TENNIS

Angelique Kerber, Garbine Muguruza bow out of Stuttgart GP after suffering injuries

The former world No 1 quit with a right thigh injury while the Spaniard quit after suffering a back pain.

by 
Representational Photo | Picture courtesy: David Gray

Germany’s former world number one Angelique Kerber had to quit with a right thigh injury on Thursday at the Stuttgart Grand Prix and was swiftly followed by second seeded Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza who called it quits with back pain.

The limping Kerber handed over a 6-0, 2-0 second-round win to Anett Kontaveit of Estonia.

Barely an hour later, Spain’s Muguruza was unable to go on due to lower back pain after dropping the opening set of her first match of the week 7-5 to Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

In all, three of the day’s seven matches ended in retirements – earlier third seeded Elina Svitolina of Ukraine was 2-6, 6-1, 3-2 ahead of Marketa Vondrousova when the Czech qualifier quit with right thigh trouble.

Muguruza came to Stuttgart on the back of a seven-match win streak through her Monterrey title and two Fed Cup wins.

The pullouts leaves a path clear for top seed Simona Halep at the event, which also lost three-time winner Maria Sharapova in the opening round on Tuesday.

Kerber, a former two-time major winner now ranked 12th, said she had been feeling the problem for several days, even as she beat Petra Kvitova a day earlier. “I had a lot of pain, especially this morning. I tried to go out there and play for the home crowd, I thought I could,” she said.

“In the end it was too much, it was bad in the early games. I think I made a bad movement as well.

“Now we have to see what’s going on, I have to make a decision on Madrid (starting May 5).”

Kerber, who was treated off-court after going down 0-5 in 17 minutes, was playing with her right thigh strapped.

Kontaveit, the world number 31, swept the opening set and then broke to start the second before Kerber gave up a game later after 39 minutes on the clock.

The former number one last retired in Madrid 2017 against Eugenie Bouchard in the third round. “It’s hard on clay for me, it’s not my natural movement,” Kerber said. “Things were much worse for me today.”

Roland Garros champion Jelena Ostapenko continued to build for her Paris title defence with a 6-3, 6-0 win over Zarina Diyas.

The Latvian was joined in the quarter-finals at the Porsche arena by fifth seed Karolina Pliskova as the Czech beat Russian qualifier Veronika Kudermetova 7-6 (7/4), 6-3.

Ostapenko, ranked fifth on the WTA rankings, broke her 52nd Kazakh opponent five times as she won in just 63 minutes. “The early matches are tough but I think I played really well today and I’m just happy with the win,” Ostapenko said.

The 20-year-old added that said she is still adjusting to life as a Grand Slam champion. “I expected I could win a Grand Slam but not at this early age. I just understood a couple of months later.”

American CoCo Vandeweghe extended her unexpected run of clay form, beating defending champion Laura Siegemund of Germany 6-4, 4-6, 6-3.

The Californian, ranked 16th after breaking into the top 10 last season, said her secret appears to be playing relaxed. “I probably have more fun on clay since I don’t care too much about it,” she said prior to only the second clay quarter-final of her career where she will face Halep.

Carolina Garcia, a first-round winner over Sharapova, knocked out 15-year-old Ukrainian prodigy Marta Kostyuk 6-1, 3-6, 7-5.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

What are racers made of?

Grit, strength and oodles of fearlessness.

Sportspersons are known for their superhuman discipline, single-minded determination and the will to overcome all obstacles. Biographies, films and documentaries have brought to the fore the behind-the-scenes reality of the sporting life. Being up at the crack of dawn, training without distraction, facing injuries with a brave face and recovering to fight for victory are scenes commonly associated with sportspersons.

Racers are no different. Behind their daredevilry lies the same history of dedication and discipline. Cornering on a sports bike or revving up sand dunes requires the utmost physical endurance, and racers invest heavily in it. It helps stave off fatigue and maintain alertness and reaction time. It also helps them get the most out of their racecraft - the entirety of a racer’s skill set, to which years of training are dedicated.

Racecraft begins with something as ‘simple’ as sitting on a racing bike; the correct stance is the key to control and manoeuvre the bike. Riding on a track – tarmac or dirt is a great deal different from riding on the streets. A momentary lapse of concentration can throw the rider into a career ending crash.

Physical skill and endurance apart, racers approach a race with the same analytical rigour as a student appearing in an exam. They conduct an extensive study of not just the track, but also everything around it - trees, marshal posts, tyre marks etc. It’s these reference points that help the racer make braking or turning decisions in the frenzy of a high-stakes competition.

The inevitability of a crash is a reality every racer lives with, and seeks to internalise this during their training. In the immediate aftermath of the crash, racers are trained to keep their eyes open to help the brain make crucial decisions to avoid collision with other racers or objects on the track. Racers that meet with accidents can be seen sliding across the track with their heads held up, in a bid to minimise injuries to the head.

But racecraft is, of course, only half the story. Racing as a profession continues to confound many, and racers have been traditionally misunderstood. Why would anyone want to pour their blood, sweat and tears into something so risky? Where do racers get the fearlessness to do laps at mind boggling speed or hurtle down a hill unassisted? What about the impact of high speeds on the body day after day, or the monotony of it all? Most importantly, why do racers race? The video below explores the question.

Play


The video features racing champions from the stable of TVS Racing, the racing arm of TVS Motor Company, which recently completed 35 years of competitive racing in India. TVS Racing has competed in international rallies and races across some of the toughest terrains - Dakar, Desert Storm, India Baja, Merzouga Rally - and in innumerable national championships. Its design and engineering inputs over the years have also influenced TVS Motors’ fleet in India. You can read more about TVS Racing here.

This article has been produced by Scroll Brand Studio on behalf of TVS Racing and not by the Scroll editorial team.