Fifa World Cup, Group B, Portugal vs Spain live: Cristiano Ronaldo scores in the 4th minute
Live updates from the highly-anticipated clash in Sochi, Russia.
Live updates
24th minute: DIEGO COSTA SCORES! Spain are back level. Did Costa foul Pepe in the buildup? A long ball, Costa challenged by Pepe, comes out strong and displays extraordinary holding skills to keep the last two defenders at bay, fires it low into the goal. VAR is apparently used to check if it was a foul. Waiting for confirmation on that.
After 22 mins, Portugal 1-0 Spain
CHANCE! How is this game still 1-0? First Iniesta makes one of those mazy runs where the ball sticks to his feet, and finds Silva in the box, whose shot is deflected for a corner. Portugal then break away at speed, Ronaldo is free down the left and has a great chance but finds Guedes with a pass instead who dilly-dallies and Spain just about clear.
YELLOW CARD: Sergio Busquets is into the ref’s books early after that freekick was conceded.
After 17 minutes, Portugal 1-0 Spain
CHANCE PORTUGAL! Ronaldo with a superb flick from the right flank to Guedes, who finds himself with acres of green to run into... CR7 gives him a outlet to his left but Guedes goes all the way and fires a tame shot.
Soon enough, a free kick for CR7 from the right flank... straight into the wall.
Mandatory Cristiano Ronaldo appreciation: What. A. Player
After 12 minutes, Portugal 1-0 Spain
Looks like Spain have been just as stunned by those of us watching by that early goal but they are starting to find their footing. David Silva has a good chance to volley in from the box but he slips just before taking the shot, goes high and wide. Ronaldo, meanwhile. showing off his heading skills with a couple of fancy glancing headers.
A corner for Spain, taken short, comes to nothing.
After 7 minutes, Portugal 1-0 Spain
Phew. Ronaldo and Portugal started the match on the front foot, we are not sure Spain even held the ball for more than a few seconds. Into the 3rd minute, Nacho found himself in the way of Ronaldo at the edge of the box and a little contact was all CR7 needed... but it was a penalty alright.
And a whole host of records...
4th minute: RONALDO SCORESSSSS! WHAT A START FOR PORTUGAL! Was there any doubt? Ronaldo takes a couple of breaths, sends De Gea the wrong way and fires it into the top right.
3rd minute: WHAT DRAMA! 126 second into the game and Cristiano Ronaldo is fouled in the penalty area, referee awards penalty!
KICKOFF: Portugal in all-red, Spain in all-white...
11:29 pm: Alright, we are all set! Let the game begin...
11:25 pm: It’s national anthems time! Cristiano Ronaldo is pretty pumped up. As for the Spaniards, well... it’s hard to say. They don’t sing along, you see.
11:20 pm: Last World Cup or not, this will be his best shot at winning the one thing that has eluded him throughout the last 15 years. What has been proven conclusively is that Cristiano, and only Cristiano, will get to decide when his last rodeo takes place.
Read more:
11:15 pm: 15 goals in World Cup qualifying for Cristiano Ronaldo but only 3 goals in 13 World Cup appearances across three tournaments. He’ll be desperate to improve that record.
Meanwhile... Spain have started their last two World Cup campaigns with defeat. The not-so-disastrous 1-0 defeat to Switzerland in 2010 and a disastrous 5-1 defeat vs Netherlands last time around. What’s it going to be tonight?
11:10 pm: Between Spain and Portugal, they have claimed the last three European titles. And when you include Spain’s 2010 World Cup to the mix, there’s plenty of pedigree on show tonight.
11:05 pm: Some numbers to get you going... we are 25 minutes away from the kickoff.
11:00 pm: This is how the two teams lineup (Graphic courtesy: Fifa World Cup / Twitter)
10:50 pm: The two countries have met on 35 occasions overall, with Spain winning 16 times to Portugal’s six.
10:45 pm: Two late goals in two matches today. Are we in for another match with late drama?
10:40 pm: Coming into this World Cup, Spain had been seen as one of the outstanding favourites to lift the trophy in Russia after a two-year unbeaten run under Julen Lopetegui.
But Wednesday’s sensational decision by the Spanish Football Federation to sack Lopetegui, in response to the announcement he would take over at Real Madrid after the tournament, has threatened to derail their chances.
Suddenly Hierro – a great former Real and Spain defender but a man with little coaching experience – finds himself in charge of a side eager to show they can still go all the way on Russian soil.
10:27 pm: MADNESSSSS! IRAN HAVE WON THANKS TO A 94th MINUTE OWN GOAL AT ST.PETERSBURG!
Of all the ways to lose a World Cup game, scoring an own goal in the 94th minute is one of the worst possible... IRAN become the first Asian team since Japan in 2010 to register a World Cup win. Heartbreaking for Morocco, whose players can’t believe the sudden turn of events. It’s only Iran’s second win in WC history.
10:20 pm: Rejoice! For the lineups are here... (Graphic courtesy: Fifa World Cup / Twitter)
10:15 pm: The only other time the two rivals met in a World Cup was in 2010, when Portugal were the first of the four victims to fall 1-0 to Spain, who were on their way to the title.
10:05 pm: Allow Portugal coach Fernando Santos to hype you up more this game:
“This is a ‘Classico’. We are two countries who have a lot in common, not least the fact we share a border. We are neighbours, but also teams with great quality. We don’t want to be arrogant but we are full of hope.”
10:00 pm: How many of you were waiting for this match the moment the draws were announced? Our guess would be anyone and everyone who loves football. Arguably the most high-profile clash of the World Cup is upon us. Although the neighbouring countries are old foes, this is only their second meeting at the World Cup, after David Villa and Co won a tense Round-of-16 duel in South Africa.