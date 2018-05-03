Squash: Saurav Ghosal, Joshna Chinappa headline Indian challenge at the British Open

India’s top-ranked squash players Saurav Ghosal and Joshna Chinappa will lead the country’s challenge at the prestigious British Open, where the main draw begins in Hull, England, on Tuesday.

The British Open is the oldest and most established tournament in the PSA World Tour calendar. This year the tournament takes place at Hull’s Airco Arena and will see the top players in the world battle it out for the prestigious trophy when the tournament takes place between May 15-20.

Ghosal and Chinappa, ranked 13 and 14 in the world respectively in their categories, are already in the main draw. Ghosal and Chinappas’s opponents are as yet undecided as they await a qualifier from the ongoing rounds.

Seventh seed in the men’s singles draw, Adrian Waller from England, will take on India’s Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu in the second round of qualifying later on Monday night.

Both the men’s and women’s draws are expected to be dominated by Egyptians. The world No 1 among men and women, Mohamed ElShorbagy and Nour El Sherbini, are both in great form coming into the tournament and will be the players to beat.

With the world’s top three among men and women hailing from Egypt in the current rankings, a player from the African nation stands a great chance of emerging with the title.

One Indian challenge ended in the first round of qualifying though as Waller defeated Ramit Tandon 11-4, 11-8, 4-11, 6-11, 11-2 in a match that lasted 52 minutes. Tandon had recently won his first PSA Tour event in Abu Dhabi.