Manchester City clinched their third Premier League trophy after perennial rivals, Manchester United lost 1-0 to West Bromwich Albion.

With a 16-point unassailable lead as of April 16, City equal the top-flight record for earliest title win in Premier League era. What’s remarkable about their season is the complete dominance over nearly all teams in the top division. At one point, City won 18 matches in a row. No small feat in the competitive league.

But it’s truly their points tally that stands above the rest. They need to secure only three more points to make this their most successful season ever, a feat that is a given.

City are firmly sitting with 87 points and need nine more to go past Chelsea’s record tally of 95 set during the 2004-’05 season. With five matches to go, City are well poised to have the best season in the history of the Premier League.

Their record breaking isn’t restricted to English teams. City are also on track to equal Juventus’ 2013-’14 season where the men from Turin reached 102 points at the end of the season. If City win their remaining five matches, they tie Juventus’ tally, a record across all major European leagues (France, Germany, Spain, Italy and England.)

At this stage of the season, only Bayern Munich’s 2012-’13 team were ahead on points. But the Munich team have a 34-match season. Incidentally, this team was taken over by City’s current manager, Pep Guardiola in 2013-’14.

Come the final of day of the season, City’s year could be considered in the same breath as Arsenal’s 2003-’04 team, Chelsea’s 2004-’05 team or Manchester United’s 1998-’99 Treble winners. At same stage of the league, Mourinho’s Chelsea scored 82 points, Sir Alex’s United were at 68 points and Wenger’s Gunners were at 81 points.

Far and way, City’s season is on course to be the most dominant in the Premier league era.