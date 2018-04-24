MI vs SRH, Live: Shakib departs, Mumbai in control after Sunrisers’ top-order collapse

Live IPL 11

Mumbai Indians lost four of their first five opening games in 2015 and then went on to win seven of their remaining nine to finish second in the league stages and become champions. This season, too, they have lost four out of five so far. Can they reverse the trend like they did three seasons ago?

Or will Sunrisers, who have lost two consecutive games, return to winning ways?

To join in the conversation, please write in to fieldfeedback@scroll.in. We will feature your comments in the live blog.

Live updates

As Sunrisers crumble, this is what SRT’s upto:-

After 7 overs, Sunrisers 56/4 (Williamson 23, Pathan 0): Just seven runs off the over. Williamson was beaten by an away swinging Hardik delivery – the first ball of the over. The New Zealand skipper then punished him when he bowled a touch short. Imperative for Williamson to hang in there.

After 6 overs, Sunrisers 51/4 (Williamson 18, Pathan 0): WICKET! Sachin eats a piece of cake on air. He’s been having a great night so far. Watching the Sunrisers collapse. “Don’t mind cutting a cake everytime a wicket falls,” he says. The one to fall this time is Shakib. Seems like a mix up. Williamson pushed the ball to short midwicket. Shakib called for a run. Williamson appeared to say yes first and then declined it. Shakib was half way down the pitch by then. McClenghan gets him with a direct hit. Sunrisers in toruble.

Oh, Sachin’s been interviewed by Simon Doull: The master talks about how his birthday started with his mother’s blessings, a lunch with his family and spending time with cancer patients from an NGO. The crowd goes wild. They chant that familiar chat.

“SACHIIIN, SACHIN, SACHIIIN, SACHIN”.

After 5 overs, Sunrisers 45/3 (Williamson 17, Shakib 1) WICKET! Manish Pandey falls. Soft dismissal. He hit Hardik straight to Rohit at extra cover. The Mumbai skipper is ecstatic and pumps his fists. It was a length ball outside off, Pandey will be livid with himself for getting out like this.

Interesting bowling change. Hardik Pandya into the attack as early as the fifth over.

After 4 overs, Sunrisers 38/2 (Williamson 12, Pandey 16) Manish Pandey beautifully straight-drives McClenaghan’s second delivery – a length ball that was just outside off. Not the best of deliveries. But he played it pretty. Great opportunity for him to get a big score here. His scores in this IPL: DNB, 11, 4, 57*, 0.

After 2 overs, Sunrisers 20/2: Dhawan hit a four off McClenaghan (a back-foot slash), got hit on his left knee (was in great pain), then got out after playing onto an inside edge. McClenaghan struck again a ball later after Saha nicked an away going ball.

After first over, Sunrisers: 10/0 Two exquisite boundaries by Williamson to start the proceedings for Sunrisers – one off the back foot, one off the front foot. Pure class, this man. He’s in fine touch, too.

After first ball, Sunrisers: 0/0 Short ball, Dhawan lets it go. Almost wide. The umpire says it’s fine though.

Alright, here we go. Jasprit Bumrah with the new ball. Dhawan’s facing it...

Playing XI:-

Mumbai Indians: Suryakumar, Lewis, Ishan (W), Rohit (C), Pollard, Krunal, Hardik, McClenaghan, Mayank, Bumrah, Mustafizur.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Wriddhiman(W), Dhawan, Williamson(C), Manish, Shakib, Yusuf, Nabi, Rashid, Thampi, Sandeep, Kaul.

07:40 pm Oh dear! Another player ruled out of IPL due to injury:-

07:40 pm Can Pollard return to form: DNB, 28,0, 5, 21* Kieron Pollard’s not been in the best of touches this season so far. But against the Sunrisers, he averages a brilliant 55 against SRH at the Wankhede. And, to top it, he strikes at 177.41! Will the big man come to the party tonight?

07:34 pm Mumbai Indians have won the toss and they have elected to bowl first. So, the Sunrisers will have to defend a total without Bhuvneshwar in their line-up. But, do not worry if you’re a fan of the Sunrisers: Shikhar Dhawan’s back! The batting line-up looks a lot better with him in the XI.

07:20 pm Head to head:-

Overall: Matches - 11, Mumbai Indians won - 5, Sunrisers Hyderabad won – 6.

At the Wankhede Stadium: Matches - 3, Mumbai Indians won - 3, Sunrisers Hyderabad - 0.

07:15 pm Now, moving on to the IPL, Mumbai Indians have got off to one of their worst starts in IPL, losing four out of their first five games. But they’d be annoyed over the fact that all their defeats came in last-over finishes. They could’ve won five out of five. But have won only one game and are seventh in the table. They take on Sunrisers, who are coming off two straight defeats. Both teams are desperate for a win. Mumbai would also want to win this home game on Sachin’s birthday night. Should be a cracker.

7:00 pm Hello and welcome to this live coverage of Mumbai Indians versus Sunrisers Hyderabad. Before we get on with the usual proceedings, hope you guys know today’s Sachin’s birthday. Yes, yes, it’s the 24th of April and we curated a few quotes by the Master Blaster on his famous Desert Storm (it’s been 20 years since he produced those two gems against Australia in Sharjah), taking on the Australians and what he’d gift Virat Kohli if he breaks his record for the most centuries in ODIs. Read here.

