India in England

‘To beat India in a series is quite significant’: England skipper Morgan ahead of final ODI

England will stay at number one in the standings even if they lose their series-decider against India at Headingley on Tuesday.

by 
Philip Brown/ Reuters

Eoin Morgan has insisted England value a series win over India far more highly than remaining as the world’s top-ranked one-day international side. England will stay at number one in the International Cricket Council’s standings even if they lose their series-decider against India at Headingley on Tuesday.

Morgan’s men squared the three-match series at 1-1 with an 86-run victory at the Middlesex batsman’s Lord’s home ground on Saturday. The England white-ball skipper, bidding to lead his team to World Cup glory on home soil next year, was in no doubt that a series win over India would be a bigger confidence boost than staying at the summit of the standings.

“Totally, totally,” he said. “They are a really strong side, like you’ve seen at times today (Saturday) and particularly at Trent Bridge (where India won the first ODI by eight wickets). So to beat them in a series would be quite significant, confidence-wise it would be quite significant. This winner-takes-all game, it’s brilliant. Having a game like this is crucial for us. It’s a significant game on Tuesday. Kuldeep (Yadav) might bowl really well again, (Umesh) Yadav might bowl well. We’ve got to give yourself that chance to play well.”

Kuldeep enjoyed a stunning return of six for 25 at Trent Bridge but England played the left-arm wrist-spinner with greater assurance at Lord’s, even though the 23-year-old still took three wickets.

“We started better against him and the more we face him obviously the easier he got to pick. But you’ve got to play him well still,” said Morgan of Kuldeep.

Root’s ‘calm head’

England Test captain Joe Root scored a century at Lord’s as the hosts posted a competitive total of 322 for seven. Morgan added: “I thought Joe was quite significant in that, his rotation of strike, his calm head and we did our basics well. Just emphasising similar points that we did after (a Twenty20 at) Old Trafford – have a look at your plan, make sure you’re clear then commit to it. All of our plans are about positive thinking, and we shouldn’t veer away from that,” explained Morgan, who has overseen a resurgence in England’s limited-overs cricket since their embarrassing first-round exit at the 2015 World Cup.

Morgan won the toss on Saturday and opted to bat – the first time England had done so at this level when the coin fell in their favour since October 2016. Asked why, Morgan replied: “Just home ground knowledge really. If it was a Middlesex game and I was captain or giving advice to the captain, that advice would have been to bat first. We thought it was hard on the top and soft underneath, the rain wasn’t significant enough yesterday (Friday) to have any consideration of sweat on top or soft on top,” he added.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Get ready for an 80-hour shopping marathon

Here are some tips that’ll help you take the lead.

Shutterstock

Starting 16th July at 4:00pm, Flipkart will be hosting its Big Shopping Days sale over 3 days (till 19th July). This mega online shopping event is just what a sale should be, promising not just the best discounts but also buying options such as no cost EMIs, buyback guarantee and product exchanges. A shopping festival this big, packed with deals that you can’t get yourself to refuse, can get overwhelming. So don’t worry, we’re here to tell you why Big Shopping Days is the only sale you need, with these helpful hints and highlights.

Samsung Galaxy On Nxt (64 GB)

A host of entertainment options, latest security features and a 13 MP rear camera that has mastered light come packed in sleek metal unibody. The sale offers an almost 40% discount on the price. Moreover, there is a buyback guarantee which is part of the deal.

Original price: Rs. 17,900

Big Shopping Days price: Rs. 10,900

Samsung 32 inches HD Ready LED TV

Another blockbuster deal in the sale catalogue is this audio and visual delight. Apart from a discount of 41%, the deal promises no-cost EMIs up to 12 months.

Original price: Rs. 28,890

Big Shopping Days price: Rs. 10,900

Intel Core I3 equipped laptops

These laptops will make a thoughtful college send-off gift or any gift for that matter. Since the festive season is around the corner, you might want to make use of this sale to bring your A-game to family festivities.

Original price: Rs. 25,590

Big Shopping Days price: Rs. 21,900

Fashion

If you’ve been planning a mid-year wardrobe refresh, Flipkart’s got you covered. The Big Shopping Days offer 50% to 80% discount on men’s clothing. You can pick from a host of top brands including Adidas and Wrangler.

With more sale hours, Flipkart’s Big Shopping Days sale ensures we can spend more time perusing and purchasing these deals. Apart from the above-mentioned products, you can expect up to 80% discount across categories including mobiles, appliances, electronics, fashion, beauty, home and furniture.

Features like blockbuster deals that are refreshed every 8 hours along with a price crash, rush hour deals from 4-6 PM on the starting day and first-time product discounts makes this a shopping experience that will have you exclaiming “Sale ho to aisi! (warna na ho)”

Set your reminders and mark your calendar, Flipkart’s Big Shopping Days starts 16th July, 4 PM and end on 19th July. To participate in 80 hours of shopping madness, click here.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Flipkart and not by the Scroll editorial team.