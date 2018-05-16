IPL 11

IPL 11: KKR bowlers stifle Rajasthan Royals to enter Qualifier 2 with 25-run win

Piyush Chawla and Kuldeep Yadav conceded just 48 runs between them and accounted for three wickets to turn the match in the home side’s favour.

by 
Ron Gaunt /SPORTZPICS

Ajinkya Rahane’s laboured batting display cost Rajasthan Royals dearly as two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders beat them by 25 runs at the Eden Gardens in the Eliminator to setup a clash with Sunrisers Hyderabad.

On a day when Kolkata star spinner Sunil Narine was expensive and returned wicketless, the likes of Piyush Chawla, Prasidh Krishna and Kuldeep Yadav stepped up to restrict Rajasthan for 144/4 after their batsmen put on board 169/7.

Dinesh Karthik and Andre Russell had revived Kolkata with their magnificent batting after getting off to a disastrous start. K Gowtham (2/15) and Jofra Archer (2/33) accounted for three scalps inside the powerplay overs.

Karthik continued his sublime form to lead them to safety with a 38-ball 52, containing four fours and two sixes while Russell came up with a destructive 29-ball unbeaten 49, studded with three boundaries and five sixes to propel the side to a fighting total.

Rajasthan flew off the blocks with Rahane (46 off 41) and Rahul Tripathi (20) adding 47 runs for the first wicket. Sanju Samson played a good hand by scoring 50 runs from 38 balls but leg-spinner Piyush Chawla removed Tripathi and Samson to tilt the match in the hosts favour.

Rahane once again failed to keep the asking rate in check. Rahane got 22 runs from five boundaries but consumed 36 balls for his final 24 runs. Kuldeep foxed the Rajasthan skipper with a googly, before Chawla removed an anxious Samson in his last over.

Their equation was still within reach with 43 runs and seven wickets in hand in last three overs but the young pacer Krishna gave away just three runs in the 18th over to tilt the match in their favour. It was a lacklustre from the Rajasthan middle-order batsmen as Kolkata reigned supreme at the death to advance to Qualifier Two for the second time in as many seasons.

Kolkata will face Hyderabad in the virtual semi-final match on May 25. Earlier, the sixes were a rarity in the first half of Kolkata innings and it was only in the 14th over Shubman Gill hit the first shot over the ropes in his crucial fifth wicket partnership with Karthik.

Karthik and Gill added 55 runs in 38 balls as thelatterimpressed with his stroke-making skills en route his 17-ball 28 (3x4, 1x6). From being 63/4 midway into the innings, Kolkata brilliantly stepped on the gas in the second-half, scoring 106 runs in the last 10 overs with Russell in charge of the proceedings.

Jaydev Unadkat, who leaked 33 runs from his two overs, was a big letdown from Rajasthan’s perspective as the Ajinkya Rahane-led side could not choke the hosts despite a a sound start.

Starting the proceedings for Rajasthan, K Gowtham left Kolkata in tatters with a twin blow of Sunil Narine (four) and Robin Uthappa (three) in his first two overs before Barbadian pacer ensured their lowest powerplay score of the season, after dismissing Nitish Rana (3).

Narine smashed Gowtham’s through covers for a boundary to start off the proceedings in his signature style but the off-spinner fired in a quicker one next up and the Trinidadian was beaten and stumped in the second ball.

In the first ball of his next over Gowtham plucked a smart return catch off Robin Uthappa’s top-edge for a soft dismissal while Archer reduced Kolkata to 24/3 inside four overs. There was more misery in store for Kolkata as opener as an under-pressure Chris Lynn did not survive long as their top four batsmen folded for 51 in eight overs. Just when their ship looked to sink in front of a shell-shocked capacity Eden crowd, Karthik continued to his sublime form and found a fine ally in Gill to revive their innings.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Can a colour encourage creativity and innovation?

The story behind the universally favoured colour - blue.

Pexels

It was sought after by many artists. It was searched for in the skies and deep oceans. It was the colour blue. Found rarely as a pigment in nature, it was once more precious than gold. It was only after the discovery of a semi-precious rock, lapis lazuli, that Egyptians could extract this rare pigment.

For centuries, lapis lazuli was the only source of Ultramarine, a colour whose name translated to ‘beyond the sea’. The challenges associated with importing the stone made it exclusive to the Egyptian kingdom. The colour became commonly available only after the invention of a synthetic alternative known as ‘French Ultramarine’.

It’s no surprise that this rare colour that inspired artists in the 1900s, is still regarded as the as the colour of innovation in the 21st century. The story of discovery and creation of blue symbolizes attaining the unattainable.

It took scientists decades of trying to create the elusive ‘Blue Rose’. And the fascination with blue didn’t end there. When Sir John Herschel, the famous scientist and astronomer, tried to create copies of his notes; he discovered ‘Cyanotype’ or ‘Blueprints’, an invention that revolutionized architecture. The story of how a rugged, indigo fabric called ‘Denim’ became the choice for workmen in newly formed America and then a fashion sensation, is known to all. In each of these instances of breakthrough and innovation, the colour blue has had a significant influence.

In 2009, the University of British Columbia, conducted tests with 600 participants to see how cognitive performance varies when people see red or blue. While the red groups did better on recall and attention to detail, blue groups did better on tests requiring invention and imagination. The study proved that the colour blue boosts our ability to think creatively; reaffirming the notion that blue is the colour of innovation.

When we talk about innovation and exclusivity, the brand that takes us by surprise is NEXA. Since its inception, the brand has left no stone unturned to create excusive experiences for its audience. In the search for a colour that represents its spirit of innovation and communicates its determination to constantly evolve, NEXA created its own signature blue: NEXA Blue. The creation of a signature color was an endeavor to bring something exclusive and innovative to NEXA customers. This is the story of the creation, inspiration and passion behind NEXA:

Play

To know more about NEXA, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of NEXA and not by the Scroll editorial team.