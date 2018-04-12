KRYHPSA lost to Rising Student Club 4-3 on penalties in the semi-finals of the Hero Indian Women’s League at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Shillong.

The teams failed to break the deadlock after 90 minutes. KRYHPSA could’ve scored in the first minute but Bala Devi’s volley from inside the box went inches past the goal.

Kryphsa have been eliminated from the Indian Women's League. Bala Devi missed her spot-kick. Choaba Devi's side will feel hard done by, although they only have themselves to blame. #IWL — Arka Bhattacharya (@Heilige_Kugel) April 12, 2018

Rising Student Club’s goalkeeper Tikina Samal made back-to-back saves in the 17th and 21st minute to keep her team in the game.

Pyari Xaxa had an excellent opportunity to put Rising Student Club in the lead in the 28th minute, but her shot from close range went past the ‘keeper.

Although both teams created equal goal scoring opportunities, neither proved to be clinical in finishing during the first half.

In the 62nd minute, KRYHPSA missed another chance when Ratanbala Devi failed to score off a rebound off the goalie.

In the 73rd, Rising Student Club rattled the woodwork with a shot from inside the box. Seven minutes later, they got another chance when Subhadra Sahu went clear of the defence, but her shot from outside the box went wide of the goal.

Then, towards the game’s end, Bala Devi’s header off a corner-kick went over the bar as the full-time scoreline read 0-0.

In the penalty shoot-out, Rising Student Club emerged the eventual victors defeating KRYHPSA 4-3.