Indian Tennis

Indian tennis roundup: Pranjala Yadlapalli wins in Thailand, Arjun Kadhe advances in Uzbekistan

All the action of Indian tennis players from over the world.

by 
File photo of Arjun Kadhe | Maharashtra Open

In the biggest match for Indian tennis on Tuesday, Yuki Bhambri, the country’s only player in the singles main draw at Roland Garros, went down in straight sets against Belgium’s Ruben Bemelmans 4-6, 4-6, 1-6 in the first round.

However, India had a much better start to the campaign in doubles, as Rohan Bopanna and partner Edouard Roger-Vasselin, seeded thirteenth, began with a 6-3, 6-1 win over Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe .

Away from the Slam, at the ITF USD 25K tournament in Thailand, Pranjala Yadlapalli beat compatriot Sowjanya Bavisetti 6-1, 1-6, 6-4 in the first round. She will play fifth seed Jacqueline Cako from America next.

However, Rutuja Bhosale retired from her match to give Australia’s Maddison Inglis a 6-1, 1-0 walkover win. Bhosale and Yadlapalli had lost their first round doubles match to Inglis and her Australian partner Kaylah Mcphee on Monday.

In the same event, Karman Kaur Thandi and partner Jia-Qi Kang, seeded fourth in women’s doubles, beat Aunchisa Chanta and Supapitch Kuearum 6-2, 7-6(6) to reach quarterfinals. She had earlier beaten Nicha Lertpitaksinchai 6-3, 6-0 to reach the second round in singles.

At the Uzbekistan F3 Futures, Arjun Kadhe advanced in both singles and doubles. In singles, seeded fourth, he notched a 7-6(4), 7-5 win over Martin Borisiouk. The second seed in doubles with American partner Alex Lawson, they beat Russian duo Ivan Kalinin and Vladimir Korolev 6-1, 7-6(4).

At Singapore F3 Futures, all three Indians were ousted in the first round of singles. Ilija Vucic beat Nitin Kumar Sinha lost 6-3, 6-1 while David Agung Susanto beat Aryan Goveas 6-3, 6-4. Earlier, Karunuday Singh, seeded eighth had lost to Jeremy Beale7-5, 3-6, 2-6.

The doubles hopes were still alive though, as Goveas and Karunuday, seeded third, beat Roy Hobbs and Jonathan-Kyle Tan 6-0, 7-6(3).

At the ITF Zimbabwe F1 Futures, Anirudh Chandrasekar beat Vasilios Caripi 6-0, 7-6(5) while Anurag Nenwani, Anshumat Srivastava and Kunal Vazirani went down in the first round. Anirudh and Vignesh Peranamallur were alive in the doubles as well, with a 6-4, 6-4 win over Mark Chigaazira and Richard Thongoana.

At the $15,000 ITF tournament in Antalya, Indian women had representation in doubles. Jennifer Luikham and Almudena Sanz-Llaneza Fernandez beat Irina Lapustina And Teodora Stinga 6-4, 6-3 while Kyra Shroff and partner Ola Abou Zekry gave a walkover win.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Tracing the formation of Al Qaeda and its path to 9/11

A new show looks at some of the crucial moments leading up to the attack.

Amazon

“The end of the world war had bought America victory but not security” - this quote from Lawrence Wright’s Pulitzer-Prize winning book, ‘The Looming Tower’, gives a sense of the growing threat to America from Al Qaeda and the series of events that led to 9/11. Based on extensive interviews, including with Bin Laden’s best friend in college and the former White House counterterrorism chief, ‘The Looming Tower’ provides an intimate perspective of the 9/11 attack.

Lawrence Wright chronicles the formative years of Al Qaeda, giving an insight in to Bin Laden’s war against America. The book covers in detail, the radicalisation of Osama Bin Laden and his association with Ayman Al Zawahri, an Egyptian doctor who preached that only violence could change history. In an interview with Amazon, Wright shared, “I talked to 600-something people, but many of those people I talked to again and again for a period of five years, some of them dozens of times.” Wright’s book was selected by TIME as one of the all-time 100 best nonfiction books for its “thoroughly researched and incisively written” account of the road to 9/11 and is considered an essential read for understanding Islam’s war on the West as it developed in the Middle East.

‘The Looming Tower’ also dwells on the response of key US officials to the rising Al Qaeda threat, particularly exploring the turf wars between the FBI and the CIA. This has now been dramatized in a 10-part mini-series of the same name. Adapted by Dan Futterman (of Foxcatcher fame), the series mainly focuses on the hostilities between the FBI and the CIA. Some major characters are based on real people - such as John O’ Neill (FBI’s foul-mouthed counterterrorism chief played by Jeff Daniels) and Ali Soufan (O’ Neill’s Arabic-speaking mentee who successfully interrogated captured Islamic terrorists after 9/11, played by Tahar Rahim). Some are composite characters, such as Martin Schmidt (O’Neill’s CIA counterpart, played by Peter Sarsgaard).

The series, most crucially, captures just how close US intelligence agencies had come to foiling Al Qaeda’s plans, just to come up short due to internal turf wars. It follows the FBI and the CIA as they independently follow intelligence leads in the crises leading up to 9/11 – the US Embassy bombings in East Africa and the attack on US warship USS Cole in Yemen – but fail to update each other. The most glaring example is of how the CIA withheld critical information – Al Qaeda operatives being hunted by the FBI had entered the United States - under the misguided notion that the CIA was the only government agency authorised to deal with terrorism threats.

The depth of information in the book has translated into a realistic recreation of the pre-9/11 years on screen. The drama is even interspersed with actual footage from the 9/11 conspiracy, attack and the 2004 Commission Hearing, linking together the myriad developments leading up to 9/11 with chilling hindsight. Watch the trailer of this gripping show below.

Play

The Looming Tower is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video, along with a host of Amazon originals and popular movies and TV shows. To enjoy unlimited ad free streaming anytime, anywhere, subscribe to Amazon Prime Video.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Amazon Prime Video and not by the Scroll editorial team.