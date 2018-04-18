Justin Langer set to be Australia’s new coach after ball-tampering scandal overhaul: Report

Former Test opener Justin Langer is all set to be Australia’s next cricket coach, replacing Darren Lehmann who quit in the wake of the ball-tampering scandal, according to a report by The West. The appointment will be ratified by Cricket Australia when the board meets on Friday.

Langer comes with proven coaching credentials, having coached Western Australia and Perth Scorchers for the past five seasons and overseeing three Big Bash League and two one-day title runs. He was the national team’s batting coach in the past.

The 47-year-old was among the top names to take up the job even before Lehmann quit, when his tenure ended after the Ashes next year.

He filled in for Lehmann on a one-day tour of the Caribbean in 2016 and led the Twenty20 side at home against Sri Lanka last year when the series clashed with the Test tour of India.

As a tough batsman who averaged 45.27 in 105 Tests, Langer was noted for his bravery and fastidious preparation and has made it clear he wants his teams to be strong but fair and play in the right spirit. He is seen as a man who understands the different personalities in a team and can extract the best out of a player, while also pulling anyone into line.

Lehmann’s resignation had come hours after former Australia captain Steve Smith delivered an emotional press conference in which he took full responsibility for the team’s involvement in a ball-tampering scandal during the third Test.

Smith and his vice-captain David Warner were banned by Cricket Australia for one year, while opener Cameron Bancroft was exiled for nine months.

Australian Cricket is finally on the right track Justin Langer and Tim Paine will work well together and 2 respectful men in Cricket. Both understand the Baggy Green and have worked together well before — Dan Paine Stapleton (@Dan_Stapo) April 18, 2018

So Justin Langer is going to be Australia’s new coach



Here’s my piece on the good and bad bits of the WA culture he’s set up



Weird choice from a culture viewpoint as CA, but very predictable https://t.co/hN8aEvoZ0D — Jarrod Kimber (@ajarrodkimber) April 18, 2018

Given Langer's stood in for Lehmann relatively recently, and so is naturally associated with the `culture' that's apparently the problem with Oz cricket, appointing him's not exactly striking out in a new direction. Interesting call. — Andrew Faulkner (@AndrewFaulkner9) April 18, 2018

Cricket Australia board will determine the process of selecting new coach on Friday. Justin Langer is odds on favourite but he has not been offered or agreed to take the job at this stage. — TimGossage 🤓 (@TimGossage) April 18, 2018

I don't understand why Cricket Australia would appoint a new coach before the independent review on the Australian cricket team was completed. Wouldn't the findings assist in what's required from the new coach? — Adam White (@White_Adam) April 18, 2018

