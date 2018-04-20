Premier League

‘I want to go peaceful’: Arsene Wenger unsure of reception he will get at Old Trafford

The outgoing Arsenal manager’s clashes with former and current Manchester United bosses Sir Alex Ferguson and Jose Mourinho are the stuff of legend.

by 
PAUL ELLIS/AFP

Arsene Wenger is unsure of the welcome he will receive on his final visit to Old Trafford as Arsenal boss on Sunday after many “great battles” against Manchester United during his two decades in charge.

The 68-year-old Frenchman, leaving the club at the end of the season, will bring a side that is a pale shadow of the team that challenged United’s Premier League dominance during his first decade in charge.

Wenger’s clashes with former United boss Alex Ferguson are the stuff of legend and his relationship with current Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has been laced with bitterness.

But both men have reached out to him with warm words since he announced he was stepping down.

Mourinho said he regrets some of the “little negative episodes” between himself and Wenger over the years, calling on United fans to give him a fitting send-off.

When asked whether he could be friends with Mourinho, Wenger spoke instead of “respect” for the current United boss. “I respect him of course, I respect him a lot,” Wenger said.

“And I don’t want to go into individuals. I want to go peaceful and with Mourinho as well because he is a great manager.”

Arsenal, in sixth spot in the league, look certain to miss out on the top four for the second year in a row.

But Wenger will still believe he can leave the club with a trophy and a Champions League spot despite conceding a late goal in a 1-1 home draw with Atletico Madrid in the Europa League on Thursday.

The Frenchman is unsure how he will be greeted at Old Trafford, where he is unlikely to play a first-choice side with the second leg of the Europa League tie looming next week.

When asked whether he could be friends with Mourinho, Wenger spoke instead of “respect” for the current United boss (Image: AFP)
When asked whether he could be friends with Mourinho, Wenger spoke instead of “respect” for the current United boss (Image: AFP)

“I always got a great reception at Old Trafford,” he said, jokingly.

“I don’t know what kind of reception I will get but look we had some great battles in 22 years and for me what will be at stake is to recover from that result [against Atletico] and before we go to Atletico have a good game,” he added.

Sanchez reunion

The Frenchman, who says he is not ready to retire from football, is likely to face a side including former Gunners star Alexis Sanchez, who left to join United in the January transfer window.

The Chilean’s presence in the opposing team will be a painful reminder to Arsenal fans of Wenger’s inability in recent years to convince many of his best players to buy into his project and stay.

Wenger said he was so committed to Arsenal that he even declined an approach by then United chairman Martin Edwards when Ferguson was mulling retiring in 2001.

“Arsenal is the love of my life. I turned many, many, many clubs down to face the challenge when we built the stadium,” said Wenger, referring to the Emirates.

“I speak to everybody, yes I met Martin Edwards, many people came to see me but I was always loyal to this club.”

“When I look back now I realise what a great team they had,” Wenger said of United. “[Ryan] Giggs, [Paul] Scholes, as young players they had [Cristiano] Ronaldo and [Wayne] Rooney and you see what Ronaldo and Rooney went on to do in the rest of their career.

“[Ruud] van Nistelrooy, all these players together – it was an unbelievable team and I think I realise more with a bit of distance what a challenge it was.”

United are hoping to consolidate their hold on second place in the Premier League, which would mark a significant improvement over last year’s sixth-placed finish for the club, who have also qualified for the FA Cup final, where they will face Chelsea.

With inputs from BBC Sport

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

The defining spirit of the Irish

A bit of banter, a bit of cheer and lots of craic.

Shutterstock

They say that if you’re lucky enough to be Irish, then you’re lucky enough. The Irish are famous for their cultural symbols recognised and celebrated across the world. But apart from their proverbial luck, the colour green and St. Patrick’s Day, it’s a zest for life that truly defines the Irish.

Don’t be alarmed if you hear the Irish talking about “crack”. Craic, pronounced ‘Krak’, is a popular Irish expression that can’t be defined but can only be experienced. “What’s the craic” could mean many things. It’s used break the ice with a stranger, to catch up with a friend or even to say - “let’s have some fun.”

The Irish are known for their warmth and friendliness. So much so that during the Euro 2016, Irish football fans were charming their way through a rival country, making friends wherever they went and spreading joy through various good deeds. Being Irish is about celebrating life and to be a part of the festivity, all you need to do is visit an Irish pub. Always buzzing with music, stories and laughter, the pub is a great place to experience the essence of Irish culture.

While the history of Ireland made its people tenacious, they’ve also embraced the light-hearted side of life. This combination of courage and a sense of humour can be observed in everything they do. “It’ll be grand, sure!”, is an Irish saying that captures this spirit – take a shot, give it a go, whatever happens, life will be great.

The Irish have a knack for sharing and creating stories; and it is said that Irish stories are always long and never dull. It’s not surprising then that stories like the legend of Halloween, which originated in Ireland, are not only known but celebrated all over the world. In an Irish pub, you’ll invariably find yourself immersed in a tale, with every other person adding a twist to the story. Don’t be surprised if what you assumed to be fiction turns out to be true, as seen in this video.

Play

From thrilling tales of Irish lads that travel from pub to pub, to the making music with anything and everything at your disposal, being Irish means being up for anything. The Irish way is incomplete without their brand of music that reverberates through family dinners, pub sessions, the streets…wherever you can pull up a stool. What gives a Trad Session in a traditional Irish pub its distinctive flavour is that there is no stage separating musicians from the listeners and anyone is welcome to join in. Jameson, a brand that has bottled the Irish spirit, has captured moments of pure Irish-ness in these short videos.

Play

Distilled in Ireland, Jameson is an integral part of the Irish social experience. In its company, one can truly sense the camaraderie of a group of lads having a night out. Whether you are in a pub or in the depths of a forest, if you’re in the company of lads, rest assured, you’re in for some adventure and a lot of craic.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Jameson and not by the Scroll editorial team.