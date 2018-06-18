India in England

The X-factor: Hardik Pandya delivers once again when his team needed him the most

The all-rounder’s four-wicket haul helped restrict England to 198/9 before ton-up Rohit Sharma steered them home with seven wickets to spare.

by 
AFP

In the India Premier League player auction, Ben Stokes had made quite a splash after being picked up for Rs 12.50 crore by Rajasthan Royals.

The Englishman is widely regarded as the best all-rounder among the current breed. So, it was no wonder that the 27-year-old walked into the England playing XI for the T20I series decider against India immediately after his return from injury.

He was brought into the side at the expense of Joe Root, England’s best batsman. It was pretty evident how highly Stokes is rated in English cricketing circles. He is known as a match-winner, who can change the tide of the game. The man who possesses the X-factor.

The script, though, did not play out that way. There was another all-rounder in the park who stood up when his team needed him the most. Unfortunately for Stokes and England, that all-rounder was India’s Hardik Pandya.

Pandya and Stokes are very much alike. Both are fast-bowling all-rounders. Both are known for their match-winning prowess, either with the bat or with the ball. On Sunday, though it was the former who emerged on top.

Beating the conditions

The lanky 24-year-old changed the tide of the game with a fine four-wicket haul to help India pull things back after England’s openers had put their side on course for 220-plus score. Pandya cleaned up the middle-order, that included Stokes, restricting the hosts to 198/9.

After being asked to bat first, England’s Jason Roy and Jos Buttler went hammer and tongs after the Indian bowling. Pandya, himself, was thrashed in his opening over. But he came back strong, delivering the crucial breakthroughs that halted England’s juggernaut just enough to give India the momentum heading into the chase.

On a wicket that provided little purchase either for the pacers or spinners, Pandya’s effort was praiseworthy. It was, in fact, in a span of three overs that Pandya successfully applied the brakes on the English apple-cart.

He had leaked 22 runs in his first over and was under pressure when he came in to bowl in his second spell as England were already scoring at 10 runs per over and the visitors were staring at a huge total to chase.

Hardik Pandya (right) finished with figures of 4-0-38-4. Photo: AFP
Hardik Pandya (right) finished with figures of 4-0-38-4. Photo: AFP

Pandya, though, had other ideas. He conceded just two runs in his second over and struck twice in his third, forcing England skipper Eoin Morgan and then Alex Hales, who was man of the match in England’s series-levelling win in Cardiff, into playing false shots.

He would return to send two more dangerous batsmen back to the pavillion in Stokes and Jonny Bairstow.

Pandya effectively blunted England’s big-hitters to prevent a late flourish that would have seen them pile on a mammoth total.

A target of 199 was still quite intimidating, but an astute century by Rohit Sharma ensured India chased down the total with minimal fuss.

But, there was no doubt, it was Pandya’s second burst that made Rohit’s task easy. Promoted up the order ahead of Suresh Raina and MS Dhoni, he produced a cameo of 33 and even hit a six down the ground to take India home.

X-factor

“Hardik is a really good all-round cricketer, very confident, and the way he picked up those wickets is what you want to see in younger guys. Then he delivers with the bat, Rohit was obviously very special but Hardik was standout,” said skipper Virat Kohli after the game.

Stokes, by contrast, came up a whimper. He was dismissed for 14 and bowled just two overs and remained wicket-less.

If it was a battle of all-rounders, Stokes would have been knocked out early into the bout.

May be Pandya was driven to put in the extra effort because of Stokes’ presence in the opposition, or may be not. But, he once again delivered when his team had its back to the wall. He has done it a few times over, across formats. Be it with a gritty knock, with a sharp run-out or, in this case, with a stellar spell, Pandya invariably produces the goods when needed the most.

“He is the one who has put in the performances and he is the one who has that X-factor,” India great Rahul Dravid had heaped praise on the all-rounder while speaking to reporters late last year.

