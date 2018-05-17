Indian Football

‘We’re not Barcelona’: Stephen Constantine hits back at critics of Indian team selection

Constantine mentioned that he would only pick players that fit in his system, as he had a specific role in mind for every squad member to play.

AIFF Media

Mumbai: Indian national team head coach Stephen Constantine hit back at his critics stating that he needed a certain type of player in each position and that he would pick the team according to the system that he prefers.

“We don’t have the players to street the ball around, we are not Barcelona, we don’t have that level of players at the moment. The ISL is coming and every year it gets better. Next year, less foreigners, that is superb,” he said.

Constantine insisted that everyone had their opinion about team selection but being in the position that he was, he had the authority to decide. “I built teams in Rwanda, Malawi, Sudan and I am doing it here again for the second time.”

India play Chinese Taipei, Kenya and New Zealand in the Intercontinental Cup in Mumbai starting June 1. He also responded to accusations that he doesn’t watch the national leagues and that he doesn’t pick players according to their domestic performances.

“I need a certain type of player to do a certain job with the national team. We aren’t facing another Indian team. We are facing a different level. If you score a couple of goals in the I-League or ISL, that’s great but how does that translate to what we need at the international level?

“(Regarding) some players that I don’t pick, it’s not that I have anything against them. It is that they do not do what we need them to do in this national team. At club level, maybe they do but it is a completely different system and philosophy here.’’

The 55-year-old further responded to his critics stating that the Indian national team had gone 13 games unbeaten and qualified for the Asian Cup, and that they were also the reigning South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) and Tri-Nation Cup champions. “We have about 15 players who are smashing the door down to get into the senior national team. Who in the right mind can complain about the national team or the guy who is leading the team?

If you have a complaint, it is because you don’t like me or you don’t like the way we play football. I don’t care. Apart from Germany, during the 14-game unbeaten period, there was no other team in the form that we were. So how can you, in the right state of mind, say that you don’t like the coach or he should leave? They must be mad.”

He said that the Intercontinental Cup will be a very important tournament for the team’s progression and development and also mentioned that their three opponents would provide tough opposition.

“Contrary to popular belief we try to get friendly games with bigger teams and we learn more from playing against better teams,” he said.

The head coach, in his second stint in charge of the national team, also spoke about the mentality of the players with regards to maintaining their fitness levels. He criticised some members of the team, who had ‘six weeks off’ for not working hard enough in the gym, while also adding that the Bengaluru FC play

The Bengaluru boys had a game on May 16, reported on May 18 and haven’t done anything. They trained today, they might train tomorrow afternoon but we might keep them out because they have had a punishing schedule. While we have to look after that, I have to get them fit. Hopefully, we will have enough time by June 1,” he said.

The coach also indicated that India could be playing two teams from the Gulf region after this tournament, but said nothing was confirmed.

“We have five-six letters sent to the teams (that) we want to come. So (in) October, we will try to have a home game, in November we will play outside the country and then obviously we have the camp, and then we will be out of country,” he said.

“Ideally we will be in the Gulf region for obvious reasons, we will try to play one or two Gulf region teams. Nothing is 100% confirmed,” the coach informed.

India will feature in the 2019 AFC Asian Cup to be held in the United Arab Emirates in January.

