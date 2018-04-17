International Cricket

We can rewrite the way we play: Tim Paine promises to rebuild trust in Australian cricket

The Australian Test captain pledged to embark on a new era of “respectful” cricket and rebuild public trust after the ball-tampering scandal.

by 
MARCO LONGARI / AFP

Australia Test captain Tim Paine pledged on Thursday to embark on a new era of “respectful” cricket and rebuild public trust after the ball-tampering scandal that rocked the sport.

The newly appointed leader said the fallout from the tampering episode was greater than players had anticipated and promised a different style of cricket in the future.

“Going forward we have a clean slate. We can rewrite the way we play a little bit,” the 33-year-old told reporters in Tasmania’s capital Hobart.

“The main thing for us is to bring the fans back to Australian cricket and make sure they like the way we are going about it, they want to come and watch and be proud of the Australian cricket team,” he added.

The ball-tampering scandal during the third Test in South Africa last month stunned the sport and sparked reviews into the culture within Australian cricket.

Then captain Steve Smith and his deputy David Warner have been banned from international and domestic cricket for a year, while Cameron Bancroft was exiled for nine months, leaving the squad badly weakened.

They have all apologised and accepted the sanctions.

Paine said all three would be welcomed back to the national side but in a new environment that met public expectations.

“Certainly playing international cricket you have to be as competitive as you possibly can be, but we just have to look at different ways of doing that,” he said, “more respectful ways of putting opposition teams under the pump.”

Australia has been under heavy scrutiny for sledging and Paine said on-field talk with the opposition “will be very different going forward”.

Cricket Australia (CA) announced a meeting Friday to discuss who will replace head coach Darren Lehmann, who despite being cleared of any wrongdoing resigned amid the scandal fallout.

But it denied media reports that former Aussie opener Justin Langer had already been selected for the job.

“The process to be undertaken for the appointment of a new Australian men’s head coach will be discussed and agreed at the CA board meeting this Friday,” a spokesperson said in a statement.

“No appointment has been made, and nor will any candidate be put to the board for ratification on Friday.”

Paine on Thursday endorsed Langer but added there were many highly-regarded candidates world wide.

Langer remains favourite to take the top job but has indicated he wants to maintain his coaching and family commitments in his home state of Western Australia.

Former Australian Test captain Ricky Ponting, along with former pacemen Jason Gillespie, have also been touted as potential replacements for Lehmann.

Some commentators have suggested the coaching appointments be split across the three forms of the game – Tests, one-day internationals and Twenty20s.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

What are racers made of?

Grit, strength and oodles of fearlessness.

Sportspersons are known for their superhuman discipline, single-minded determination and the will to overcome all obstacles. Biographies, films and documentaries have brought to the fore the behind-the-scenes reality of the sporting life. Being up at the crack of dawn, training without distraction, facing injuries with a brave face and recovering to fight for victory are scenes commonly associated with sportspersons.

Racers are no different. Behind their daredevilry lies the same history of dedication and discipline. Cornering on a sports bike or revving up sand dunes requires the utmost physical endurance, and racers invest heavily in it. It helps stave off fatigue and maintain alertness and reaction time. It also helps them get the most out of their racecraft - the entirety of a racer’s skill set, to which years of training are dedicated.

Racecraft begins with something as ‘simple’ as sitting on a racing bike; the correct stance is the key to control and manoeuvre the bike. Riding on a track – tarmac or dirt is a great deal different from riding on the streets. A momentary lapse of concentration can throw the rider into a career ending crash.

Physical skill and endurance apart, racers approach a race with the same analytical rigour as a student appearing in an exam. They conduct an extensive study of not just the track, but also everything around it - trees, marshal posts, tyre marks etc. It’s these reference points that help the racer make braking or turning decisions in the frenzy of a high-stakes competition.

The inevitability of a crash is a reality every racer lives with, and seeks to internalise this during their training. In the immediate aftermath of the crash, racers are trained to keep their eyes open to help the brain make crucial decisions to avoid collision with other racers or objects on the track. Racers that meet with accidents can be seen sliding across the track with their heads held up, in a bid to minimise injuries to the head.

But racecraft is, of course, only half the story. Racing as a profession continues to confound many, and racers have been traditionally misunderstood. Why would anyone want to pour their blood, sweat and tears into something so risky? Where do racers get the fearlessness to do laps at mind boggling speed or hurtle down a hill unassisted? What about the impact of high speeds on the body day after day, or the monotony of it all? Most importantly, why do racers race? The video below explores the question.

Play


The video features racing champions from the stable of TVS Racing, the racing arm of TVS Motor Company, which recently completed 35 years of competitive racing in India. TVS Racing has competed in international rallies and races across some of the toughest terrains - Dakar, Desert Storm, India Baja, Merzouga Rally - and in innumerable national championships. Its design and engineering inputs over the years have also influenced TVS Motors’ fleet in India. You can read more about TVS Racing here.

This article has been produced by Scroll Brand Studio on behalf of TVS Racing and not by the Scroll editorial team.