Almost seven months later, Pandya is still delivering on that promise. Some might feel he is arrogant, some might feel he is abrasive. It is true that he isn’t consistent on the field. But on Sunday he proved once again that he does possess the proverbial X-factor.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Want your customers to commit? Build a foundation of trust and honesty

Brand reality and brand values have never been more important for the bottom line.

On a typical Saturday morning, roaming the isles of your regular grocery store, you pick up a bottle of, let’s say, fresh juice from the refrigerated section. Without a second look, you place it in the shopping cart, like you do every week, making that particular cold-pressed juice an essential part of your diet. That confidence in a product comes from knowing exactly how it’s made and what it’s made up of. In other words, that confidence comes from a transparent brand.

Several brands across industries have initiated transparency programs that give consumers depth of information, from brand communication and product description to production methods and company policies. For instance, Maiyet, a New-York based luxury brand, weaves stories about its collaboration with artisans in Varanasi, India and shares them with its loyal customers through its communication channels. Waleda, a 93-year old beauty firm, shares information on its commitment to fair trade, wages guidelines and a list of environmental standards on its website. These brands were featured as the top 10 brands in Refinery29’s transparency awards that looked at various transparency criteria - like sharing information with employees and the public and consistently improving transparency practices.

An example closer to home can be seen in MAGGI. The brand has shared the entire production process of MAGGI Masala Noodles, from making the noodles to sourcing ingredients for the tastemaker, in a two-part video series. The first video, shot in the Tahliwal Nestle factory in Himachal Pradesh, breaks down the production process of the noodles, covering details such as how the grains are sourced, how they are kneaded into dough and then cut into thin noodles. The second video focuses entirely on the fresh ingredients that go into making the MAGGI masala tastemaker. This is a crucial step taken by the brand to increase its transparency.

So, why are brands trying to be more transparent? As customers make more informed purchase decisions, they increasingly want to know more about the brands they buy. According to HBR, “by giving people a window into its workings, a company can show it has a sound process it’s adhering to. It can avoid asking customers to have faith in a black box. The greater the transparency, in other words, the greater the trust.” This trust gained from consumers can also have an impact on the bottom-line. As per this study in brand transparency, up to 94% of customers surveyed were more likely to be loyal to a brand that offers transparency, while 73% said that they are willing to pay more for a product that offers complete transparency.

People’s distrust in companies has grown in line with the rise of social media, rating and review sites and the online market. The demand for transparency was further escalated by a few events that had a global impact. The Rana Plaza tragedy in 2013 exposed the ugly truth behind the fast-fashion industry. 5 years hence, big fashion brands have pledged to adopt good industry practices and be transparent by publishing their supplier list and the type of products made in the facility. More recently, a slew of large data scams brought the world’s attention to the misuse of personal information shared on social media accounts. The resulting outrage pushed social media behemoths to share transparency reports with the public at regular intervals.

Moreover, an entire generation of evolved, sophisticated and discerning consumers, known as gen Y or more popularly as millennials, pushed companies to realise the importance of building trust through transparency. Millennials, being digital natives, don’t go by the traditional path to purchase but consider various other aspects before making a decision. Kira Karapetian, VP of marketing for Label Insight, in an article written for Forbes points out that “when millennials make purchasing decisions, they’re considering more than the traditional drivers of taste, price and convenience.” She goes on to explain the millennial tenets of self, society and planet: “how is the food I’m buying enhancing the quality of life for my family and myself?” and “how are brands adding good to the world in which we live.”

Like in any relationship, building trust can take years. By adopting transparent communication and practices, brands can deepen their connection with their customers, building brand loyalty and love. Despite its presence across Indian homes, dorm rooms and even the highest mountain peaks, MAGGI has entrusted its loyal consumers with information about their production, packaging and ingredients, showing them that the reality of the brand matches its promise. The brand teamed up with the Highway On My Plate duo, Rocky and Mayur, for the videos that give us a how-it’s-made glimpse of our favourite MAGGI.

Play
Play

To know more about MAGGI, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of MAGGI and not by the Scroll editorial team.