FIFA World Cup

Selection howlers, Ronaldo needs supporting cast: Talking points from Spain vs Portugal

Fernando Hierro’s selections were questionable, while Pepe and Jose Fonte have shown signs that they may not last the tournament.

by 
AFP

Spain and Portugal played out a World Cup classic in Sochi on Friday, as it ended all square at 3-3. Cristiano Ronaldo lit up the World Cup group stage, bagging the 51st hat-trick in the history of the tournament as Diego Costa made his presence felt at the other end of the pitch with a brace.

Plenty of action to talk about, as there were penalties, questionable selections and a stunning free kick to cap it all.

Draw can’t mask Hierro selection howlers

The Spanish football federation was always going to be in the firing line were La Roja to lose. Julen Lopetegui’s sacking on the eve of the World Cup overshadowed Antoine Griezmann’s transfer indecision, Cristiano Ronaldo’s tax troubles and Mohamed Salah’s race to get fit for Egypt’s first game.

Hierro selected Real Madrid man Nacho Fernandez at right-back, ahead of Real Sociedad’s Alvaro Odriozola and Chelsea’s Cesar Azpilicueta, a decision that would be questioned straight away.

Nacho gave away a penalty early on, and looked tentative on the right despite scoring Spain’s third. Portugal were always going to try and exploit his lack of pace, especially club mate Ronaldo, who won the penalty. Odriozola might have been overlooked due to his relative inexperience at this level, but Chelsea man Azpilicueta is one of the most sound defenders that Spain possess.

Furthermore, the Koke-Iniesta-Busquets axis that started in midfield was devoid of pace and any urgency, giving further credence to the calls that Thiago Alcantara should have started. While Busquets is understandably indispensable, Iniesta and Koke had tidy games without impacting the game too much as Sergio Ramos was forced to go long for Spain’s opener.

Ronaldo needs able support cast

Cristiano Ronaldo seized the moment against Spain. He equalled his tally from the last three World Cups in the space of just 90 minutes, as he led from the front.

Starting behind him was Goncalo Guedes, of whom much was expected after a stellar season with Valencia. Guedes had six goals and 11 assists for Los Che, but on the big night he froze when handed two clear chances to shoot.

Portugal played on the counter, as only Bernardo Silva offered any semblance of support for Ronaldo with a couple of well-played through balls. Silva was later substituted as Ricardo Quaresma came on and tried his hand out.

It’s difficult to see Bruno Fernandes stepping up either, as the winger struggled as well before being hooked for Andre Silva. If Portugal are to go deep into this tournament, there are days when Ronaldo will need support. Bernardo Silva looks to be his best option at the moment. Remember, even Diego Maradona needed a Claudio Caniggia.

Jose Fonte and Pepe are simply too old

Portugal’s defence might be their undoing in this tournament and given the paucity of options at Fernando Santos’s disposal, you’ve got to question whether his central defenders have the capability to last the frantic pace of matches like the one against Spain.

While the full-backs Raphael Guerreiro and Cedric Soares are in their prime, the combined age of Fonte and Pepe is 69. Centre-backs do tend to have a longer shelf life than most outfielders, but then neither of these gentlemen is in the same league as Alessandro Nesta or Fabio Cannavaro.

For Spain’s first goal, Pepe was destroyed by Diego Costa before he slotted it in between Fonte’s legs, giving Rui Patricio no chance. For Spain’s second, he was again let in very easily as a simple lofted free-kick caught Portugal’s defence out.

Nacho’s goal could have been avoided, had Fonte stepped up and tried to block his shot. Instead, the former Southampton man chose to stand off the Spanish right-back and his team paid the price for his indecision.

Santos’s other options are the 36-year-old Bruno Alves and the youngster Ruben Dias. Given the performance of Portugal’s centre-backs yesterday, Santos might be tempted to give Dias a try against Morocco and Iran.

Diego Costa gives Spain an added element

The Atletico Madrid bagged a brace but showed Fernando Hierro exactly what he brings to the table as he constantly got the better of the Portuguese defenders in an energetic display.

When Spain won the World Cup in 2010, they had David Villa and Fernando Torres, two strikers who were supreme finishers but neither had the physical prowess of Costa.

In fact, Costa is very much the face of the post tiki-taka generation, bruising and battering defenders coupled with adroit finishing. The Brazil-born striker adds the rough edges to Spain’s passing game, helping them retain possession in the final third.

If his first goal is any indication, he will brutalise defenders in Russia. Costa’s story in Rio didn’t end well. This time around, he might be Spain’s main man.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Do you really need to use that plastic straw?

The hazards of single-use plastic items, and what to use instead.

Getty Images

In June 2018, a distressed whale in Thailand made headlines around the world. After an autopsy it’s cause of death was determined to be more than 80 plastic bags it had ingested. The pictures caused great concern and brought into focus the urgency of the fight against single-use plastic. This term refers to use-and-throw plastic products that are designed for one-time use, such as takeaway spoons and forks, polythene bags styrofoam cups etc. In its report on single-use plastics, the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) has described how single-use plastics have a far-reaching impact in the environment.

Dense quantity of plastic litter means sights such as the distressed whale in Thailand aren’t uncommon. Plastic products have been found in the airways and stomachs of hundreds of marine and land species. Plastic bags, especially, confuse turtles who mistake them for jellyfish - their food. They can even exacerbate health crises, such as a malarial outbreak, by clogging sewers and creating ideal conditions for vector-borne diseases to thrive. In 1988, poor drainage made worse by plastic clogging contributed to the devastating Bangladesh floods in which two-thirds of the country was submerged.

Plastic litter can, moreover, cause physiological harm. Burning plastic waste for cooking fuel and in open air pits releases harmful gases in the air, contributing to poor air quality especially in poorer countries where these practices are common. But plastic needn’t even be burned to cause physiological harm. The toxic chemical additives in the manufacturing process of plastics remain in animal tissue, which is then consumed by humans. These highly toxic and carcinogenic substances (benzene, styrene etc.) can cause damage to nervous systems, lungs and reproductive organs.

The European Commission recently released a list of top 10 single-use plastic items that it plans to ban in the near future. These items are ubiquitous as trash across the world’s beaches, even the pristine, seemingly untouched ones. Some of them, such as styrofoam cups, take up to a 1,000 years to photodegrade (the breakdown of substances by exposure to UV and infrared rays from sunlight), disintegrating into microplastics, another health hazard.

More than 60 countries have introduced levies and bans to discourage the use of single-use plastics. Morocco and Rwanda have emerged as inspiring success stories of such policies. Rwanda, in fact, is now among the cleanest countries on Earth. In India, Maharashtra became the 18th state to effect a ban on disposable plastic items in March 2018. Now India plans to replicate the decision on a national level, aiming to eliminate single-use plastics entirely by 2022. While government efforts are important to encourage industries to redesign their production methods, individuals too can take steps to minimise their consumption, and littering, of single-use plastics. Most of these actions are low on effort, but can cause a significant reduction in plastic waste in the environment, if the return of Olive Ridley turtles to a Mumbai beach are anything to go by.

To know more about the single-use plastics problem, visit Planet or Plastic portal, National Geographic’s multi-year effort to raise awareness about the global plastic trash crisis. From microplastics in cosmetics to haunting art on plastic pollution, Planet or Plastic is a comprehensive resource on the problem. You can take the pledge to reduce your use of single-use plastics, here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of National Geographic, and not by the Scroll editorial team.