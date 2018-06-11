International Cricket

Undone by impatience, Afghanistan batsmen can learn from Hardik Pandya’s mature knock

With lack of proper defensive techniques and patience, Afghanistan were bowled out twice in two sessions.

by 
Mohammad Shahzad and Hardik Pandya. | Sportzpics

Afghanistan, since their international debut in 2009, dreamed for over nine years to play a Test match. They crossed hurdles, they crossed borders. They shocked big teams, they scripted fairytales. They did whatever was required and some more to realise this dream. So, there was a lot of talk, expectation and hope when that dream materialised – when they took on the world’s best side at their backyard.

But all of it lasted for two days. Their batting lasted two sessions. In 167+232 balls, Asghar Stanikzai and his men were rudely initiated to Test cricket.

Of course, a defeat against India was expected. But not by an innings and 262 runs. Not within two days, including a short rain interval. But these two days, Afghanistan’s first Test captain would hope, will be an important lesson (albeit a harsh one) for his team’s future in the game’s longest format.

The limited-overs hangover

Ahead of the match, the team’s batting coach, Umesh Patwal, had said, “Afghanistan being only good in T20s is a myth.”

Most of Afghanistan’s frontline batsmen have played more T20s than first-class games. No one has played more than 32 first-class matches.

But Afghanistan had won the Intercontinental Cup twice. They had been training in India for a long time. They had been watching videos of opponents and studying them. All this, the batting coach reckoned, was enough.

It wasn’t.

Firstly, Afghanistan’s bowling – their biggest strength – faltered on the first day. Rashid Khan, for nearly two months in the IPL, was an unstoppable blazing ball of fire in the orange and black of the Sunrisers. On Wednesday morning, in whites, he was a hapless little lamb. Only in the third session, the Afghans found their feet. By then, India had posted a formidable total.

The Afghan batsmen, in the first innings, tried to play their natural game. And, most of their natural game lacked good techniques of defence. The feet hardly moved. The bat-pad gap was too wide. And, they were uncertain while leaving the ball. All these, essential for batting in Tests.

In the second innings, their top-order was uncertain whether to attack or defend. The instinct seemed to ask them to attack. But the situation demanded defence. Umesh Yadav and Ishant Sharma, to their credit, exploited this unsurety, and bowled fuller lengths to end their innings.

But what Afghanistan lacked more than technique was patience.

For instance, there was a phase in the second innings, when they failed to build on a solid partnership. Skipper Stanikzai and Hashmatullah Shahidi had put on 37 runs and for over 16 overs, Afghanistan didn’t lose any wickets. Both batsmen looked well settled. The Indians on the field seemed tiring too. After facing 13 straight dots, Stanikzai went down the track to hoist Jadeja’s short-of-a-length ball over mid-wicket but skied a catch to Dhawan at extra-cover.

This impatience, coupled with the lack in defensive technique, led to Afghanistan’s downfall.

Pandya’s uncharacteristic knock

For lessons on how to curb your instincts, the Afghans could rewatch the innings of Hardik Pandya, who made a 94-ball 71 to take his team past 450.

After the scintillating counterattack against South Africa in Cape Town, wherein he made 93 off 95, Pandya made a duck and three single-digit scores in his next five Test innings – mostly getting undone by his own errors. And, he hasn’t reaped great returns with the ball as well (seven wickets in as many Tests). Ahead of the England tour, his place in the XI wasn’t certain.

Pandya had the opportunity against Afghanistan to justify his selection when he arrived to bat after a mini-collapse by India. From 280/2, the hosts slipped to 334/6.

Ashwin departed early on the second day. Pandya just had Jadeja and the tail-enders for company. And, this was a period when the Afghan bowlers looked most threatening. Ahmadzai had found the right spot on the pitch to bowl and kept hitting that spot constantly and getting the ball to move around.

These deliveries were a little risky to drive. Some of them had to be left alone and it’s against Pandya’s instincts to do that. Meanwhile, Rashid – who bowled much better on day two – got a few deliveries past Pandya’s bat as well from the other end.

But instead of taking them on, Pandya decided to wait for the spell to end and beat the Afghans in persistence. And, it paid off. He swept and cut and drove the Afghan medium pacers and spinners to get to his half-century. By the time Wafadar cramped him and forced him to glove the ball to wicketkeeper Zazai, Pandya had helped India get to a formidable score.

His mature, uncomplicated approach to this innings lends weight for his selection for the tour of England.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Do you really need to use that plastic straw?

The hazards of single-use plastic items, and what to use instead.

Getty Images

In June 2018, a distressed whale in Thailand made headlines around the world. After an autopsy it’s cause of death was determined to be more than 80 plastic bags it had ingested. The pictures caused great concern and brought into focus the urgency of the fight against single-use plastic. This term refers to use-and-throw plastic products that are designed for one-time use, such as takeaway spoons and forks, polythene bags styrofoam cups etc. In its report on single-use plastics, the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) has described how single-use plastics have a far-reaching impact in the environment.

Dense quantity of plastic litter means sights such as the distressed whale in Thailand aren’t uncommon. Plastic products have been found in the airways and stomachs of hundreds of marine and land species. Plastic bags, especially, confuse turtles who mistake them for jellyfish - their food. They can even exacerbate health crises, such as a malarial outbreak, by clogging sewers and creating ideal conditions for vector-borne diseases to thrive. In 1988, poor drainage made worse by plastic clogging contributed to the devastating Bangladesh floods in which two-thirds of the country was submerged.

Plastic litter can, moreover, cause physiological harm. Burning plastic waste for cooking fuel and in open air pits releases harmful gases in the air, contributing to poor air quality especially in poorer countries where these practices are common. But plastic needn’t even be burned to cause physiological harm. The toxic chemical additives in the manufacturing process of plastics remain in animal tissue, which is then consumed by humans. These highly toxic and carcinogenic substances (benzene, styrene etc.) can cause damage to nervous systems, lungs and reproductive organs.

The European Commission recently released a list of top 10 single-use plastic items that it plans to ban in the near future. These items are ubiquitous as trash across the world’s beaches, even the pristine, seemingly untouched ones. Some of them, such as styrofoam cups, take up to a 1,000 years to photodegrade (the breakdown of substances by exposure to UV and infrared rays from sunlight), disintegrating into microplastics, another health hazard.

More than 60 countries have introduced levies and bans to discourage the use of single-use plastics. Morocco and Rwanda have emerged as inspiring success stories of such policies. Rwanda, in fact, is now among the cleanest countries on Earth. In India, Maharashtra became the 18th state to effect a ban on disposable plastic items in March 2018. Now India plans to replicate the decision on a national level, aiming to eliminate single-use plastics entirely by 2022. While government efforts are important to encourage industries to redesign their production methods, individuals too can take steps to minimise their consumption, and littering, of single-use plastics. Most of these actions are low on effort, but can cause a significant reduction in plastic waste in the environment, if the return of Olive Ridley turtles to a Mumbai beach are anything to go by.

To know more about the single-use plastics problem, visit Planet or Plastic portal, National Geographic’s multi-year effort to raise awareness about the global plastic trash crisis. From microplastics in cosmetics to haunting art on plastic pollution, Planet or Plastic is a comprehensive resource on the problem. You can take the pledge to reduce your use of single-use plastics, here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of National Geographic, and not by the Scroll editorial team.