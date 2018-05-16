IPL 11

IPL Qualifier 2: Sunrisers aim to halt four-match losing streak against KKR to enter final

Kane Williamson & Co will look to capitalise on their second chance to enter the title clash after losing Qualifier 1 to CSK.

by 
NOAH SEELAM/AFP

Two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders will be aiming to exploit Sunrisers Hyderabad’s recent run of poor form when the two teams square off in what promises to be a high-octane second Qualifier of the Indian Premier League in Kolkata on Friday.

While KKR ticked all the boxes during the business end of the tournament with four wins on the trot, while table-toppers Sunrisers have lost four straight games.

Sunrisers will count on their bowling attack – probably the best in this IPL – to take them to the final.

But with the momentum strongly in favour of Dinesh Karthik and Co, they will need a special effort to stop the Kolkata juggernaut and return to winning ways.

First to qualify for the play-offs, Sunrisers’ slide began in Pune, when their famed bowling attack failed to defend 180 against Chennai and then went on to lose to RCB, KKR and CSK in subsequent games.

Hyderabad’s problem has been their batting, which is heavily reliant on skipper Kane Williamson, the tournament’s leading run-scorer with 685 runs at 57.05.

Their latest defeat will hurt them the most. With Chennai struggling at 97/7 in 17 overs chasing 140, Williamson asked Carlos Brathwaite to bowl the 18th. But Faf du Plessis scored 18 off that over to turn the match around for CSK.

Bhuvneshwar (9 wickets) and Rashid Khan (18 wickets) will be key for Sunrisers’ success on Friday.

Out for a ‘golden duck’ in the last match, Shikhar Dhawan (437 runs) will have to rise to the occasion but it is the middle order that has created problems for Sunrisers.

Manish Pandey (284) and Yusuf Pathan (212) have been big flops and their inability to provide the necessary muscle in the middle overs is a concern.

There will be no such headache for Kolkata skipper Dinesh Karthik, who will look to go with an unchanged XI.

On Wednesday, opener Sunil Narine failed to give the team a fiery start but Andre Russell’s 25-ball 49 not out ensured that they eliminated Rajasthan Royals.

The winners will face CSK in the IPL-11 summit clash in Mumbai on May 27.

Squads

Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik (c), Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Chris Lynn, Robin Uthappa, Kuldeep Yadav, Piyush Chawla, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Shivam Mavi, Mitchell Johnson, Shubman Gill, R. Vinay Kumar, Rinku Singh, Cameron Delport, Javon Searless, Apoorv Wankhade, Ishank Jaggi, Tom Curran.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Manish Pandey, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Wriddhiman Saha, Siddharth Kaul, Deepak Hooda, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Yusuf Pathan, Shreevats Goswami, Ricky Bhui, Basil Thampi, T Natarajan, Sachin Baby, Bipul Sharma, Mehdi Hasan, Tanmay Agarwal, Alex Hales, Carlos Brathwaite, Rashid Khan, Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Nabi and Chris Jordan.

Head to head

Overall: Matches – 14, Sunrisers Hyderabad won – 5, Kolkata Knight Riders won – 9

At the Eden Gardens: Matches – 6, Sunrisers Hyderabad won – 1, Kolkata Knight Riders won – 5

Key stats

  • The Kolkata Knight Riders are undefeated in the two playoff matches they’ve played at the Eden Gardens. In 2014, they defeated Kings XI Punjab in Qualifier 1 at the Eden Gardens. And then, most recently on Wednesday, they defeated the Rajasthan Royals in the Eliminator.
  • The odds are stacked against Shikhar Dhawan, who was dismissed for a first-ball duck in Qualifier 1; the left-hander averages 11.00 in nine playoff/knockout-stage matches, and averages 18.63 in IPL matches at the Eden Gardens.
  • Sunil Narine has 3 wickets in 8 in playoff/knockout-stage matches; the Trinidadian’s economy rate in these matches is 7.88 – which is in stark contrast to his economy rate of 6.43 in league-stage matches.  

With inputs from PTI and iplt20.com

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Can a colour encourage creativity and innovation?

The story behind the universally favoured colour - blue.

Pexels

It was sought after by many artists. It was searched for in the skies and deep oceans. It was the colour blue. Found rarely as a pigment in nature, it was once more precious than gold. It was only after the discovery of a semi-precious rock, lapis lazuli, that Egyptians could extract this rare pigment.

For centuries, lapis lazuli was the only source of Ultramarine, a colour whose name translated to ‘beyond the sea’. The challenges associated with importing the stone made it exclusive to the Egyptian kingdom. The colour became commonly available only after the invention of a synthetic alternative known as ‘French Ultramarine’.

It’s no surprise that this rare colour that inspired artists in the 1900s, is still regarded as the as the colour of innovation in the 21st century. The story of discovery and creation of blue symbolizes attaining the unattainable.

It took scientists decades of trying to create the elusive ‘Blue Rose’. And the fascination with blue didn’t end there. When Sir John Herschel, the famous scientist and astronomer, tried to create copies of his notes; he discovered ‘Cyanotype’ or ‘Blueprints’, an invention that revolutionized architecture. The story of how a rugged, indigo fabric called ‘Denim’ became the choice for workmen in newly formed America and then a fashion sensation, is known to all. In each of these instances of breakthrough and innovation, the colour blue has had a significant influence.

In 2009, the University of British Columbia, conducted tests with 600 participants to see how cognitive performance varies when people see red or blue. While the red groups did better on recall and attention to detail, blue groups did better on tests requiring invention and imagination. The study proved that the colour blue boosts our ability to think creatively; reaffirming the notion that blue is the colour of innovation.

When we talk about innovation and exclusivity, the brand that takes us by surprise is NEXA. Since its inception, the brand has left no stone unturned to create exclusive experiences for its audience. In the search for a colour that represents its spirit of innovation and communicates its determination to constantly evolve, NEXA created its own signature blue: NEXA Blue. The creation of a signature color was an endeavor to bring something exclusive and innovative to NEXA customers. This is the story of the creation, inspiration and passion behind NEXA:

Play

To know more about NEXA, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of NEXA and not by the Scroll editorial team.