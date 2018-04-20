Jadeja’s non-celebration, Dhoni’s cameo, RCB’s dropped catches: Talking points from CSK’s easy win

Chennai Super Kings were virtually assured of a place in the Indian Premier League play-offs after securing a comfortable six-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore in Pune on Saturday. After putting RCB into bat, CSK managed to restrict the opposition to 127/9 thanks to fine bowling performances from Ravindra Jadeja (3/18) and Harbhajan Singh (2/22).

CSK skipper MS Dhoni (32* off 23) once again led his side across the line after a bit of a wobble in the middle overs. A couple of dropped catches, though, made the task easier for CSK as they romped home with two overs to spare.

Here are the talking points from the game:

Jadeja’s non-celebration

It wouldn’t be wrong to say that Ravindra Jadeja wasn’t himself on Saturday. Known for his eccentric celebrations on the field, the 28-year-old, instead adopted a head down, work hard policy.

It was even hilarious at times. Handed the ball in the seventh over, Jadeja dismissed RCB skipper Virat Kohli off his first delivery. It was an arm ball pitched full and close to the batsman, who attempted a cut shot. The ball went straight through the defences and hit the stumps. Jadeja raised his arms as soon as the bails were dislodged, but the celebrations did not go any further. He just stood there, with half a smile on his face, almost apologetic.

“Almost like a footballer who doesn’t celebrate when he scores against his former team,” Commentator Rohan Gavaskar described the episode.

Jadeja would go on to dismiss Mandeep Singh with another full and straight delivery. The batsman looked for a slog sweep but hit it straight to a fielder. The India spinner would soon send back Parthiv Patel, who was batting on a well-made 53. It was another full delivery bowled with pace. Parthiv attempted a sweep, but could only manage a leading edge which was safely caught by Jadeja off his own bowling.

Both wickets were accompanied with almost no celebrations. Jadeja just kept his head down and got on with the game.

He had come into the game on back of a disastrous outing in CSK’s previous game against Kolkata Knight Riders. He was lack-lustre with the bat, scoring 12 runs off 12 balls in the death overs with just one boundary. Later, with the ball he finished with below par figures of 1/39. Most notably, he dropped the dangerous Sunil Narine twice off consecutive deliveries. CSK lost the game by six wickets.

It was an all-round failure for Jadeja and the game against Royal Challengers was his chance at redemption. So, out went the celebrations.

“I was looking to give them full deliveries and everything was working well. Finally I took important wickets. Overall I’m very happy,” said Jadeja.

The wicket was dry and CSK needed a clinical performance from its spinners. Jadeja bowled well in tandem with the experience Harbhajan Singh. Together, the finger-spinners broke the back of the RCB batting order. Soon after Jadeja dismissed Kohli, Harbhajan got AB de Villiers stumped. The batsman tried to be cheeky, stepping out of the crease attempting a reverse sweep. Harbhajan read the situation well and darted one straight down leg and de Villiers failed to connect. MS Dhoni was razor sharp as ever behind the stumps and dislodged the bails.

RCB’s woeful catching

RCB have shown immense class at times, while on other occasion just been poor in the field. Most times, it is their death bowling which has been their biggest bane. In recent games, though, their bowlers have made some progress. The one aspect of their game that refuses to mend itself is their fielding, more importantly their catching.

There have been multiple episodes now where the team has been forced to play catch up with the opposition. In the past few games it has become a recurring feature. The bowlers strike a few quick wickets to raise hopes, before a howler in the field pours cold water on their fightback.

After a sound start, CSK were in a spot of bother after crashing from 78/2 to 82/4. RCB had struck with two wickets in quick succession. CSK still needed 46 runs from 42 balls, but there was an opening for RCB to build on. The pressure was getting to CSK. And the visitors could have had another wicket, but their catching let them down.

The dangerous Dwayne Bravo was let-off twice in a span of two overs. Colin de Grandhomme had just dismissed Dhruv Shorey to earn his side some momentum. Two balls later they could have had another wicket under their belt, but Parthiv Patel wasn’t sharp enough behind the stumps. Bravo batting on zero at the time, tried to cut a wide delivery. He could only manage an edge, but Patel standing up to the stumps, could not close his hand on time.

Bravo was soon given another reprieve as Chahal dropped a regulation catch in the sweeper position.

The two dropped catches sapped the energy out for the RCB. There was no reason left for them to fight anymore. CSK would lose no more wickets from that point.

Another Dhoni cameo

MS Dhoni has been the player of the IPL so far. The dashing batsman has been in rip-roaring form. He has made a habit of leading successful run-chases for CSK this season. On Saturday, he added another one to his list of achievements as he scored a 23-ball 31 to take his side comfortably over the line.

Coming into bat with CSK in slight trouble at 78/3, Dhoni took charge of the chase as only he can. The total was modest compared to previous occasions. Dhoni, though, went about the task as normal folk go about their daily routine. CSK needed another 50 runs in 9 overs at that point. He kept the scoreboard ticking with ones and twos even as partner Bravo struggled to settle down quickly. The duo focused on turning the ones into twos. Just nine runs were scored in the first three overs after Dhoni came at the crease.

It was the quiet before the storm. Dhoni would soon erupt. In the 18th over, he smashed Chahal for three sixes to take the game away from RCB and hand his side a comfortable six-wicket victory. It was almost like he was toying with the opposition and then decided he was done fooling around and called it a day.