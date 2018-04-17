Premier League

‘Adieu Arsene’, ‘Driven out’: How the British press reacted to Wenger’s decision to leave Arsenal

The newspapers in the United Kingdom were both merciful and ruthless in their assessment of the Frenchman’s tenure.

by 

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on Friday announced that he will be stepping down from his post after the season ends. Arguably the most significant agent of change in the Premier League era, the 68-year-old’s achievements in revitalising both Arsenal and English football over 22 years will be celebrated in his final few weeks in charge.

Arsenal great Thierry Henry hailed Wenger’s legacy as “untouchable” despite struggles in recent years. But for many Arsenal fans his exit is not before time after 14 years without winning the Premier League and facing the real possibility the Gunners could miss out on Champions League football for a second consecutive season.

The British press was both merciful and ruthless in their assessment of Wenger’s tenure.

The Guardian’s front page for sports had a beautiful creative showing Wenger’s journey through 22 years as Arsenal manager. “All things must pass. Even, it turns out, the glorious, unrepeatable and by the end strangely interminable reign of Arsène Wenger as manager of Arsenal Football Club,” wrote Barney Ronay in his tribute.

The Independent, like The Guardian, also credited Wenger with changing English football. “...in a league without fetters, Wenger would play football without compromise. In a game transfixed by dominant personalities, Wenger would become one of the most dominant of them all,” wrote Jonathan Liew.

The Telegraph was one of the papers that stated in bold that Wenger had been “driven out” rather than stepping down on his own volition. “Wenger had made the decision to go at least partly on his own terms before his weekly press conference on Thursday but, if it was predictable that he should give no inkling in front of the cameras, even most of his closest friends had no idea before a training ground meeting was called at the highly unusual time of 9.45am,” reported Jeremy Wilson (paywall).

The Sun also backed up its “SACKED” headline with a report by Neil Ashton stating that Wenger was asked to leave by Arsenal after losing the support of owner Stan Kroenke.

The i newspaper and the Daily Express both went with “Wenger out” as a headline, taking from the hashtag that had become popular in recent years among Arsenal fans who had turned on the Frenchman.

“Arsenal will reduce the power and authority of the club’s next manager,” reported Sam Cunningham in the i.

“The Frenchman walked into the dressing room, said to his players: ‘I’ve got bad news,’ then told them of his decision,” reported Tony Banks for the Daily Express. “The Arsenal squad, who had believed that their manager, despite all the recent pressure and poor results would be staying, were stunned.”

The Daily Mail and the Daily Star both chose to focus on who would replace Wenger at the Emirates. The Mail went with former Barcelona manager Luis Enrique, while the Star picked Juventus boss Max Allegri.

