bringing in Subhasish Bose for Zohmingliana Ralte, looking to add more pace in the attack. With both teams’ defenders looking sold, chances weren’t easy to come by.

Daniel Segovia, who scored in the win over Aizawl last week, could have broken the deadlock in the 65th minute when a cross in defence deflected and fell in front of him. The Spaniard would’ve regretted for not shooting sooner as a swarm of New Radiant defenders succeeded in taking the ball off him.

The Blues’ manager then rang in two changes that indicated a late charge, within minutes of each other. Skipper Sunil Chhetri who hasn’t had too much of a part to play in the club’s AFC Cup campaign so far, came on for Haokip. Victor Perez for Alwyn George was the final change of the night.

Chhetri, operating on the right in attack, was sent through on goal in the 84th minute but a nudge from defender Angel Paz was enough to break the skipper’s momentum. Bengaluru were then a man down in the dugout when, referee Hanna Yatab gave Blues’ boss Roca his marching orders for a round of protests.

With three minutes of additional time, the skipper was sent through on goal by an exquisite pass from Boithang Haokip. With New Radiant custodian Mohamed Imran coming off his line in anticipation of the shot, Chhetri rolled it across for an incoming Nishu, who tapped home to hand Bengaluru the lead and with it, the three points.

The Blues are off to Bhubaneshwar next, where they take on I-League side Neroca FC in the quarterfinal of the Super Cup on Friday.