French Open, day 6, women’s roundup: 4th seed Elina Svitolina knocked out, Madison Keys progresses

Ukraine fourth seed Elina Svitolina was knocked out of the French Open in the third round on Friday by Romania’s Mihaela Buzarnescu, the holder of a doctorate in sports sciences.
Buzarnescu, seeded 31, defeated the recent Rome champion and two-time Roland Garros quarter-finalist 6-3, 7-5 and next plays Madison Keys of the United States.
US Open runner-up Keys beat Japanese 21st seed Naomi Osaka 6-1, 7-6 (9/7).
The 13th seed missed a match point on her own serve in the second set, but then saved two set points in a tie-break before an Osaka double fault sent the American through to a last-16 tie with 31st seed Mihaela Buzarnescu.
Russian youngster Daria Kasatkina overcame a second-set blip to see off Maria Sakkari 6-1, 1-6, 6-3, while Kazakhstan’s Yulia Putintseva, a quarter-finalist in 2016, beat China’s Wang Qiang 1-6, 7-5, 6-4.
More to follow...
Results: Women’s 3rd round
Barbora Strycova (CZE x26) bt Katerina Siniakova (CZE) 6-2, 6-3
Yulia Putintseva (KAZ) bt Qiang Wang (CHN) 1-6, 7-5, 6-4
Madison Keys (USA x13) bt Naomi Osaka (JPN x21) 6-1, 7-6 (9/7)
Daria Kasatkina (RUS x14) bt Maria Sakkari (GRE) 6-1, 1-6, 6-3
With AFP inputs