England vs India, 3rd T20I as it happened: Rohit century powers visitors to series win
Kohli and Co clinch series 2-1.
This is India’s sixth consecutive T20I series win.
“I like to be calm, not to panic too much, because once you are there you can make up the scoring,” – MoM & MoS Rohit Sharma.
“Roy, Buttler proved how dominant force they are with the bat. We did not do justice to their effort at the top,” – England captain Eoin Morgan
“I think the comeback from the bowlers was outstanding, we thought they would get 225-230. The character they showed is something we are really proud of. As captain, very happy to see that,” – India captain Virat Kohli
India win by seven wickets! They clinch the series 2-1.
Hardik bring up the win with a six. After opting to bowl first India were put under the cosh with a solid start by openers Buttler and Roy. Hardik, though, restricted the English total to under 200 with a four-four. The total was still formidable. Rohit, though, stood up and led the way steering his side across the line with 8 balls to spare. This is India’s sixth consecutive T20I series win.
100 up for Rohit! He gets there in 56 deliveries. India needed a big knock from one of its batsmen today. The target was tricky. The batsman has had an iffy form but looked imperious today.
After 18 overs, IND 190/3 (Rohit 95*, Hardik 27*)
It’s all but a formality now. Rohit is eyeing his century, but Pandya is looking to finish this in a hurry. Pandya gets three more boundaries. He’s had a good day in the office. India need another 9 runs from 12 balls. Rohit requires five to reach the three-figure mark.
After 17 overs, IND 170/3 (Rohit 90*, Hardik 12*)
Pandya making most of his promotion up the order. Smashes Ball for two consecutive boundaries to lift the pressure. Rohit joins in with a boundary off his own. England need something quite dramatic from here to pull off a victory.
After 16 overs, IND 155/3.
The wicket of Kohli has provided some relief to England. Rashid gets a quiet over in. India still on course, though. Pandya has come ahead of Raina and Dhoni. They need another 44 runs from 24 deliveries.
After 15 overs, IND 151/3. India need another 48 runs from 30 balls.
WICKET! Kohli smashes it straight back to the bowler. Jordan has shown he doesn’t drop many. Some hope for England.
Kohli c&b Jordan 43 (29b 2x4 2x6).
After 14 overs, IND 143/2 (Rohit 82*, Kohli 42*) They need another 51 runs from 36 balls.
The ball is changed for the second time today. The batsmen have just gone after the bowling today. Rohit and Kohli maintaining the trend even as we enter the fag end of this match.
After 13 overs, IND 135/2 (Rohit 77*, Kohli 34*)
India going well at over 10 an over. Rohit gets another six. England struggling for ideas. India need another 64 runs from 42 balls.
After 12 overs, IND 125/2.
Kohli with a fine six down the ground Rashid. England running out of options. India doing it easy. The hosts need a breakthrough or two.
After 11 overs, IND 116/2 (Rohit 67*, Kohli 25*)
Rohit and Kohli have now added 54 runs for the third wicket. Rohit has powered on with little difficulty. The skipper too is quite at ease. Both have put India on course. They need another 83 runs from 54 balls.
After 10 overs, IND 100/2 (Rohit 54*, Kohli 20*)
100 up for India! Rohit-Kohli have now added 36 runs for the third wicket. Both batsmen seem to be in control and have hardly been challenged by the bowlers.
After 9 overs, IND 91/2.
50 up for Rohit! He gets there in 28 balls! His solid knock has kept India on track despite the two wickets that have fallen so far. The pacers haven’t been able to make him feel uncomfortable in the middle. He’s making most of his time having smashed 6 boundaries and three sixes so far.
After 8 overs, IND 82/2 (Rohit 48*, Kohli 10*)
Rahul’s dismissal has brought India’s run-rate down a tad bit, but Rohit is still around and keeping the scorecard ticking. Kohli too has begun his innings positively.
After 6 overs, IND 70/2.
WICKET! Rahul gone! Jordan pulls off a brilliant diving catch at wide long on. The batsman gives a big whack to a full delivery by Ball. Jordan, though, makes a lot of ground running from long on. He puts in a dive and times it to perfection to complete one of the best catches of all-time.
Rahul c Jordan b Ball 19 (10b 1x4 2x6)
After 5 overs, IND 56/1.
50 up for India! Rohit continues to get the boundaries in. Now, Rahul too has started swinging his arms. Gets a six off Plunkett as India power on in the chase.
After 4 overs, IND 43/1 (Rohit 33*, Rahul 5*).
Rohit has gone ballistic! Smashes Jordan for a boundary and two consecutive sixes. The bowlers goes wide and is creamed for a four. He bowls it full and is smashed for a six down the ground. He drills it in short and is pulled over fine leg.
After 3 overs, IND 27/1 (Rohit 17*, Rahul 5*)
WICKET! Brilliant catch from Jake Ball! Dhawan flicks it looking to go past the short fine leg. He fails to keep it down and hits it wider than what he had intended. Ball dives to his left and pulls off a stunning catch.
