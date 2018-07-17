France and Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe has given all his World Cup earning to charity, according to reports on Tuesday. The 19-year-old, who joined PSG from Monaco for $215 million, is giving around $500,000 (Rs 3.42 crore) to the Preiers de Cordees association, a charity that conducts sports activities for differently-abled children.

Mbappe earned about $22,500 for each of France’s seven World Cup matches, plus a bonus of around $350,000 after Les Bleus won the title with a 4-2 victory over Croatia.

Sebastian Ruffin, Premiers de Cordee’s general manager said, “We were made aware by the entourage of the player and his family a few days ago. we are very touched by the approach of Kylian. This is a very personal approach made by the player: We never ask for financial help from our sponsors.”

Mbappe has been associated with this charity organization since 2017. The French striker had a brilliant World Cup scoring four times in seven matches in Russia, including in the final against Croatia. He also bagged the Fifa Young Player Award of the tournament.