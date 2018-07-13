World Cup final, France vs Croatia Live: Griezmann penalty helps Les Bleus regain lead
Live updates of the final between France and Croatia at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow.
Live updates
The players are back for the second half.
Half-time: FRANCE 2-1 CROATIA
The football was quality for the most past. Croatia came out guns blazing in the early part of the first half. Unfortunately, an own goal put Les Bleus in the lead against the run of play. Perisic struck a wonderful goal but the half-time talk will be about VAR and his hand-ball. Bring on the second-half.
45+3’ Once again, Perisic has a look-in but the ball went just wide. Vrsaljko’s cross to the far post had venom. That will be the last bit of action of what was an enthralling first-half for much of it.
45+2’ Hernandez goes on a surging run for France and tries to slip it through to Mbappe. The pass was over-hit and goes straight to Subasic.
45+1’ France were nearly cut open on the counter but they recovered well to clear with Rakitic and Mandzukic preying in on the centre-backs.
44’ Vida comes close. Rakitic’s delivery was first-rate and the ball was angled towards the far post. The Croatian defender had a half-chance but his effort was well wide of the target.
43’ Umtiti is down as tries blocking a shot. The medical staff are on the field as Croatia win another corner. Rakitic lines up.
42’ Croatia keep coming at France and from another free-kick, Rakitic and Lovren take shots but France stand firm. The Liverpool defender’s shot was heading to the top corner but Pogba puts his body on the line.
39’ Ohh. France could have nearly lost their lead again. Strinic’s left-wing cross once again found Perisic. This time, the Inter Milan winger’s volley lacked power and direction.
38’ GOAL! FRANCE 2-1 CROATIA (Griezmann) Another penalty for Griezmann and once again, he makes no makes no mistake. He sends Subasic the wrong way as the spot kick was tucked away to the goalie’s right. Who would have thought we would have three goals in the first half.
Griezmann steps up
FRANCE HAVE A PENALTY! Perisic was behind Matuidi in the box. Les Bleus can regain their lead again. It seems almost poetic that VAR had to play a role here.
33’ The French think there was a hand-ball. A number of players hound the referee. Matuidi goes for a header at the near post from a Griezmann corner. Replays show that there was a hand by Perisic. VAR is taken.
France have a corner.
31’ Croatia continue to hog the ball. Perisic this time moves to the right and tries to float a cross in. Lloris comes out and collects the ball.
28’ GOAL! FRANCE 1-1 CROATIA (Perisic) What a finish! Yet again, the Inter Milan winger is at the right place at the right time and his finish was absolute peach. From a free-kick, Vida sets up Perisic at the edge of the area. He cuts in past Kante and unleashes a ferocious left-footer past Lloris into the bottom corner. Game on.
27’ FREE KICK for CROATIA and YELLOW card for Kante
26’ Pavard storms forward with purpose to free up Mbappe but Rebic and Vida teams up to clear the ball out of the Croatian half.
23’ Croatia look for a quick break again. The ball was stolen off Pogba and Perisic’s volleyed shot from a right-wing cross went into orbit.
22’ Vida saves the day for Croatia. Matuidi slips a ball to Mbappe’s feet and the PSG forward is up and away in a flash. Vida puts in a superb sliding clearance.
It was the 12th own goal that was scored in this year’s tournament.
20’ Croatia have a free-kick of their own. Modric swings it from 35 yards out from the right flank but Vida’s header goes well over the bar. Can Croatia come from behind to win for a fourth time in a row?
19’ GOAL! (Mandzukic own goal) FRANCE 1-0 CROATIA
We have the first own goal in a World Cup final and France are up and away. Griezmann’s free-kick was top class and landed in a dangerous area. Mandzukic, who was covering Varane, flicks his header into the roof of the net. Once again, France let their opponents hog the ball before delivering a sucker-punch.
16’ First sign of Mbappe coming into the game. He gets to the by-line and tries a cut-back but Croatia clear. FREE KICK from a dangerous position for France. 30 yards from goal and slightly to the right as Griezmann is tripped.
14’ Ohh, once again, space opens up on the left and Perisic makes a darting, direct run. Umtiti cleared the ball out before the winger could cut-in.
13’ France finally get a look-in but the Croats regrouped well to see out the danger. Hernandez’s overlapping run on the left came to nothing.
11’ The French defence did well to cut the angle out for Perisic, who had sneaked in behind the backline. Rakitic found him with a clever overhead pass.
10’ More attacks from Croatia. Strinic gets acres of space on the left and delivers a cross, cleared out again. Kante was stolen off the ball by Brozovic in a dangerous position.
8’ Rakitic is in the thick of things at the moment. He delivers another deadly cross into the box after Lloris had cleared Modric’s corner. France win the ball back after a foul.
