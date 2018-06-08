Indian Super League outfit Delhi Dynamos have bolstered their attacking options with the signing of 20-year-old Daniel Lahlimpuia on a two-year deal.

The forward, who was plying his trade with Bengaluru FC for the last three years, started his career with the Chandigarh Football Academy back in 2007, before moving to the AIFF Elite Academy in 2013 where he spent two years. The Mizoram striker was also on loan at Chennaiyin FC in the third season of ISL.

“I am delighted to sign for Delhi Dynamos,” Lahlimpuia said. “The club’s ethos is based on giving young players a chance and I feel at this stage of my career it is the ideal step for me. I want to contribute to the success of the club in the coming years.”

Lahlimpuia played a pivotal role in Bengaluru FC’s AFC Cup campaign over the years, helping them reach the finals. The striker has been rewarded for his consistent performances by the national team as well, making his debut in September 2016 against Puerto Rico. He has represented the country in the age group categories as well and has also captained the U-19 side.

“My aim is to give my 100% in every game that I play and make the most of this opportunity. I want the fans to go home happy after they see our side play,” the striker added.

Delhi Dynamos club director Rohan Sharma said, “We are extremely happy to get Daniel on-board. He is a young, talented footballer who is hungry to achieve more and that is the passion we are looking for in our players. I am confident Daniel can become a mainstay in this side.”