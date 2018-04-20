indian sport

After CWG controversy, IOA to not give accreditation to players’ parents for Asian Games: Report

IOA has rejected Saina Nehwal’s request for an accreditation for her father and the decision will be conveyed to all affiliated sports associations

by 
PTI

Badminton stars Saina Nehwal’s father or PV Sindhu’s mother won’t be part of the official Indian contingent for the 2018 Asian Games in Indonesia with the Indian Olympic Association formulating a no-parents policy for the August-September Games, the Tribune reported on Sunday.

A major controversy had broken out at the Commonwealth Games in April when Nehwal threatened to pull out of the tournament if her father, Harvir Singh, was not given an accreditation and allowed to stay in the Games Village. Even Sindhu’s mother was part of the Indian contingent and stayed with the team in the Village.

According to the report, Nehwal had applied for an accreditation for her father for the Asian Games as well but the IOA has rejected her request and would inform all the sports federations about its no-parent policy for the Games.

“We have said no to her request to get accreditation for her father for the Asian Games. The reason is that this will be unfair on other athletes,” an IOA source was quoted as saying. “Besides, as per protocol, only specific family members are allowed – the spouse of a minister, IOA chief and secretary general.

“We will write to all national sports federations to not send us any requests to include somebody’s father or mother in the official contingent,” the source added. “We will only allow a family member to travel with the team if he or she is involved in the athlete’s sport in some capacity. Sorry to say, but Mr Harvir Singh is not involved in badminton at all.”

Shooter Heena Sidhu’s husband Ronak Pandit had also courted controversy with the Sports Ministry first declining to clear him for the Commonwealth Games. However, the IOA source told the paper that the former international was not just coaching Heena and other shooters, he is also an advisor to the National Rifle Association of India.

Nehwal takes decision in her stride

When asked about her request to IOA, Saina told the paper, “April 30th was the last date, so they had asked me to send the name of whoever was accompanying me. Did they say anything to you?

“I am not thinking about him getting accommodation at the Games Village, we can always get him a hotel. But I want an accreditation for him so that he can come and watch my matches. It is not easy to get tickets.

“Keep the tickets for all the days and give them to us so that we don’t have an issue. We will pay for that, but the main thing is that he should get to watch the matches and be with me during the competition,” she was quoted as saying.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

The defining spirit of the Irish

A bit of banter, a bit of cheer and lots of craic.

Shutterstock

They say that if you’re lucky enough to be Irish, then you’re lucky enough. The Irish are famous for their cultural symbols recognised and celebrated across the world. But apart from their proverbial luck, the colour green and St. Patrick’s Day, it’s a zest for life that truly defines the Irish.

Don’t be alarmed if you hear the Irish talking about “crack”. Craic, pronounced ‘Krak’, is a popular Irish expression that can’t be defined but can only be experienced. “What’s the craic” could mean many things. It’s used break the ice with a stranger, to catch up with a friend or even to say - “let’s have some fun.”

The Irish are known for their warmth and friendliness. So much so that during the Euro 2016, Irish football fans were charming their way through a rival country, making friends wherever they went and spreading joy through various good deeds. Being Irish is about celebrating life and to be a part of the festivity, all you need to do is visit an Irish pub. Always buzzing with music, stories and laughter, the pub is a great place to experience the essence of Irish culture.

While the history of Ireland made its people tenacious, they’ve also embraced the light-hearted side of life. This combination of courage and a sense of humour can be observed in everything they do. “It’ll be grand, sure!”, is an Irish saying that captures this spirit – take a shot, give it a go, whatever happens, life will be great.

The Irish have a knack for sharing and creating stories; and it is said that Irish stories are always long and never dull. It’s not surprising then that stories like the legend of Halloween, which originated in Ireland, are not only known but celebrated all over the world. In an Irish pub, you’ll invariably find yourself immersed in a tale, with every other person adding a twist to the story. Don’t be surprised if what you assumed to be fiction turns out to be true, as seen in this video.

Play

From thrilling tales of Irish lads that travel from pub to pub, to the making music with anything and everything at your disposal, being Irish means being up for anything. The Irish way is incomplete without their brand of music that reverberates through family dinners, pub sessions, the streets…wherever you can pull up a stool. What gives a Trad Session in a traditional Irish pub its distinctive flavour is that there is no stage separating musicians from the listeners and anyone is welcome to join in. Jameson, a brand that has bottled the Irish spirit, has captured moments of pure Irish-ness in these short videos.

Play

Distilled in Ireland, Jameson is an integral part of the Irish social experience. In its company, one can truly sense the camaraderie of a group of lads having a night out. Whether you are in a pub or in the depths of a forest, if you’re in the company of lads, rest assured, you’re in for some adventure and a lot of craic.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Jameson and not by the Scroll editorial team.