7’ Strinic now makes an overlapping run and looks for a cut-back from the by-line. Mbappe of all people clears the ball out for a corner.
5’ Mandzukic now gives a foul away with a push on Umtiti. Croatia are looking for an early goal, pressing the french backline in numbers.
4’ Croatia are setting the pace at the moment and Varane is called into action once again. Rakitic plays out a sweeping ball to Rebic, who finds Vrsaljko’s overlapping run. The cross was cut out by the Real Madrid man.
3’ What tiredness, say Croatia? they are pressing high up the pitch in numbers. Perisic wins the first corner of the game following a Varane clearance.
2’ Modric makes the first foul in the game after he trips Umtiti. France still have possession.
1’ Croatia have the ball and they pass from front to back. France get the ball back following a throw-in.
It’s time for kick-off
8:25 pm: This is the trophy that tonight’s winner receives. And what a piece of beauty it is.
8:18 pm: The countdown to kick-off begins. Twelve minutes to go for the final.
8:13 pm: Eiffel Tower will be shut during France’s World Cup final against Croatia. As things things stand, around 100,000 people have assembled near the adjacent Champ de Mars park, where the final will be screened on giant screens.
8:10 pm: The closing ceremony is underway. Hollywood star Will Smith has taken centrestage
8:00 pm: Less than half an hour to go for kick-off. Here’s Ashish hailing the spirit of Croatia – READ
7: 56 pm: 12-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic will be rooting for Croatia in the World Cup final. The Serbian also got a fair bit of flak from his compatriots for doing so. As things stand, Djokovic is on his way to winning No 13
7: 54 pm: Here’s Arka documenting how Croatia lit up Euro ‘96 and World Cup 1998 – READ
7:50 pm: Croatia have been taken into extra time in three consecutive games (two of which went to penalties). Only England have experienced the same situation, back in 1990. No team has ever contested four extra-time matches or three penalty shoot-outs in a World Cup.
7:35 pm: Let’s hope we get to see Croatia freeing up Modric in the final third a little more. Here’s Ashish Magotra on what the Vatreni need to do – READ
Here’s a recap of what happened at Stade de France
7:29 pm: Who can forget the memorable battle between these two teams in the 1998 World Cup. Croatia went ahead through Davor Suker before France hit back through two Lillian Thuram goals to progress to the final.
7:27 pm: There are set to be several individual battles across the park. Modric v Pogba, Mandzukic v Varane, Brozovic v Griezmann are some of them. Here’s what you need to know – READ
7: 25 pm: Here’s everything to know about France’s rise as a footballing superpower – READ
7:23 pm: Croatia are only the second team to reach the World Cup final after qualifying for the tournament via playoffs. The first side to do it was Rudi Voller’s Germany in 2002.
7:20 pm: Head-to-head: PLAYED: 5, CROATIA WINS 0, FRANCE WINS 3, DRAWS 2
Croatia have to break their duck against France to be crowned champions. Interestingly, Deschamps played in all the victories Les Bleus registered against the Croats.
7:16 pm: France kept clean sheets in the quarter-finals and the semi-finals. Croatia have scored in all six of their matches. This game will also mark the 900th game in Fifa World Cup history
7: 13 pm: Nestor Pitana of Argentina will was chosen as the referee. Here’s some trivia about the 43-year-old.
7:10 pm: Giroud is still an integral part of the French plan despite not scoring a single goal in the tournament so far – READ
7:07 pm: In part two of the Croatia series, Richard dwells into the Dynamo Zagreb model of developing a footballer – READ
7:05 pm: After a brutal war, Croatia recovered. For the uninitiated, skipper Luca Modric’s grandfather was killed. Here’s Richard Hood documenting what was incredible turnaround – READ
7:03 pm: Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic says that his team didn’t train before the final. Can’t blame him, can you?
Team news: Both teams are unchanged for the summit event. Many of the Croatian players laboured with fitness in the semi-final against England. No such problems for France.
6:54 pm: The lineups are in:
Hello and welcome to the live updates of the World Cup final between France and Croatia at the Luzhniki Stadium. Croatia have been living a dream: what a run they have had. After cruising past the group stages, the Croats laboured past Denmark and Russia before registering a stunning come-from-behind win against England in the semi-finals.
The story of France has been about maintaining tactical discipline and doing just enough to get the better of all the teams they have played so far. The last two games in particular – against Uruguay and Belgium – saw Les Bleus outclass their opponents with a sucker punch that their opponents could never recover from.
France are playing their third World Cup final, winning on home soil in 1998 before coming short on penalties in 2006. Croatia have never come this far and lie second among the smallest nations to reach the summit event.