Dhawan c Ball b Willey 5 (3b 1x4)
After 2 overs, 21/0.
Rohit looks determined to make a splash today. He gets a couple more boundaries off Ball this time. India gets off to a positive start.
After 1 over, IND 11/0.
Rohit smashes a fine six off Willey to get India off the mark in its chase of 199. Dhawan too chips in with a boundary off the final ball of the over. Positive start for India.
England 198/9 in 20 overs.
England could have had a lot more. Buttler and Roy took them off to a flier. With pacers not getting much purchase despite the grass cover, India were staring at an imposing total. Pandya, though, orchestrated a fine fightback despite going for a few in his opening over. England will feel they are 20 runs short of what they looked set to achieved at the halfway mark. India will have the momentum on their side when they come out to chase a target which is still quite formidable.
WICKET! Dhoni takes one glove off as Kaul starts his run-up. Rashid misses the ball but darts off for a run. The keeper calmly collects the ball and hits the stumps. Jordan who’s coming down from the other end is well short.
Jordan run out (Dhoni) 3 (3b)
WICKET! Kaul gets his second wicket. Dhoni picks up his fifth catch, becomes the first keeper to do that in T20Is. Plunkett attempts to scoop it behind the wicket but only manages an edge.
Plunkett c Dhoni b Kaul 9 (4b)
After 19 overs, ENG 191/7
WICKET! Umesh gets into the act. Knocks back Willey. The batsman fails to dig the yorker out. India have done superbly well to pull things back. England aren’t holding back on the boundaries, but the regular wickets are keeping the hosts in check.
Willey b Umesh 1 (2b).
After 18 overs, ENG 181/6
WICKET! Now, Pandya removes Bairstow! That’s four wickets for the all-rounder. The ball is pitched full and wide. The batsman looks to hit it through off but gets an edge and is caught behind. Pandya finishes with figures of 4-0-38-4.
Bairstow c Dhoni b Pandya 25 (14b 2x4 2x6)
WICKET! Stokes gone! He hits it straight to Kohli at mid-off. Pandya gets his third. England guilty of not making most of the solid start provided by their openers.
Stokes c Kohli b Pandya 14 (10b 2x4)
After 17 overs, ENG 175/4.
Bairstow goes on the offensive. Targets Umesh Smashes him for a boundary and a six. Stokes doesn’t want to be left behind. He too wants a boundary and shuffles in the crease before ‘engineering’ a flick it past the keeper to the boundary.
After 16 overs, ENG 159/4 (Bairstow 10*, Stokes 9*).
Stokes gets his first boundary of the game, but Kaul comes back strong to keep the batsman in check. The batsman’s bat even slips out of his hands and he tries to fend the bowler off. Temperatures are rising in the middle.
After 15 overs, ENG 150/4.
The quick wickets don’t faze the new batsmen that have come in. Bairstow smashes Chahar for a big six as England cross the 150-run mark.
After 14 overs, ENG 140/4.
WICKET! Hardik gets his second wicket from that over. Hales is eyeing a run off the final ball. He had just smashes the bowler for a six. The batsman attempts to run it down to third man, but fails in the execution and edges it to the keeper. An eventful over from Pandya!
Hales c Dhoni b Pandya 30 (24b 3x4 2x6)
WICKET! Morgan, in almost and action replay, once again attempts a slog. He gets a top edge once again. This time, Dhoni calls for it. He completes the catch just over the stumps. He stumbles but doesn’t let it slip.
Morgan c Dhoni b Pandya 6 (9b)
DROPPED! Morgan skies one off Pandya...the ball goes high, but Chahal calls for it but misjudges it and he falls back while attempting to hold on. Unfortunately, he slams his head as he falls down. Looked in some pain and has since been taken off the ground.
After 13 overs, ENG 134/2.
Since Buttler’s wicket, 38 runs have been scored in 31 balls. But, Hales is around and is in fine form. He smashes Chahal for two consecutive boundaries to keep England’s run-rate over 10.
After 12 overs, ENG 120/2.
Hales gets smacked on the helmet by Pandya! There was an edge onto the head as the batsman looked to pull the short delivery. The ball looped in the air, but nowhere close to any of the fielders. The batsman walked it off. Good second over for Pandya. He was punished in his opening over.
After 11 overs, ENG 118/2 (Hales 12*, Morgan 2*).
Hales gets a boundary off the last ball off Chahal’s third over to ruin an otherwise tidy over. The spinner is managing to keep the runs down even as the pacers around him are smacked around. The wrist-spinner, though, has hardly seemed threatening today.
After 10 overs, ENG 111/2.
WICKET! Chahar returns to bowl his third over and delivers by removing Roy! This his first wicket in international cricket! Roy departs for a well-made 67. He tonked the bowler for a six off the previous delivery, but fell trying to cut the bowler, who tricked him by holding back on the pace. Both openers are gone. England now have two new batsmen in the middle. Good opportunity for India to keep the run-rate down.
