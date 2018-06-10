Intercontinental Cup final, India vs Kenya, live: Sunil Chhetri’s double-strike puts India 2-0
Live updates from the final of the Intercontinental Cup.
Live updates
Arka Bhattacharya’s hal-time thoughts as India take a 2-0 lead: Route One from team India so far. Kenya with the larger share of the possession but India’s plan has been simple and they’ve stuck to it. Our own Tony Pulis, the Stephen Constantine, will be mightily pleased and RELIEVED after the loss against New Zealand.
HALF-TIME: India 2, Kenya 0
One final chance for India as Halder releases Udanta down the right who turns and lifts a cross with his left to Chhetri, his header back to the middle evades Jeje.
At half-time, it’s Sunil Chhetri with the goals again (surprise, surprise) as India’s game plan to absorb Kenya’s pressure and hit on the counter has worked like a treat so far.
After 45 mins, India 2-0 Kenya
Kenya’s physicality has resulted in two yellow cards already, the latest results in a good free kick opportunity for Chhetri – but he puts it high and over. Into the extra time, Kenya pushing forward once more but the final ball has been poor.
After 40 mins, India 2-0 Kenya
Arka Bhattacharya on India’s tactics in the first half: Largely, it’s more execution than great football that’s gotten India the goals. The first was a well thought-out setpiece move, the second a searching long ball to find the captain. Gurpreet has been launching it long all game to find Jeje and Chhetri, this is something that was obviously agreed upon before the game to bypass the physicality of the Africans
After 38 mins, India 2-0 Kenya
Right now 59% possession with Kenya but guess who will be the happier side? Looks like India’s plan has been to absorb the Kenyan pressure and hit on the counter – which would likely be Constantine’s Plan A at the Asian Cup in 2019. Working to the T so far.
29th minute: Chhetri scores again, India up 2-0
GOALLLL! What a fantastic first touch by Chhetri. A ball over the defence, brought down exquisitely with his chest and slotted home with his weaker left foot. This guy. Whaddaplaya!
After 25 mins, India 1-0 Kenya
India must be content with the first 25 minutes so far...
Arka Bhattacharya: Kenya have largely controlled ball possession. The Africans have attacked at will as Pronay and Thapa drop deeper. Hardly anything from India’s side since the goalStephen Constantine from the sidelines asking the fullbacks to push up and crowd the midfield
After 20 mins, India 1-0 Kenya
It’s mostly just hopeful football from Kenya so far, decent play in the midfield and then a cross that is not really bothering the Indian defence – that seems to be the routine early on here. Indian midfield – Thapa and Halder again – holding their own.
After 12 mins, India 1-0 Kenya
Should really be 2-0 India already. Immediately after the goal Chhetri is freed down the right flank, almost one-on-one with the GK but he feigns a chip and cuts the ball back instead – to NO ONE. Should have gone for it. Kenya pushing forward now.
8th minute: India 1-0 Kenya - CHHETRI SCORES!
Lighting fast start here for India! Well worked free-kick routine hereAs Thapa takes it short and Chhetri slams in goal number 63. Straight from the training ground, that routine. Chhetri makes a run that no Kenyan defender sees coming from, and he sweeps the ball home. The goal-scoring form continues....
After 6 mins, India 0-0 Kenya
Jeje’s industry in chasing a long ball over the defence almost pays off as he shrugs off the last defender and is almost one on one, but gets into a tangle while going for goal.
Meanwhile, this at Kickoff - well done Blue Pilgrims and everyone else involved!
After 3 mins, India 0-0 Kenya
Remember the last time these two sides meant? It was absolutely pouring in Andheri. Good conditions now for football tonight. Two shots on target early on from Kenya but no *genuine* threat.
08:00 pm: Kick-off!
Arka Bhattacharya has taken his place at the MFA: “India revert to the formation they used in games 1 and 2.No real surprise there,” he says.
07:57 pm: The national anthems are done. Stephen Constantine has reverted to his best starting XI after making seven changes against New Zealand. Can Sunil Chhetri maintain his great goal-scoring form?
Kick-off in a few minutes...
07:52 pm: Kenya would have bolstered their confidence after they drubbed Chinese Taipei 4-0 in the final group match to pip New Zealand into the final and they will look to spoil India’s party. Kenya coach Sebastian Migne would want his two main strikers – Ovella Ochieng and Pistone Mutamba – to go all guns blazing.
While Kenya will seek to take revenge of their humiliating loss in the league stage, the home team will look to end the tournament on a positive note.
07:50 pm: One of the stories of the tournament has surrounded the fans – from just the Blue Pilgrims turning up for the first match to near full-houses for the remaining games. Another big crowd expected tonight.
07:48 pm: Chhetri has so far found the back of the net in each of India’s three games in the tournament, including a hat-trick against Chinese Taipei and a brace against Kenya. The tournament is being used by hosts India as a preparatory ground for the AFC Asian Cup, to be held in January next year. A win in the final will surely boost their confidence going ahead.
07:41 pm: Here’s the starting XI for both sides (Image courtesy: Indian Super League on Twitter)
07:40 pm: Hello all and welcome to The Field’s live blog of the Intercontinental Cup final between India and Kenya set to start at 8 pm at the Mumbai Football Arena. It’s been a very interesting tournament for many reasons – on and off the field, and it all ends tonight.
As has been the case through the tournament, Arka Bhattacharya is at the stadium and will provide you with updates through the night.