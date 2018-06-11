Selection howlers, Ronaldo needs supporting cast: Talking points from Spain vs Portugal

Spain and Portugal played out a World Cup classic in Sochi on Friday, as it ended all square at 3-3. Cristiano Ronaldo lit up the World Cup group stage, bagging the 51st hat-trick in the history of the tournament as Diego Costa made his presence felt at the other end of the pitch with a brace.

Plenty of action to talk about, as there were penalties, questionable selections and a stunning free kick to cap it all.

Draw can’t mask Hierro selection howlers

The Spanish football federation was always going to be in the firing line were La Roja to lose. Julen Lopetegui’s sacking on the eve of the World Cup overshadowed Antoine Griezmann’s transfer indecision, Cristiano Ronaldo’s tax troubles and Mohamed Salah’s race to get fit for Egypt’s first game.

Hierro selected Real Madrid man Nacho Fernandez at right-back, ahead of Real Sociedad’s Alvaro Odriozola and Chelsea’s Cesar Azpilicueta, a decision that would be questioned straight away.

Nacho gave away a penalty early on, and looked tentative on the right despite scoring Spain’s third. Portugal were always going to try and exploit his lack of pace, especially club mate Ronaldo, who won the penalty. Odriozola might have been overlooked due to his relative inexperience at this level, but Chelsea man Azpilicueta is one of the most sound defenders that Spain possess.

Furthermore, the Koke-Iniesta-Busquets axis that started in midfield was devoid of pace and any urgency, giving further credence to the calls that Thiago Alcantara should have started. While Busquets is understandably indispensable, Iniesta and Koke had tidy games without impacting the game too much as Sergio Ramos was forced to go long for Spain’s opener.

Ronaldo needs able support cast

Cristiano Ronaldo seized the moment against Spain. He equalled his tally from the last three World Cups in the space of just 90 minutes, as he led from the front.

Starting behind him was Goncalo Guedes, of whom much was expected after a stellar season with Valencia. Guedes had six goals and 11 assists for Los Che, but on the big night he froze when handed two clear chances to shoot.

Portugal played on the counter, as only Bernardo Silva offered any semblance of support for Ronaldo with a couple of well-played through balls. Silva was later substituted as Ricardo Quaresma came on and tried his hand out.

It’s difficult to see Bruno Fernandes stepping up either, as the winger struggled as well before being hooked for Andre Silva. If Portugal are to go deep into this tournament, there are days when Ronaldo will need support. Bernardo Silva looks to be his best option at the moment. Remember, even Diego Maradona needed a Claudio Caniggia.

Ronaldo’s free kick was pour genius, but let’s not forget this screamer from Nacho. pic.twitter.com/nXCZYtb1Qo — World Cup 18 (@Footy_Football_) June 15, 2018

Jose Fonte and Pepe are simply too old

Portugal’s defence might be their undoing in this tournament and given the paucity of options at Fernando Santos’s disposal, you’ve got to question whether his central defenders have the capability to last the frantic pace of matches like the one against Spain.

While the full-backs Raphael Guerreiro and Cedric Soares are in their prime, the combined age of Fonte and Pepe is 69. Centre-backs do tend to have a longer shelf life than most outfielders, but then neither of these gentlemen is in the same league as Alessandro Nesta or Fabio Cannavaro.

For Spain’s first goal, Pepe was destroyed by Diego Costa before he slotted it in between Fonte’s legs, giving Rui Patricio no chance. For Spain’s second, he was again let in very easily as a simple lofted free-kick caught Portugal’s defence out.

Nacho’s goal could have been avoided, had Fonte stepped up and tried to block his shot. Instead, the former Southampton man chose to stand off the Spanish right-back and his team paid the price for his indecision.

Santos’s other options are the 36-year-old Bruno Alves and the youngster Ruben Dias. Given the performance of Portugal’s centre-backs yesterday, Santos might be tempted to give Dias a try against Morocco and Iran.

Diego Costa did this alone.



Nobody is talking about him #PORESP #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/iF7WbDbwVr — Oscar Flex - Kibet (@KibetKigen_) June 15, 2018

Diego Costa gives Spain an added element

The Atletico Madrid bagged a brace but showed Fernando Hierro exactly what he brings to the table as he constantly got the better of the Portuguese defenders in an energetic display.

When Spain won the World Cup in 2010, they had David Villa and Fernando Torres, two strikers who were supreme finishers but neither had the physical prowess of Costa.

In fact, Costa is very much the face of the post tiki-taka generation, bruising and battering defenders coupled with adroit finishing. The Brazil-born striker adds the rough edges to Spain’s passing game, helping them retain possession in the final third.

If his first goal is any indication, he will brutalise defenders in Russia. Costa’s story in Rio didn’t end well. This time around, he might be Spain’s main man.