Roy c Dhoni b Chahar 67 (31b 4x4 7x6).
After 9 overs, ENG 97/1.
The wicket helps quiet things down. No boundaries come off that over from Chahal. Just three runs come off that over. Welcome relief for India.
After 8 overs, ENG 94/1.
WICKET! Kaul knocks Buttler over. The batsman, who had just found the boundary off a top-edge looks for one more. He goes for a big heave off the next ball but misses it completely. The balls goes past the bat and rattlers the stumps. India get their breakthrough.
Buttler b Kaul 34 (21b 7x4).
After 7 overs, ENG 82/0 (Buttler 29*, Roy 52*)
DROPPED! Chahal, India’s only full-time spinner comes into the attack. Buttler stays true to form and looks to smash him out of the ground. Unfortunately, he gets only a top-edge while attempting a slog-sweep. Kaul runs in and puts in a dive and gets his hands around the ball, but can’t hold on and spills it. India finally have a sniff. Roy brings Chahal and the rest back to earth on the very next ball, smashes him for a six to bring up his half-century!
After 6 overs, ENG 73/0 (Buttler 27*, Roy 45*).
India’s fourth bowling option - Hardik Pandya - comes into the attack in the final over of the powerplay. He concedes 4-4-6-6-1-1. This is carnage now in Bristol. Roy has raced into the forties. India has no answers to the questions posed by England’s openers. Pace has been utter fail so far.
After 5 overs, ENG 51/0 (Buttler 26*, Roy 24*).
50 up for England. They are going at 10 an over. India’s pacers have had no luck. Kohli bring in Kaul but he too gets whacked for a six. The green tinge isn’t offering any lateral movement. Unfortunately for India, there’s no Kuldeep in the XI. Kohli went for four pace options today.
After 4 overs, ENG 43/0 (Buttler 26*, Roy 17*).
Now Roy gets into the act. He goes after Umesh. The bowler strays slightly in length and the batsman makes him pay. Two boundaries followed by a six off the last ball. Seamers struggling to find help off a predominantly green pitch.
After 3 overs, ENG 29/0.
Chahar comes back well in his second over. Gets some swing this time around. Even gets one to shape away from Buttler. The batsman, though, gets one boundary in the moment the bowler drops it short.
After 2 overs, ENG 23/0 (Buttler 21*, Roy 2*).
Umesh makes the ball talk. He’s getting a lot of movement early in the day, but he doesn’t faze Buttler. The batsman smacks him down the ground for his first boundary, before pulling him hard for another. 10 comes off that over.
After 1 over, ENG 13/0.
Chahar keeps it nice and full to Buttler. But he risks being predictable all too early. The batsman doesn’t need an invitation to go on the offensive. He smashes the bowler for three boundaries and the ball is already disfigured.
Jason Roy and Jos Buttler open the innings for England. No Bhuvi, so India’s Chahar will bowl the first over.
England drop their batsman for an all-rounder. India drop a spinner who took a five-for early in the series. A tinge of grass and small grounds can have a far-reaching effect.
INDIA XI: S Dhawan, RG Sharma, L Rahul, V Kohli, S Raina, MS Dhoni, H Pandya, D Chahar, U Yadav, Y Chahal, S Kaul
ENGLAND XI: J Roy, J Buttler, A Hales, E Morgan, J Bairstow, B Stokes, D Willey, C Jordan, L Plunkett, A Rashid, J Ball.
India wins the toss and choose to bowl first. Deepak Chahar comes in place of Kuldeep Yadav. Siddharth Kaul will replace Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who has a sore back.
Ben Stokes will come in place of Joe Root. The all-rounder is fit to bowl. There’s a tinge of green on the surface.
Deepak Chahar set to debut. He had an excellent IPL stint with CSK. Also, was quite impressive in the recent India ‘A’ tour of England. But, who will he replace in the India playing XI?
Rendered ineffective in the previous match, India’s wrist spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal would look to bounce back against “well-prepared” England batsmen as the two teams clash in the series-deciding third Twenty20 International in Bristol on Sunday.
The Indian spin duo faces its first real challenge in more than a year, with England batsmen biting back immediately after drubbing in Manchester. From Sri Lanka, to Australia, to New Zealand, and to South Africa, none of the opponents could easily contend with Chahal-Kuldeep in such quick time.
With Kuldeep returning wicket-less in Cardiff after a sensational five-wicket show in the series-opener and Chahal too taken for runs last night, they need to find ways to trouble the opponents.
India missed injured Jasprit Bumrah’s services on Friday during the death overs as England hit three sixes. His replacement Umesh Yadav has provided wickets (four in two matches) in the powerplays, but he has also been taken for runs at the same time.
Despite the disappointment on Friday, the visitors are still in contention for their sixth consecutive T20I series win, which is part of an unbeaten run stretching back to September 2017.
Meanwhile, Ben Stokes returns to the England squad for the third match and bolsters their confidence being yet another key member to have played in the IPL.